Shinty: Skye to make history ahead of Mowi Premiership return with trip to Ireland; Kinlochshiel make two signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Skye to make history ahead of Mowi Premiership return with trip to Ireland; Kinlochshiel make two signings

By Bill McAllister
January 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Skye celebrate the end of the season as Mowi National Division Champions. Image: Neil G Paterson
Skye celebrate the end of the season as Mowi National Division Champions. Image: Neil G Paterson

Skye, newly promoted to the Mowi Premiership, are poised to make history as the first shinty club to fly to Ireland for pre-season preparation.

The islanders, unbeaten in winning the National Division, will head to Dublin on February 3 for a match against a club team in the Irish capital.

“We’ve booked our flights for a weekend stay, which will include a training session and the match, both played on an all-weather surface,” revealed manager Kenny Macleod.

“In the past our pre-season friendlies have been called off due to bad weather, and we don’t want to risk that for our Premiership comeback.

“So we’ve been able to fix up this Irish visit and hopefully trying to be a bit clever will pay off by the lads getting in important pre-season work.

“If successful, we could contemplate it becoming an annual affair.”

There have been numerous club friendlies against Irish opposition down the years, usually at the end of a season, but this February clash is a pioneering trip.

Shiel re-sign Macdonald and MacAskill – but MacRae could miss early season with back issue

Meanwhile, Kinlochshiel have signed Glengarry hitman Ruaridh Macdonald for a second time.

Macdonald joined Shiel before the start of the 2020 season – which was abandoned after the opening day thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak.

When shinty returned the following year with interim regional leagues, Macdonald rejoined Glengarry and remained with them in the 2022 campaign.

New Shiel manager Willie MacRae, however, has welcomed him back for a second chance at Premiership shinty.

“Ruaridh can play up front or in the centre line and has good experience, so we’re very pleased he’s agreed to rejoin us.” he said. “He’s a good addition to the first team squad.”

MacRae disclosed the Premiership runners-up have also completed the transfer of former player Johnnie MacAskill back from Glasgow Mid Argyll, where he’s spent the past three seasons.

“But John MacRae, who was such a big player for us last season, has had an MRI scan on his back and has to wait a couple of weeks for results.” revealed Willie. “John’s been bothered by his back for a while and it would be quite a blow if he’s advised to miss the early part of the new season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback
Samuel Stubbs, left, in action for Lovat with Rory MacKeachan (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye make double signing ahead of Premiership return
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
The Beauly team of 2015 celebrate their Lovat Cup win against Lovat. Images: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Look back at Beauly's last Lovat Cup success in 2015
Kingussie's Lee Bain (left) and Stuart Callison (Kilmallie) in action. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Stuart Callison set to return to Lochaber
Roddy Macdonald, of Kyles Athletic, in front of Caberfeidh's Jamie Mackintosh. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Kyles Athletic appoint FIVE co-managers for the new Premiership season
Robert Baxter. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Mowi Premiership north and south split proposed due to 'strain' of travel on…
Adam McMaster (Inverness) with Daniel Stewart (Kilmallie).
Shinty: John Morrison returns to take charge at Kilmallie
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty latest: Forgrieve steps up with Oban Camanachd; Stewart staying at Glen Urquhart; Lovat's…
The victorious Kingussie team. Oban Camanachd v Kingussie in the Artemis MacAulay Cup Final, played at Mossfield, Oban.
Shinty: Beauly and Lovat to meet in Artemis Macaulay Cup first round

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented