Shinty: Blow for Lovat as playmaker Lorne Mackay set to miss rest of the season

Lovat’s Lorne MacKay has lost his fight to face Inveraray at Balgate Park in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final – and he is poised to miss the rest of the season.

MacKay, who missed last year’s Camanachd final through suspension, but played in the Kiltarlity men’s 2015 cup-winning side, has travelled to Aberdeen to see a specialist about the knee problem which has sidelined him for eight weeks.

He said: “I’m waiting for the final scan results, but there is considerable ligament damage.

“The consultant has recommended surgery and I’m arranging for it to be done as soon as possible.

“Sadly, I’ve got to forget about the Camanachd Cup and focus on the operation and recovery period. My target is to be ready for the start of next season.”

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “It’s a massive blow as Lorne’s such an influential player for us.”

International defender Callum Cruden, out for a similar period with hamstring trouble, will also miss the tie.

However, Cruden is on the mend and took a full part in training this week.

Matheson said: “He’ll play for the second team to get tuned up. Throwing Callum in after a long absence would be too risky.”

Martin Mainland is rated as 50-50 as Lovat chase their fifth appearance in this final in the past seven years.

Inveraray, beaten finalists a decade ago, have lost only one National Division game this season and Fraser Watt has thumped nine goals in nine games, with his brother Campbell contributing five more.

Manager Ruaridh Graham said: “Unfortunately, we’ll make the trip north without three key players.

“Lewis MacNicol is working, while 17-year-old Paul Mackay, who has been a revelation this season, is at a rock concert.

“In addition, Ross Macmillan, who has been excellent since joining us from Oban Celtic three months ago, is injured and won’t make it.

“But we’ve 10 lads aged 23 and under and we’ll certainly be up for a real effort to make the semi-final.”

Grant set for quick return for Kingussie

Calum Grant, who fractured a finger two weeks ago, is set for a surprise comeback for Premiership leaders Kingussie in their tie with Skye at Portree.

Defender Grant is on the mend and keen to return to the defence, but Dylan Borthwick is still unfit.

Kings are undefeated this season, but manager John Gibson is wary of a Skye side who knocked them out of this cup at the same venue six years ago when Jordan Murchison and Will Cowie netted in a 2-1 win, with Savio Genini the Badenoch marksman.

Skye manager Kenny Macleod said: “Martin Pringle is on the verge of a comeback. He’s trained this week, but we need to check he’s 100 per cent.

“John Angus Gillies is fit to return and Willie MacKinnon is also available again.

“But Taylor Matheson is in Canada and not back until the following weekend, while Ross Mackinnon is doubtful with tonsillitis.

“We’ve got some niggling injuries through lack of games and we know Kingussie are the team to beat this year. But we’re keen to show what we’re capable of and make a real game of it.”

Skye will be paying special attention to hitman Roddy Young, who has blasted hat-tricks in his last three games for The Dell men, who last won the trophy in 2014.

Teenager Jackson set to lead the line for Oban Camanachd

Innes Jackson, 17, is poised to come in to the under-strength Oban Camanachd attack for tomorrow’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final with Kinlochshiel,

Shiel made history with their first Camanachd triumph in the final at Oban last September and face an Oban side struggling for numbers.

Oban, already with three attackers Daniel MacVicar, Daniel Madej and Ross Campbell on holiday, have suffered another setback with big centre-half Scott MacKillop likely to be missing.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Scott has been ill this week and unable to train.

“It means we’ll have to shuffle things about and Innes Jackson, from Lochside Rovers, has been called in.

“He’s been involved in a couple of senior games and is an excellent prospect, but making his Camanachd Cup debut is a major moment for the lad.”

Beaten finalists in 2019, the Mossfield men are keen to cause a shock on visit to Reraig Park, Balmacara.

Shiel, however, are looking to the Jordan Fraser-John MacRae double act to help them book a semi-final spot.

Fish farm manager Fraser, 26, has fired 11 goals this season, one more than 30-year-old stonemason MacRae, and their cutting edge is important to the Reraig Park outfit’s glory bid.

Manager Johnston Gill knows that even a depleted Oban pose a threat.

Quarter-final postponed due to Covid issues

An outbreak of Covid-19 in the Kyles Athletic camp has triggered the postponement of their Camanachd Cup home quarter-final with Glasgow Mid Argyll, who beat them in the Celtic Society Cup final two weeks ago.

Kyles manager Robert Baxter said: “We have Ross MacRae, George Thomson and Callum Miller out with the virus and have gone through the proper procedures.

“It’s disappointing, but the tie has been rearranged for July 16.”

The only Mowi Premiership fixture is a vital one, with Caberfeidh entertaining Kilmallie in a duel of the teams in the relegation places, each with three points from nine games.

In the National Division, leaders Beauly should have too much firepower for bottom side Aberdour at Braeview Park, while challengers Lochaber play host to Strathglass.