Sport Shinty

Shinty: Skye looking to set up National Division title decider

By Bill McAllister
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart.
Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart.

Skye can virtually clinch promotion to the Mowi Premiership, as well as setting up a thrilling National Division title decider, if they beat Inveraray at Portree on Saturday.

And the unbeaten islanders, who have conceded only four goals in 11 league games, are boosted by former under-21 cap Will Cowie getting the green light to play after an X-ray.

“There was concern that Will had broken his arm at Glen Urquhart last week,” admitted Skye manager Kenny Macleod.

“But it turns out that it was just heavy bruising and it’s improved in the past few days and he’ll face Inveraray.

“Iain Maclennan is unavailable but Sorley Macdonald returns to the squad as we gear up for our final three games in which every one is a cup final as far as we’re concerned.”

Inveraray would be promoted if they win their four remaining fixtures, including facing Skye home and away, but defeat to skipper Ally Macleod and his men at Pairc nan Loach would sabotage their chances.

It would also pull Skye level with leaders Beauly on games and points – with the duo then clashing at Beauly next weekend.

Beaten only once, and with Fraser Watt in scoring form, Inveraray boss Ruaraidh Graham still feels his side can snatch one of the two promotion spots.

Shinty: Lovat hope Bonfire Night fixture is a damp squib, Kilmallie pick up welcome win and Ross Gordon hits hat-trick for Skye

Kenny Macleod said: “They’re a good team with bags of experience and we know that Ross Macmillan has done damage to us at Portree when he was with Oban Celtic.

“But we’ve worked hard to get ourselves in a fantastic position – and it’s all in our own hands now.”

In the Premiership, Fort William are the only team playing of the trio fighting to avoid the relegation places – and they have a tough task against Grand Slam candidates Kingussie at An Aird.

Kings manager John Gibson reports that Lee Bain and Louis Munro are available again after missing last week’s win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Victory would leave Gibson’s side requiring two points from their last two games to clinch the title, and the Slam.

Second-placed Kinlochshiel, who have rather flown under the radar, are the one team that could stop them if they win their last four outings. The Reds are at full strength for their visit to injury-hit Lovat at Kiltarlity.

“We’ve a slim chance of snatching the trophy, but we’ll be trying our best and the team has been going well,” said manager Johnston Gill.

Oban Camanachd, fresh from a good win over Newtonmore, will be understrength when they make the long trek to Strathpeffer to tackle Caberfeidh.

“We’ve Daniel Cameron back from suspension,” said manager Gareth Evan.

“But Conor Howe, Daniel Macvicar and David Cameron are all unavailable while Malcolm Clark is out with a knee injury picked up against Newtonmore.”

After being idle the entire month of September, Cabers have their problems.

“I’m without three of our back four,” revealed manager Jodi Gorski. “Liam Symonds has a knee problem and misses our final two games, his brother Ryan is unavailable, as is wing back Finlay Coleman.

“Ben Macdonald returns from suspension and two 15-year-old Dingwall Academy pupils, Matthew MacPherson and Billy Goodall, will get a run out against Oban and in our final game against Lovat.”

Third-placed Newtonmore have a 1.30pm start for their home game with Kyles Athletic.

