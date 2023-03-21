Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months

By Bill McAllister
March 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Kinlochshiel's John MacRae in front of Daniel Grieve (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson
Kinlochshiel's John MacRae in front of Daniel Grieve (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson

Kinlochshiel crackshot John MacRae, who has missed the start of the new Mowi Premiership season with a back problem, is to have surgery and is likely to be out of action until late June.

This is a major blow to the 2021 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup winners as they chase fresh honours.

The 31-year-old stonemason, one of the most powerful attackers in the game, will miss the start of the Wester Ross club’s Camanachd Cup campaign and, if they reach it, the MacTavish Cup final.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “John has been notified that he will undergo an operation in Inverness on April 10 to tackle a collapsed disc.

“He will then require six weeks’ rehabilitation before he can resume training.

“We’re looking at the end of June before we see him again in our colours. That’s a huge disappointment for John and for the club.

“We’d expected a few weeks ago that he’d be ready to play by now. But those hopes have been dashed as the problem has not gone away.

“The big fellow is set to miss half of the season, which is a real setback.”

Another MacRae set to return

MacRae, noted for his tenacity and determination, made his shinty-hurling international debut against Ireland in 2013, joining elder brothers Finlay and Keith in the Scotland side.

They played together for four years in the international series. John called off from the 2018 fixture in Inverness through injury.

Consolation for the Balmacara-based team comes with the news that Duncan ‘WD’ MacRae is poised to return from Australia next month.

The 21-year-old wing centre, who played in Shiel’s Camanachd Cup-winning team in 2021, has been on a travelling holiday Down Under for the past six months.

Manager MacRae said: “Duncan will arrive home on April 8 and is keen to restart his shinty career.

“He’s naturally very fit so he should be able to play almost right away. We’ve a lack of competition in defence so his return is well-timed.”

Shiel, Premiership runners-up last season, have begun this season with two defeats.

Tags

Conversation

