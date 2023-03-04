SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie full-back/wing-back Eoin Baikie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kingussie full-back/wing-back Eoin Baikie gets this year’s Shinty Spotlight started by answering our 10 quickfire questions.

The 18-year-old, who mainly stars for Kings’ second team, will have his first taste of the action when they tackle Lovat at The Dell on March 11.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

It was primary school training at Carrbridge and I remember winning a few trophies. That would be when I was in around P4/5.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

My second team debut was away to Kinlochshiel and we won 3-2 and, for the first team, it was a 5-2 home win against Caberfeidh.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Winning the MacTavish Juvenile Cup against Newtonmore at the Bught (in a 3-2 final victory in 2019).

And the worst?

The year before that cup win, we lost the final against Fort William and the year after, we lost in the final against Beauly.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I’ve been lucky enough not to have had any bad injuries so far. Touch wood it stays that way!

Who is the joker in your team?

I don’t think I can give anyone in particular the credit for that one. There are quite a few candidates.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

An Aird at Fort William – but only when it’s sunny. It’s a good pitch and it’s always a good trip away.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It would have to be Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison. He’s probably one of the best players in the game. He always causes problems.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I haven’t scored many, but one I remember was Ewan Baker’s at the Bught against Newtonmore in that MacTavish Juvenile Cup final. He spun round two defenders and then he slotted it back-handed into the top corner. It won us the game as well, so it meant a lot.

Describe shinty in three words?

Fast, physical and fun.