Sport Shinty

Shinty: Morrison brothers make move from Beauly to Glasgow Mid Argyll

Calum and Andrew Morrison are relishing a new challenge at GMA.

By Alasdair Bruce
Beauly's Calum Morrison flies past Allan Cameron (Inveraray). Inveraray v Beauly in the Ferguson Transport Group Balliemore Cup Final, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Beauly's Calum Morrison flies past Allan Cameron (Inveraray). Inveraray v Beauly in the Ferguson Transport Group Balliemore Cup Final, played at An Aird, Fort William.

Glasgow Mid Argyll have made a significant double-signing with brothers Calum Morrison and Andrew Morrison joining the side from Beauly.

Their final game for Beauly was the new year Lovat Cup match, a 1-1 draw with Lovat.

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “Both players have signed, and we are delighted to have them.

“Calum had a great 2023 season; he was Beauly’s player of the year and was deservedly named as a reserve for the Scotland squad and was unlucky not to travel over to Ireland for the shinty/hurling international.

“He will bring an energy and drive to the team and is a top-quality player.

“Andrew is a no-nonsense defender who is capable of carrying out any task needed.

“He played for me for the Scotland under-21s a few years ago and although he missed much of last season through injury, he is now fit and raring to go.

“Both have trained with us over the last few seasons, so they know and get on well with the squad, and of course I had the pleasure of managing both during my own time at Beauly.”

Andrew Morrison (Beauly) with Robert Wood (Inveraray).

Andrew Morrison said: “One of the main reasons for the move is travel commitments.

“Calum and I are both based in Glasgow and one of the Beauly lads calculated that we have racked up over 50,000 miles commuting to play for Beauly over the years.

“Joining GMA will allow us to play for the team we train with and reclaim some of our weekends as Saturdays usually revolved around leaving Glasgow at 8am and not returning until 11pm and that was just for home games.

“That was never much fun for whichever of us was driving.”

Beauly and Glasgow Mid Argyll relegated last season

Both Beauly and Glasgow Mid Argyll were relegated from the Mowi Premiership at the end of last season.

With the new shinty fixture list due to be issued at the end of February, Andrew and Calum will immediately check when GMA are to play Beauly in the National Division.

Andrew said: “Coming up against Beauly will be strange having spent 20 years with the club, since I was a wee boy.

“All I can ask is that both teams deliver a good, hard game.

“That said, I just hope my instincts don’t kick in and I pass the ball to a green jersey by mistake!”

The Morrisons have strong family ties with Beauly through their father Iain and their late grandfather John Alick.

Andrew added: “Getting Beauly to the Premiership for the first time ever was an amazing accomplishment, and something I’m sure our grandfather would have been extremely proud to see.

“Beauly have a cracking young team and I think they will have another great run in the National Division, just as they did in 2022 when we were promoted.

“I’m looking forward to playing with a new team now and GMA are a solid side with bags of experience. I think my brother Calum and I will fit in just nicely.”

There are other changes at Glasgow Mid Argyll with former GMA and Skye player Ewen ‘Yogi’ MacSween joining the coaching team along with Fin Menzies.

Alan MacRae added: “Yogi brings his experience and enthusiasm having coached the young lads who are now breaking into senior shinty when they were at junior level while Fin adds his professional knowledge of personal fitness and athlete development, following his two sons, who both play for the club, on their shinty pathway.”

The Glasgow side has also named attacker Calum McLay, who along with Calum Morrison was also a non-travelling Scotland reserve for the shinty/hurling international, as their team captain for the new season.

Beauly have also lost Scotland under-17 defender Thomas MacKinnon, who joins brothers William and Ross MacKinnon at Skye Camanachd, but promising youngster Iain Hunter has joined the Braeview Park side from Inverness.

