Shinty: Kingussie defeat Oban 4-1 to reach Camanachd Cup final

For the first time in 23 years, Kingussie will contest next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final on their own pitch as they attempt to capture the game’s most prestigious trophy for the first time since 2014.

The Red and Blue Hoops, who beat Oban Camanachd 3-0 in the 1999 final at The Dell, will face Lovat in the big game on September 17.

They swept away recent indifferent form to prove too strong for Oban, whose manager Gareth Evans saw his team’s seven game winning streak brought to a screeching halt and they must now lift them for this Sunday’s Artemis Macaulay Cup Final against the same opponents.

Late injuries to Savio Genini and James Falconer cast a cloud on Kingussie’s win and they face a fitness race for the Macaulay clash.

Kingussie manager John Gibson said: “With the final at our place there was an understandable desire for us to be involved and we’re relieved and delighted to deliver.

“Lovat will be difficult opposition but we’re looking forward to what should be a great occasion.

“Our defence ensured that keeper Bob MacGregor hardly had a save to make. Oban battled hard but two goals early in the second half put us in control.”

Kingussie started impressively, hemming in Oban, and won a fourth minute penalty when keeper Cammy Sutherland impeded the onrushing Roddy Young. Sutherland, however, produced a brilliant save from Savio Genini’s well-hit effort.

Oban were fully stretched to keep the Badenoch men at bay but the breakthrough came in 21 minutes when a neat move from a hit-in reached Young, showing fine movement and positional sense as he wheeled to lash it high into the net.

Oban skipper Daniel Cameron was switched to mark the rampaging Young. Strong-running Daniel MacVicar tried to spark the Red and Blacks into attacking life but the phenomenal work rate of Genini and James Falconer kept creating launchpads for fresh attacks.

Ruaridh Anderson hit the side netting after fine play just on the interval but it was a similar tale of Kingussie ascendancy in the second half. Veteran Lee Bain, playing at full centre, rolled back the years in 57 minutes with a splendid solo goal. He stormed through from distance, shrugging off tackles to finish clinically.

Three minutes later Savio Genini clinched Kingussie’s ticket to the final, turning his man before driving the ball into the top corner of the net.

In 65 minutes Ruaridh Anderson made it 4-0, accepting James Falconer’s pass to chip just under the bar from outside the box.

Oban gained a last- minute consolation through an emphatic Daniel Madej finish.

Meanwhile, Calum Macaulay scored in each half to give Camanachd Cup finalists Lovat a 2-0 home win over Kyles Athletic to keep them in the Mowi Premiership title race.

Ally MacLennan’s double helped Caberfeidh beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-2 but Cabers’ Jamie Mackintosh was sent off late on. Max Campbell’s double saw Newtonmore edge out Kilmallie 3-2 while Kinlochshiel had five different scorers in beating Fort William 5-2.

National Division leaders Beauly beat Oban Celtic 5-0 with doubles for Robbie Brindle and Dave Maclean while Ross Gordon and Jordan Murchison netted as pursuers Skye won 2-0 at Strathglass.

Ian Fyfe’s late strike saw Lochaber win 2-1 at Glen Urquhart while Lewis MacNicol hit Inveraray’s winner, 2-1 at Aberdour.