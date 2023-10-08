Garry Reid says Scotland will have to be at their best against Ireland in shinty/hurling international

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garry Reid says Scotland will have to be at their best against Ireland in shinty/hurling international

The Scots take on Ireland in Newry on October 21.

By Alasdair Bruce
Garry Reid. Image: Neil G Paterson
Garry Reid. Image: Neil G Paterson

Scotland head coach Garry Reid is up for the fight as the announcement of a strong Ireland panel coupled with two significant rule changes mean his players will need to be at their best to retain the Mowi Quaich in the shinty/hurling international in Newry on Saturday 21 October.

Ireland usually include three top tier players in their squad but this year’s panel features six with places for Padraig Walsh, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny, Cork pair Ger Millerick and Rob Downey, Tom Monaghan from Galway and Clare duo Peter Duggan and David Fitzgerald.

Ireland manager Damien Coleman from Galway has also put together a strong backroom team of Kieran Kingston (Cork), Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton (Antrim) and Michael Kavanagh (Kilkenny).

Coleman said: “We are delighted with our progress, and we have a strong panel with representation from 14 counties.

“It’s vital we maintain our tradition and this event affords hurlers from all tiers the opportunity to play together.”

Garry Reid, who is also manager of Caberfeidh, said: “I think the strength of the Irish squad reflects the power of their coaching team who all come from some significant counties.

“If we are honest though, a strong Irish squad is exactly what we’ve always wanted in this fixture, whether it is top tier players or the very best from their second tier.

“They have experience too as Enda Rowland has proved to be a top goalie in these games whilst skipper Neil McManus from Antrim is a veteran of the cross-code clashes.

“Don’t forget the rule changes either which will make it more difficult than ever before for us.

“The two points for a dead ball over the bar is now only one point and their goalie can now catch the ball.

“A regular tactic of ours would be to float the ball into the goalmouth to see how they deal with it, and we got a couple of goals from that last time around, but we can’t do that anymore as the keeper will just catch it and clear.

“I always believe the first half-hour is crucial in these games as Ireland settle into the contest.

“We are back to the venue when Ireland last won at home but there is no doubt our guys will be up for it.”

Scotland supporters unable to make the trip will still be able to watch the international as it will be shown live on the official TG4 YouTube channel.

The last meeting between Ireland and Scotland’s hurling/shinty sides took place in 2019. 

Season heads into November

The incessant rain across the country wiped out Saturday’s entire Mowi Premiership programme meaning the shinty fixture list will now extend into November.

The fifth Badenoch derby of the season between Kingussie and Newtonmore at the Dell was the final fixture to fall.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Puddles started forming on the pitch on Saturday morning and it just got worse after that.”

The postponement gives the likes of Scotland call-up James Falconer another week to recover from injury and Borthwick added: “James coped well at training this week and would have played some part in the game, but he now has a bit longer to recover before we play next.”

Saturday November 4 now looks the likely rescheduled derby date.

The Argyll rain left Mossfield under water, ruling out Oban Camanachd’s meeting with Beauly.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We are down to one training session a week ahead of our final two games of the season.

“We have Kyles Athletic this Saturday and ourselves and Beauly will look at all options to see if we can get our fixture played sooner rather than stretching into November.”

Caberfeidh’s final match of the season against Kinlochshiel will extend into next month.

Cabers boss Reid said: “There’s no way the game could have gone ahead and with Shiel’s other fixtures, it looks like we won’t now complete out season until early November which is frustrating.”

‘Shiel boss Willie MacRae added: “It’s a shame as I’d planned to give youngster Kieran Martin a start at wing back while young Arron Jack would have started too.

“We are still training outside twice a week and we’ll keep that going until the end of the season.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll and Lovat must also wait to fulfil their fixture after Peterson Park was ruled unplayable.

