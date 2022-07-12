Shinty: Camanachd Cup semi-final could be played on Sunday for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Camanachd Cup semi-final could be played on Sunday for first time

By Bill McAllister
July 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 7:07 am
Kingussie will face Oban Camanachd in the semi-finals of the Camanachd Cup.
One of next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals may make history by being played on a Sunday.

The Camanachd Association is understood to be in discussions with the competing clubs on their views as a switch to Sunday would allow live BBC TV coverage.

While the teams would prefer Saturday ties, they are thought to consider the Sunday option as broadly acceptable.

Following last night’s semi-final draw at Kingussie, officials will now progress discussions to finalise decisions and dates, with at least one tie being poised for Sunday action.

For similar reasons, next month’s Artemis Macaulay Cup final will likely be played on a Sunday at Mossfield Park, Oban.

The semi-finals, in two weeks’ time feature Kyles v Oban Camanachd and Kingussie v Lovat – with all four teams still figuring in the Camanachd Cup.

Though youth shinty has regularly been played on a Sunday, this would break new ground for he senior game.

Meanwhile, 21-times winners Kingussie will face Oban Camanachd, conquerors of holders Kinlochshiel, in an intriguing Camanachd Cup semi-final, with Fort William the likely venue.

Oban have not conceded a goal in six games and Kingussie president Russell Jones said: “We only beat them 1-0 in a league game at The Dell and I was very impressed by Oban – we’re in for a tough tie.”

Lovat, winners in 2015 and runners up last year, will face the winners of this weekend’s delayed tie between Kyles Athletic and Glasgow Mid Argyll.

“We’ve drawn Kingussie in the other two cups and didn’t want to play them five times in a season, so we’re happy enough,” said Lovat manager Jamie Matheson.

“But Kyles have a great Camanachd Cup record while Mid Argyll won the Celtic Cup and are going well, so either way it’ll be a difficult game for us.”

Taynuilt or Fort William are likely options for this clash.

