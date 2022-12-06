Shinty: Willie MacRae appointed new Kinlochshiel boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Willie MacRae appointed new Kinlochshiel boss

By Bill McAllister
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kinlochshiel will have a new man at the helm next season.
Kinlochshiel have appointed Willie ‘Dunsie’ MacRae as their new team manager – and have recruited their former player Jonathan MacAskill from Glasgow Mid Argyll.

MacRae, a former Kinlochshiel player, has had a couple of spells of being manager of their second team and helped develop the club’s bright crop of young players who have broken through to the first team reckoning this year.

He succeeds Johnston Gill, manager of the Wester Ross side which made history last year by winning the Camanachd Cup and MacTavish Cup for the first time.

“I believe we’ve quality players who are quite capable of bringing fresh success to the club,” said MacRae.

“We didn’t win silverware this year but only finished four points behind Premiership champions Kingussie despite the team’s very disappointing start.

“Thus, the ability is there and I’m looking to provide continuity going forward. I can’t see too much change in the approach to the team, though there may well be a positional reshuffle.”

Willie MacRae succeeds Johnston Gill at Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil Paterson. 

‘Doe’ MacRae has agreed to stay on as assistant manager while Duncan Macleod will be match secretary and Andrew ‘Cek’ Mackenzie steps up from being in charge of the under-14s to take first and second team training.

Willie’s backroom team will also have a family connection. Paul MacRae, of Shiel’s 2021 Camanachd Cup winning team, has been out for 18 months after cruciate ligament surgery and will take an advisory role along with Willie’s brother John.

MacRae revealed that Jonathan MacAskill, a forward or midfield player, is rejoining Shiel after winning a Celtic Society Cup winner’s medal with Mid Argyll this year.

He said: “Jonnie has secured a job at the Navy base in Kyle of Lochalsh which brings him back to our area and he is committing to playing for us.

“He’s still young but with good experience and is an excellent addition.”

MacAskill, then with Mid Argyll, was capped in the Scotland Under-21 team against Ireland in Dublin in 2019.

The new boss added: “We start training on January 18 and will play Skye at the end of January.

“Friendlies have also been fixed up against Kingussie and Inverness in February, while we’ve arranged an inter-club six a side competition for February 11.”

 

