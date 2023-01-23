Shinty: MacTavish Cup blockbuster as 2022 finalists to meet in first round of 2023 competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last year’s Cottages.com MacTavish Cup finalists will fight out a replay in the first round of this season’s tournament on March 23.

Holders Kingussie have been drawn to make the trip to Strathpeffer to face runners-up Caberfeidh, who will be playing their first tie with Scotland boss Garry Reid in charge -it’s a potentially tricky start for Kings’ new manager Ian Borthwick.

The other all-Premiership tie will see Kinlochshiel, who won the trophy for the first time in 2021 by beating Kingussie in the final, playing host to 2019 winners Newtonmore.

Camanachd Cup runners-up Lovat will journey to Caol to face National Division opposition in Kilmallie.

The two sides promoted to the Premiership, Skye and Beauly, have been drawn away from home. The islanders head for Fort William, while Beauly have landed a derby tie with Strathglass at Cannich.

Three non-Premiership clubs – Inverness, Glen Urquhart and Lochaber – have received byes into the quarter finals.