Shinty: Kingussie’s Fraser Munro out of Camanachd Cup semi-final after breaking forearm

By Bill McAllister
August 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Kingussie shinty
Kingussie will be without Fraser Munro, right, for the Camanachd Cup semi-final.

Kingussie playmaker Fraser Munro has a broken arm and will miss this Sunday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final with Oban Camanachd at Fort William.

The break also rules the 34-year-old plant operator out of the Artemis Macaulay Cup Final against the same opponents the following Saturday.

The classy wing centre, who was injured in his team’s defeat at Kinlochshiel on Saturday, has had a metal plate inserted in his arm. If Kingussie reach the Camanachd final, he would face a race against the clock to be ready.

“It’s a huge blow to miss Fraser for two vital upcoming cup ties,” revealed Kingussie manager John Gibson. “The break is in his forearm and apparently the metal plate will speed up his recovery, but we just have to wait and see how long it takes.

“We’ve been unlucky with injuries this season, but this one is particularly badly timed. His experience would have been extremely important at An Aird on Sunday and in our defence of the Macaulay Cup the following week.

“Fraser’s obviously very disappointed, but is focusing on being ready to play as soon as his arm is declared okay.”

Munro played in Kingussie’s last Camanachd Cup winning team in 2014.

He has worked hard on his physical conditioning and was outstanding in The Dell men’s Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup triumph in June.

