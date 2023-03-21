Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinlochshiel crackshot John MacRae, who has missed the start of the new Mowi Premiership season with a back problem, is to have surgery and is likely to be out of action until late June.

This is a major blow to the 2021 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup winners as they chase fresh honours.

The 31-year-old stonemason, one of the most powerful attackers in the game, will miss the start of the Wester Ross club’s Camanachd Cup campaign and, if they reach it, the MacTavish Cup final.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “John has been notified that he will undergo an operation in Inverness on April 10 to tackle a collapsed disc.

“He will then require six weeks’ rehabilitation before he can resume training.

“We’re looking at the end of June before we see him again in our colours. That’s a huge disappointment for John and for the club.

“We’d expected a few weeks ago that he’d be ready to play by now. But those hopes have been dashed as the problem has not gone away.

“The big fellow is set to miss half of the season, which is a real setback.”

Another MacRae set to return

MacRae, noted for his tenacity and determination, made his shinty-hurling international debut against Ireland in 2013, joining elder brothers Finlay and Keith in the Scotland side.

They played together for four years in the international series. John called off from the 2018 fixture in Inverness through injury.

Consolation for the Balmacara-based team comes with the news that Duncan ‘WD’ MacRae is poised to return from Australia next month.

The 21-year-old wing centre, who played in Shiel’s Camanachd Cup-winning team in 2021, has been on a travelling holiday Down Under for the past six months.

Manager MacRae said: “Duncan will arrive home on April 8 and is keen to restart his shinty career.

“He’s naturally very fit so he should be able to play almost right away. We’ve a lack of competition in defence so his return is well-timed.”

Shiel, Premiership runners-up last season, have begun this season with two defeats.