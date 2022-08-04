Shinty: Kyles Athletics veteran Andy King to break off from Skye holiday for Camanachd Cup semi-final clash with Lovat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy King, the last player to captain Kyles Athletic to the trophy, has declared himself fit and will travel over the sea from Skye to Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final at Fort William.

There is mixed news, however, from opponents Lovat – beaten finalists last year – as Craig Mainland is ruled out. Attacker Greg Matheson could be poised for a surprise comeback.

Kyles veteran to interrupt holiday for big game

King, who collected the cup when Kyles beat Inveraray 6-5 at Oban in an epic final 10 years ago, missed last week’s Macaulay Cup semi-final with a calf injury.

Manager Robert Baxter, however, revealed: “Andy and his family are on holiday in Skye, but he’s called me to say there’s been a good improvement and he’s keen to play.

“He’ll travel from the island to stay in Fort William on Friday night to join up with us on match day.

“This is a terrific boost as Andy is a leader who encourages our younger players, most of whom are in their first Camanachd semi-final. We’re underdogs and a team in transition, but Andy’s news can be the lift we need.”

Ankle break rules out Mainland

Lovat, who beat Kyles in the 2015 final, will be without international midfielder Mainland, whose injury against Kingussie in the Macaulay semi-final has been confirmed as a fractured ankle.

“Craig’s in a ‘moon boot’, but should be back in three or four weeks,” manager Jamie Matheson disclosed. “His twin brother Martin will switch to Craig’s position and we’ll reshuffle elsewhere.”

With Callum Cruden suspended and Lorne MacKay out, Craig’s injury stretches the Kiltarlity resources—but key man Matheson, who has missed two games with an arm injury, has had his sling removed and has taken part in a practise match in training.

His manager said: “Greg has been swinging a stick and he’s certainly got a decent chance of making it. But we’ll need to be sure he’s OK – there’s no point in taking silly risks.

“Kyles have won the cup 21 times and we’re under no illusions that it will be anything other than a hard battle.”

Ross MacRae, in excellent midfield form, will skipper Kyles in the absence of the injured Innes Macdonald, in a tie which begins at 4.05pm to allow for live BBC Alba coverage.

Shiel out end Kings’ streak

Meanwhile, in the Mowi Premiership, Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel attempt to pierce Kingussie’s undefeated record in the Badenoch men’s last outing before they face Oban in the other Camanachd Cup semi-final next weekend.

John MacRae’s power will test the miserly Kingussie defence, who have conceded only 10 goals in 13 outings.

Caberfeidh can probably clinch their top-flight survival if they beat bottom team Kilmallie at Caol, while the managerless home side – who have scored only seven goals in 12 league games – know defeat will give them an uphill task.

In the National Division, second-top Skye should be too strong for bottom club Aberdour, who make the marathon trek from Fife to Portree.

A win for Kenny Macleod’s islanders would take them four points behind Beauly with two games in hand in the promotion race.

Lochaber welcome Inveraray at Spean Bridge, while Strathglass head for Oban Celtic.

Completing a big weekend for Lovat, their second team face Glasgow Mid Argyll at Taynuilt (noon) in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup semi-final.

Veteran sharpshooter Ray Rennie carries the threat for Lovat – runners-up last year.

Newtonmore, their conquerors after a replay, have Craig MacIsaac, recent recruit from Kilmallie, in their attack against Glen Urquhart in the other semi-final at Inverarnie (2pm).

Seasoned strikers James MacPherson and David Maclennan hit doubles in Glen’s quarter-final win over Caberfeidh and will stretch the holders’ rearguard.