Ouch! Col Glen win their first shinty trophy in 32 years – but trophy presentation doesn’t go to plan

By Bill McAllister
July 17, 2022, 12:17 pm
Col Glen captain Andrew MacVicar with the trophy. Pic by Stephen Lawson (SportPix).
Col Glen won their first trophy in 32 years with a surprise 2-1 win over Glengarry in the final of the new Single Team Club Cup.

Nick Dalgety put the Lochaber men ahead in three minutes but Jamie MacVicar levelled for Col Glen in 42 minutes then struck again with their 87th minute winner.

It was a day to remember for Col Glen captain Andrew MacVicar, although the trophy presentation didn’t go quite to plan.

Col Glen captain Andrew MacVicar lifts the trophy to celebrate and the base falls off and cuts his forehead.

The base of the trophy fell off as MacVicar celebrated – leaving him suffering a nasty cut – but it took none of the shine away from a memorable day for his side.

Col Glen manager Ronald MacVicar said: “We hung on in the second half and created enough chances.

“I felt we deserved the win in the end.

“I thought the Glengarry goalkeeper was absolutely outstanding.

“I have a good bunch of boys and even when they are under the cosh they stick together.

“Our two best defenders had to come off but we still stood up and stood our ground.

“I can’t be more proud.”

Jack MacDonald notched an even later match-winner as his 90th minute effort saw holders Beauly edge Skye 2-1 at Braeview Park to book a Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup semi-final spot against Col Glen at Ballachulish.

Col Glen defeated Glengarry 2-1 to win the Single Team Trophy. 

Co-manager Euan McCormack said: “Jack came on as sub late on, hit the bar then forced a great save from the keeper before hitting the winner.

“Skye had the best of the first half and could have been a couple ahead but we dominated the second 45 of an excellent tie.”

James Pringle gave the islanders an interval lead but Connor Ross equalised in 70 minutes before match-winner MacDonald came on. These two teams meet again at Beauly next month for what could be a National Division title decider.

Kennedy earns Kyles semi-final spot

A last minute strike from 18-year-old Fin Kennedy booked Kyles Athletic’s ticket to face Lovat in next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi final.

The Camanachd Association is poised to announce on Monday that the other semi, Oban Camanachd against Kingussie, will make history as the competition’s first Sunday tie.

Oban-Kingussie is almost certainly to be played at Fort William, and both clubs are understood to have accepted that a Sunday switch is the price of live TV coverage ending the Association’s previous ‘never on a Sunday stance’.

Kyles-Lovat will be the first semi-final and Oban, Taynuilt or Fort William are venues which have been discussed for this tie with the winner revealed today.

Kyles came from behind to beat their Celtic Society Cup conquerors Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-1 at Tighnabruaich and manager Robert Baxter said: “Fin Kennedy has made a big leap this year from South First Division and his edge of the box winner shows the massive progress he’s made.

“He’s our top scorer and now has a Camanachd semi-final in his sights.

“We left it late, but we had 70 per cent of the play, though Mid Argyll defended extremely well until Kennedy struck. We’re a team in transition but it’s great to now look forward to such a big game.”

Baxter revealed: “David Zavaroni, who came out of retirement in time for the Celtic final, has broken his hand and has decided that his playing career is finally over.”

Brian Slattery rocked the 2012 Camanachd Cup winners with an 11-minute strike for Mid Argyll but Robbie Macleod levelled just before half time. Kyles pressed hard in the second half before Kennedy’s last-gasp winner.

Their semi-final opponents Lovat are set to be without international Callum Cruden in that tie after he was sent off in his second comeback match for their second team.

Lovat colts reached the HIS Sutherland Cup semi finals by coming back from two down to beat Kingussie 4-2 at Kiltarlity, but their joy was marred by Cruden’s red card 10 minutes from time.

Cluanie Fraser and Robert Shiells had put Kings two up after 13 minutes  but Euan Ferguson and Raymond Rennie equalised before half time then the same pair struck again to put Lovat in command.

