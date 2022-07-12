Shinty: Camanachd Cup semi-final could be played on Sunday for first time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals may make history by being played on a Sunday.

The Camanachd Association is understood to be in discussions with the competing clubs on their views as a switch to Sunday would allow live BBC TV coverage.

While the teams would prefer Saturday ties, they are thought to consider the Sunday option as broadly acceptable.

Following last night’s semi-final draw at Kingussie, officials will now progress discussions to finalise decisions and dates, with at least one tie being poised for Sunday action.

For similar reasons, next month’s Artemis Macaulay Cup final will likely be played on a Sunday at Mossfield Park, Oban.

The semi-finals, in two weeks’ time feature Kyles v Oban Camanachd and Kingussie v Lovat – with all four teams still figuring in the Camanachd Cup.

Though youth shinty has regularly been played on a Sunday, this would break new ground for he senior game.

Meanwhile, 21-times winners Kingussie will face Oban Camanachd, conquerors of holders Kinlochshiel, in an intriguing Camanachd Cup semi-final, with Fort William the likely venue.

Oban have not conceded a goal in six games and Kingussie president Russell Jones said: “We only beat them 1-0 in a league game at The Dell and I was very impressed by Oban – we’re in for a tough tie.”

Lovat, winners in 2015 and runners up last year, will face the winners of this weekend’s delayed tie between Kyles Athletic and Glasgow Mid Argyll.

“We’ve drawn Kingussie in the other two cups and didn’t want to play them five times in a season, so we’re happy enough,” said Lovat manager Jamie Matheson.

“But Kyles have a great Camanachd Cup record while Mid Argyll won the Celtic Cup and are going well, so either way it’ll be a difficult game for us.”

Taynuilt or Fort William are likely options for this clash.