Shinty: Oban Camanachd play the waiting game for Blair MacFarlane

Blair MacFarlane will miss Oban Camanachd’s Mowi Premiership home opener against Newtonmore this weekend and the first month of the new season – because he is playing rugby.

The pacy MacFarlane missed Oban’s 4-0 win over Kilmallie at Caol on Saturday and manager Gareth Evans has revealed the absence will be an extended one.

He said: “Blair’s an outstanding rugby player and tells me he wants to play for Lorne throughout March before returning to shinty for the rest of the season.

“He’ll be a massive miss in our centre line and, when he returns, Blair will have to work his way back via our second team.”

Doubles from Daniel Cameron and Daniel MacCuish saw Oban win at Canal Park but Evan MacLellan sustained an ankle injury and is a big doubt for Saturday.

Brian MacCallum, the 47-year-old who filled in as Oban’s goalkeeper, had a day to remember.

Evans said: “Brian pulled off a couple of really good saves, kept a clean sheet and on the way home found he’d won £500 in the club lottery.

“Brian is claiming it’s his appearance money. Regular keeper Cammy Sutherland is back for the Newtonmore game, but we’re grateful to Brian for helping out.”

Newtonmore hit seven against Beauly

Internationalist Steven MacDonald scored in Newtonmore’s 7-1 home romp over promoted side Beauly – but will miss the first two games of the new season through suspension.

Fraser Mackintosh and Craig Macleod hit doubles with Iain Robinson and Craig MacIsaac also on target with Ryan Mackay counting for Beauly.

Fort William, beaten 2-1 by Kyles Athletic in the Drew Ferguson Memorial Shield match at An Aird, will be without defender Johnny Foster for the first month of their National Division campaign.

Co-manager Neil Robertson said: “Johnny is doing winter sports coaching in the French Alps but has signalled he hopes to be back by the end of March.”

Ex-Newtonmore youngster Sorley Thomson hit a double for Kyles with Victor Smith Jr netting the home goal.

Graeme Macmillan’s 40th-minute strike gave Lovat an impressive 1-0 victory over Kinlochshiel at Kiltarlity.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “Scotland defender Callum Cruden, who missed so much of last season, played 75 minutes and is looking to make up for lost time this year.”

Kingussie were pushed all the way before edging through 3-2 against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Market Stance.

“It was a good, competitive affair,” said new Kings boss Ian Borthwick.

“Fraser Munro came off with a hamstring problem, which is disappointing.

“We’ve a free day on Saturday but he’s struggling for our big test at Lovat the following week.”

Ruaridh Anderson capped an outstanding display with two goals for Kingussie with James Falconer hitting the other.

Former Kingussie man Hamish Anderson gave Mid Argyll the lead with Calum McLay firing their late second.

David MacLennan was on the scoresheet as Glenurquhart won 2-0 against Strathglass to win the MacDonald Cup.

Oban Celtic and Glengarry drew 2-2 at Mossfield Park.