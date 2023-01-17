Shinty: Skye to make history ahead of Mowi Premiership return with trip to Ireland; Kinlochshiel make two signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye, newly promoted to the Mowi Premiership, are poised to make history as the first shinty club to fly to Ireland for pre-season preparation.

The islanders, unbeaten in winning the National Division, will head to Dublin on February 3 for a match against a club team in the Irish capital.

“We’ve booked our flights for a weekend stay, which will include a training session and the match, both played on an all-weather surface,” revealed manager Kenny Macleod.

“In the past our pre-season friendlies have been called off due to bad weather, and we don’t want to risk that for our Premiership comeback.

“So we’ve been able to fix up this Irish visit and hopefully trying to be a bit clever will pay off by the lads getting in important pre-season work.

“If successful, we could contemplate it becoming an annual affair.”

There have been numerous club friendlies against Irish opposition down the years, usually at the end of a season, but this February clash is a pioneering trip.

Shiel re-sign Macdonald and MacAskill – but MacRae could miss early season with back issue

Meanwhile, Kinlochshiel have signed Glengarry hitman Ruaridh Macdonald for a second time.

Macdonald joined Shiel before the start of the 2020 season – which was abandoned after the opening day thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak.

When shinty returned the following year with interim regional leagues, Macdonald rejoined Glengarry and remained with them in the 2022 campaign.

New Shiel manager Willie MacRae, however, has welcomed him back for a second chance at Premiership shinty.

“Ruaridh can play up front or in the centre line and has good experience, so we’re very pleased he’s agreed to rejoin us.” he said. “He’s a good addition to the first team squad.”

MacRae disclosed the Premiership runners-up have also completed the transfer of former player Johnnie MacAskill back from Glasgow Mid Argyll, where he’s spent the past three seasons.

“But John MacRae, who was such a big player for us last season, has had an MRI scan on his back and has to wait a couple of weeks for results.” revealed Willie. “John’s been bothered by his back for a while and it would be quite a blow if he’s advised to miss the early part of the new season.”