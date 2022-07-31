Shinty: Lovat’s Craig Mainland faces race against time to be fit for Camanachd Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lovat’s international midfielder Craig Mainland faces a race against time to be fit for this Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final against Kyles Athletic at Oban.

Mainland sustained an ankle injury in his team’s 1-0 Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final defeat to holders Kingussie at Beauly.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “Craig’s a very tough character and it’s all about whether the swelling goes down quickly enough.

“We can’t gamble in a Camanachd semi, but Craig’s determined to try to be ready. We’ll just wait and see.”

On his side’s defeat, Matheson said: “The result was hard to take because we dominated the first half without finding the net and right on the interval Kingussie scored well against the run of play.

“It was their turn for the wind in the second half and they were on top, but we certainly had the chances to win.

“I was proud of my under-strength team for an excellent all-round performance. We’re disappointed, but, Craig’s injury apart, there was plenty to be encouraged about for the Camanachd tie.”

Kingussie, who will face Oban Camanachd in the Macaulay Cup final at Mossfield Park on August 21, six days after facing them in the Camanachd Cup semi-final, have already won the MacTavish Cup and are dominating the Premiership race.

The Red and Blues are thus within sight of the coveted Grand Slam – and they were the last team to achieve it 19 years ago.

Manager John Gibson won’t entertain such talk as his team focuses on each hurdle as it comes in a busy sequence. Kings are unbeaten but have had a couple of near things so they know there are potential banana skins in waiting.

James Falconer scored the goal which took them in to their third successive Macaulay Final – firing home a backhand rocket after clever build-up play by James Hutchinson and Roddy Young.

Oban Camanachd’s young attacker Louie MacFarlane sustained a knee injury which was their only worry after a sizzling second half show saw them beat Kyles Athletic 3-1 in the other semi-final at Mossfield.

“We haven’t won the Macaulay trophy for 27 years and this is a chance to end that dreadful record,” said manager Gareth Evans.

“We didn’t play well in the first half and deserved to fall behind as Ross MacRae was dominating the midfield for Kyles.

“But we pushed Daniel Cameron up to the forward line and that made a difference. Louie’s hurt but we’ve a free day this weekend so hopefully he’ll be rested and fit for the Camanachd semi.”

Kyles key man Andy King missed the tie with a hamstring issue and manager Robert Baxter admitted: “I honestly don’t know what his chances are yet of facing Lovat in Saturday’s big tie. We’ll see how he does in the next two or three days.

“We’re a bit deflated at being knocked out of the Macaulay. Oban were the better team in the second half. But we’ll take it on the chin and look to step up a gear against Lovat.”

Roddy Macdonald slammed Kyles into a 38th minute lead but Daniel MacVicar levelled in 64 minutes before two goals in six minutes from Daniel Madej booked Oban’s cup final ticket.

Ex-Kingussie youngster Chris Hollysong grabbed a double as Glasgow Mid Argyll took a key step towards Mowi Premiership survival with a 5-0 home win over managerless bottom club Kilmallie. Brian Slattery, John McNulty and Ross Fraser were also on target.

Archie MacRae gave Kinlochshiel an early lead at The Eilean but Michael Russell pulled Newtonmore level by the interval. John MacRae’s 65th minute strike restored the visitors’ advantage but Max Campbell equalised within two minutes to keep More in second spot.

Teenager Taylor Matheson bagged a hat-trick in Skye’s 4-0 National Division win over Lochaber at Spean Bridge, with James Pringle also netting to hoist Skye, who have three games in hand, within six points of table toppers Beauly.

Oban Celtic took full points with a 4-0 home win over bottom side Aberdour, with a Daniel MacMillan double added to goals from Duncan MacEwen and Lennon Campbell.