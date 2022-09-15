Shinty: Kingussie’s James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Falconer has made unexpectedly rapid progress and has a chance of figuring for Kingussie in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final against Lovat at The Dell.

Attacker Falconer, who was 16 when he played in the 2014 final, sustained a deep knee gash after colliding with a floodlight pylon in the semi-final at Fort William.

He surprised manager John Gibson by taking part in all of Tuesday’s training session.

Gibson said: “A week ago I wouldn’t have believed that possible. It’s amazing how quickly James has recovered.

“He’s certainly not 100 per cent yet but he’s shown enough to be included in the squad for the big match.

“James played when we last won the cup eight years ago and is a great asset, so it’s pleasing to have him back in the reckoning.”

Ryan Borthwick, who sustained a slight hamstring tear four weeks ago, also trained fully on Tuesday while skipper Savio Genini, coping with an Achilles problem since Kingussie’s MacTavish Cup win, has responded to physio treatment.

Longer-term casualties Alexander Michie and Thomas Borthwick are the only absentees for the Red and Blue Hoops.

Tickets for the day of shinty cost

£15 Adult

£10 Concession

There are only 500 tickets left so book now to avoid disappointment – there is a very real possibility that tickets will not be available to purchase on the day.

Tickets: https://t.co/0Ntv6tvAeF — Shinty (@camanachd) September 13, 2022

Key players also back for Lovat

Meanwhile, Lovat have a triple tonic as aces Danny Kelly, Greg Matheson and Craig Mainland have been passed fit after missing the Kiltarlity club’s last match.

Lovat, runners-up to Kinlochshiel in last year’s final, are also relieved at getting key players back in time.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “Wing back Danny Kelly, who was in outstanding form until suffering a groin strain, has benefited from our three weeks off and he’ll definitely play.

“The same goes for Craig Mainland, who injured his ankle against Kingussie in the Macaulay Cup.

“As well as being this year’s captain, he’s a really big player for us and it was great to see him training well and looking sharp again this week.

“In addition, Greg Matheson’s shoulder injury, which made him a real doubt for the final, has healed at the right time and he’ll be in our forward line, leaving Lorne MacKay, who will not play again this season, as our only casualty.”

International defender Callum Cruden, who has not played for seven weeks because of a five-game suspension, has been working intensively to ensure he is raring to go.

He is one of the survivors of Lovat’s 2015 Camanachd triumph.

“We’ve prepared well and can’t wait to get going,” said Jamie Matheson.

“The final’s on Kingussie’s pitch so they’ll have a massive support. But we’ve almost sold out our ticket allocation and won’t lack backing.”

These teams have never met in a Camanachd final and this is the first time in 23 years that the sport’s Blue Riband fixture has been played at The Dell, since Kingussie beat Oban Camanachd 3-0.