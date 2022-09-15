Shinty: Kingussie’s James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Kingussie’s James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final

By Bill McAllister
September 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 7:36 am
James Falconer could feature for Kingussie against Lovat.
James Falconer could feature for Kingussie against Lovat.

James Falconer has made unexpectedly rapid progress and has a chance of figuring for Kingussie in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final against Lovat at The Dell.

Attacker Falconer, who was 16 when he played in the 2014 final, sustained a deep knee gash after colliding with a floodlight pylon in the semi-final at Fort William.

He surprised manager John Gibson by taking part in all of Tuesday’s training session.

Gibson said: “A week ago I wouldn’t have believed that possible. It’s amazing how quickly James has recovered.

“He’s certainly not 100 per cent yet but he’s shown enough to be included in the squad for the big match.

“James played when we last won the cup eight years ago and is a great asset, so it’s pleasing to have him back in the reckoning.”

Ryan Borthwick, who sustained a slight hamstring tear four weeks ago, also trained fully on Tuesday while skipper Savio Genini, coping with an Achilles problem since Kingussie’s MacTavish Cup win, has responded to physio treatment.

Longer-term casualties Alexander Michie and Thomas Borthwick are the only absentees for the Red and Blue Hoops.

Key players also back for Lovat

Meanwhile, Lovat have a triple tonic as aces Danny Kelly, Greg Matheson and Craig Mainland have been passed fit after missing the Kiltarlity club’s last match.

Lovat, runners-up to Kinlochshiel in last year’s final, are also relieved at getting key players back in time.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “Wing back Danny Kelly, who was in outstanding form until suffering a groin strain, has benefited from our three weeks off and he’ll definitely play.

“The same goes for Craig Mainland, who injured his ankle against Kingussie in the Macaulay Cup.

“As well as being this year’s captain, he’s a really big player for us and it was great to see him training well and looking sharp again this week.

“In addition, Greg Matheson’s shoulder injury, which made him a real doubt for the final, has healed at the right time and he’ll be in our forward line, leaving Lorne MacKay, who will not play again this season, as our only casualty.”

International defender Callum Cruden, who has not played for seven weeks because of a five-game suspension, has been working intensively to ensure he is raring to go.

He is one of the survivors of Lovat’s 2015 Camanachd triumph.

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic striker Roddy Macdonald

“We’ve prepared well and can’t wait to get going,” said Jamie Matheson.

“The final’s on Kingussie’s pitch so they’ll have a massive support. But we’ve almost sold out our ticket allocation and won’t lack backing.”

These teams have never met in a Camanachd final and this is the first time in 23 years that the sport’s Blue Riband fixture has been played at The Dell, since Kingussie beat Oban Camanachd 3-0.

 

