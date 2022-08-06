SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kinlochshiel Ladies wing centre Alaina MacLennan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kinlochshiel Ladies wing centre Alaina MacLennan

Paul Chalk
August 6, 2022
Kinlochshiel's Alaina MacLennan, left.
Kinlochshiel's Alaina MacLennan, left.

Winger centre Alaina MacLennan plays for WCA Mowi North Division 2 side Kinlochshiel Ladies and is the next player under the Shinty Spotlight.

The 20-year-old, who also has a passion for coaching, is in action this Sunday as Shiel take on Ardnamurchan B at Spean Bridge in semi-finals of the Mowi Challenge Cup with a noon throw-up.

Shiel Ladies, who were on established four years ago, are also going for glory in their league, sitting in second position, just behind Glenurquhart.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

My first memories were watching my cousins play for Skye Camanachd – shinty is very much in my family.

My earliest playing memory would be in primary school with south Skye junior shinty indoor competitions. That was under Keith Mackenzie, Jenny Mackenzie and John “Spod” MacLeod.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

My senior debut was Kinlochshiel Ladies’ first-ever game (in 2018). It was against Strathglass and was lost 5-0 and the game was played in Plockton.

What is your best moment in shinty so far? 

From personal experience, being selected in the Scotland under-18 development and the Scotland university select squads were definitely two high moments.

Playing-wise, my choice would be the first game of the season this year. We beat Glengarry 5-0.

Since Covid, they have always been our toughest opponents, but since that victory we have proven to be strong for the rest of the season.

I also like coaching and this year I coached at the national women’s national shinty camp for the Camanachd Association, which is another high point.

Also with the Camanachd Association, I’m a mentor for the shinty ambassador programme, which I really enjoy because it helps increase the number of people taking part in the sport.

And the worst?

The worst point was when Covid hit the sport and there was no shinty at all. That has had a knock-on effect even through to this point.

It brought challenges, so it has been really good to see it progress gradually to even beyond where it was.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

Thankfully I’ve not had any bad injuries. The worst has really just been a pulled groin muscle, a staved finger or bruises, so nothing major.

Who is the joker in the team?

There are a few contenders, but someone who has been there every years since we started was Cicely Dobson. You have to keep your eyes on her – on and off the pitch.

What is your favourite away ground?

I’d say the Skye Camanachd pitch, because I’m a Skye girl.

Playing with Shiel, I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about going up to Portree and playing on that pitch. It brings something different for me.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Laura Gallacher from Lovat has great physicality, a great ability to hit the ball and reads the game so well. She is an unbelievable player.

When we play them, we are always marking one another and I’d much prefer Laura being on my team, so I wouldn’t have to mark her.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My first goal for Shiel, in 2018, came the day after my granny died. It was a special goal, our opponents were Glengarry and it was one I will never forget.

In terms of a goal by a team-mate, we have Lorna Macrae on our side this year and any goal scored by her is definitely impressive!

However, one that stands out was scored by Lorna Macleod in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup to reach this weekend’s semi-final.

It came against Glenurquhart. We were losing 1-0 and she scored an amazing goal from just past the halfway line out on the wing.  We went on to win 6-1, so that was memorable.

Describe the sport in three words?

Competitive, exciting and challenging.

