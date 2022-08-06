SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kinlochshiel Ladies wing centre Alaina MacLennan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winger centre Alaina MacLennan plays for WCA Mowi North Division 2 side Kinlochshiel Ladies and is the next player under the Shinty Spotlight.

The 20-year-old, who also has a passion for coaching, is in action this Sunday as Shiel take on Ardnamurchan B at Spean Bridge in semi-finals of the Mowi Challenge Cup with a noon throw-up.

Shiel Ladies, who were on established four years ago, are also going for glory in their league, sitting in second position, just behind Glenurquhart.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

My first memories were watching my cousins play for Skye Camanachd – shinty is very much in my family.

My earliest playing memory would be in primary school with south Skye junior shinty indoor competitions. That was under Keith Mackenzie, Jenny Mackenzie and John “Spod” MacLeod.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

My senior debut was Kinlochshiel Ladies’ first-ever game (in 2018). It was against Strathglass and was lost 5-0 and the game was played in Plockton.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

From personal experience, being selected in the Scotland under-18 development and the Scotland university select squads were definitely two high moments.

Playing-wise, my choice would be the first game of the season this year. We beat Glengarry 5-0.

Since Covid, they have always been our toughest opponents, but since that victory we have proven to be strong for the rest of the season.

I also like coaching and this year I coached at the national women’s national shinty camp for the Camanachd Association, which is another high point.

Also with the Camanachd Association, I’m a mentor for the shinty ambassador programme, which I really enjoy because it helps increase the number of people taking part in the sport.

And the worst?

The worst point was when Covid hit the sport and there was no shinty at all. That has had a knock-on effect even through to this point.

It brought challenges, so it has been really good to see it progress gradually to even beyond where it was.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

Thankfully I’ve not had any bad injuries. The worst has really just been a pulled groin muscle, a staved finger or bruises, so nothing major.

Who is the joker in the team?

There are a few contenders, but someone who has been there every years since we started was Cicely Dobson. You have to keep your eyes on her – on and off the pitch.

What is your favourite away ground?

I’d say the Skye Camanachd pitch, because I’m a Skye girl.

Playing with Shiel, I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about going up to Portree and playing on that pitch. It brings something different for me.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Laura Gallacher from Lovat has great physicality, a great ability to hit the ball and reads the game so well. She is an unbelievable player.

When we play them, we are always marking one another and I’d much prefer Laura being on my team, so I wouldn’t have to mark her.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My first goal for Shiel, in 2018, came the day after my granny died. It was a special goal, our opponents were Glengarry and it was one I will never forget.

In terms of a goal by a team-mate, we have Lorna Macrae on our side this year and any goal scored by her is definitely impressive!

However, one that stands out was scored by Lorna Macleod in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup to reach this weekend’s semi-final.

It came against Glenurquhart. We were losing 1-0 and she scored an amazing goal from just past the halfway line out on the wing. We went on to win 6-1, so that was memorable.

Describe the sport in three words?

Competitive, exciting and challenging.