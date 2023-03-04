SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie full-back/wing-back Eoin Baikie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie full-back/wing-back Eoin Baikie

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Kingussie's Eoin Baikie, right, in action against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson
Kingussie's Eoin Baikie, right, in action against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson

Kingussie full-back/wing-back Eoin Baikie gets this year’s Shinty Spotlight started by answering our 10 quickfire questions.

The 18-year-old, who mainly stars for Kings’ second team, will have his first taste of the action when they tackle Lovat at The Dell on March 11.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

It was primary school training at Carrbridge and I remember winning a few trophies. That would be when I was in around P4/5.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

My second team debut was away to Kinlochshiel and we won 3-2 and, for the first team, it was a 5-2 home win against Caberfeidh.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Winning the MacTavish Juvenile Cup against Newtonmore at the Bught (in a 3-2 final victory in 2019).

And the worst?

The year before that cup win, we lost the final against Fort William and the year after, we lost in the final against Beauly.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty? 

I’ve been lucky enough not to have had any bad injuries so far. Touch wood it stays that way!

Who is the joker in your team?

I don’t think I can give anyone in particular the credit for that one. There are quite a few candidates.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

An Aird at Fort William – but only when it’s sunny. It’s a good pitch and it’s always a good trip away.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It would have to be Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison. He’s probably one of the best players in the game. He always causes problems.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

I haven’t scored many, but one I remember was Ewan Baker’s at the Bught against Newtonmore in that MacTavish Juvenile Cup final. He spun round two defenders and then he slotted it back-handed into the top corner. It won us the game as well, so it meant a lot.

Describe shinty in three words?

Fast, physical and fun.

