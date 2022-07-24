Shinty: Kyles Athletic lose captain Innes MacDonald to broken hand ahead of huge cup double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Kyles Athletic lose captain Innes MacDonald to broken hand ahead of huge cup double-header

By Bill McAllister
July 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Innes MacDonald, right, of Kyles Athletic.
Kyles Athletic captain Innes MacDonald has broken his hand and is out of this weekend’s Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final with Oban Camanachd at Mossfield Park.

Worsening the blow, the defender will also miss the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final against Lovat at Fort William on August 6.

“It’s a major setback being without Innes for these two huge games as we chase silverware,” said Kyles manager Robert Baxter. “An X-ray confirmed the break and Innes’s hand is now in plaster.

“He’s understandably gutted, particularly as he’s unlikely to be fit for the Macaulay final on August 21, if we get through.

“But he’d be OK for the Camanachd final if we’re involved.

“Meanwhile, we’ll just get on with it. This week’s training sessions will be a selection guide as to how we adjust for this Saturday’s tie.”

Lovat striker smacked in face, losing ‘a couple’ of teeth – but returns from hospital to play second half

Kyles’ Camanachd Cup opponents Lovat, meanwhile, got a fright when big striker Marc MacLachlan took a stick in the face in the opening minutes of their 4-1 Mowi Premiership defeat at Oban on Saturday.

He lost a couple of teeth and was taken to hospital – but MacLachlan returned to play the latter part of the second half.

Win gives Oban further confidence for cup clashes

Oban’s internationalist Daniel Cameron also sustained a cheek gash in the game, which required stitches, but manager Gareth Evans expects him to be available for this weekend’s Macaulay semi-final with Kyles.

Oban became the first team (apart from Kingussie) to beat Lovat this season, and  Evans said: “We deserved the points for the quality of our second half performance and it gives us a confidence lift with our two semi-finals coming up.

“We scored four absolutely brilliant goals, the best being Daniel Madej’s mid-air volley, and it’s the first time we’ve beaten Lovat in quite a while.

“We’ve been training hard and it’s paying off.”

Daniel MacVicar fired Oban’s early opener, but Lovat levelled from a Fraser Heath penalty in 62 minutes, the first goal conceded in seven games by the home team.

Three minutes later Malcolm Clark restored Oban’s lead and he grabbed his second with a 30-yard piledriver in 80 minutes, three minutes before Madej’s clincher.

Kings lose 100% record

Champions Kingussie’s 100 per cent record this season was dented in a 3-3 home league draw with neighbours Newtonmore.

“We could have won”, said the visitors’ co-manager Norman Macarthur. “Steven Macdonald completely mishit a penalty which Bob MacGregor easily saved.”

James Falconer and Roddy Young put Kings two up early, with Iain Robinson pulling one back before half time.

Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson gets squeezed by Calum Grant and Kieran Macpherson (both Kingussie).

Savio Genini made it 3-1 in 62 minutes, but Robinson struck twice to compete his treble and earn the Blue and Whites a point.

Kingussie, who meet Lovat in the other Macaulay semi-final this coming weekend, won the penalty shootout 3-2 to retain the Sir Tommy MacPherson Trophy.

Fort relegation clouds darken

Caberfeidh rediscovered their scoring touch with a 4-0 win at Fort William which deepened the An Aird men’s relegation plight, while taking the visitors three points clear of them.

Kevin Bartlett opened in 23 minutes and his cousin Craig Morrison netted three minutes later before completing his hat-trick in 47 and 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Beauly swamped Col Glen 8-0 in their Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup semi-final at Ballachulish and will now meet Inveraray in the final at Fort William on August 27.

National Division latest sees Skye march on

In the National Division, Skye maintained their promotion push with a 4-0 home win over Strathglass, with Ross Gordon and Taylor Matheson scoring in the first four minutes, while Will Cowie (penalty) and John Gillies struck second half goals.

Oban Celtic grabbed their second win, a 2-1 home success over Glen Urquhart. Ewen Campbell gave Celts an interval lead, with Lennon Campbell slotting an 81st minute penalty before Connor Golabeck netted for the visitors.

