Shinty pre-season friendlies round-up: Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald to miss first month of new campaign

Lovat ran out 5-0 winners against Oban Celtic at Balgate amid shinty’s pre-season friendly action.

Marc MacLachlan scored twice with Greg Matheson, Sam Stubbs and Danny Kelly getting the others.

But the big news emerging from Kiltarlity is Lovat (and Scotland) keeper Stuart MacDonald will be missing for at least the first month of the new season due to an unspecified issue.

Manager Jamie Matheson played in goal for Lovat against Celtic and will continue to deputise.

Matheson said: “Unfortunately Stuart won’t be available for the next few weeks, so I’ll play next Saturday, and we’ll take it week by week.

“We won’t risk Stuart until he’s definitely ready as he’s a massive player for us and we need him for the season.

“He’s certainly a guy we can’t afford to be without for very long.

“We were also without our captain Graeme MacMillan, Lorne MacKay, Callum Cruden, Duncan Davidson, Craig Mainland and Chris Johnston, but still fielded a strong side, with Daniel Grieve and Drew Howie returning from injury.

“We played really well in the first half and created a lot of chances and probably should have been further ahead.

“I made a few changes at half-time and tried a few players in different positions, but in the second half, we kind of went through the motions.

“Oban Celtic have a young side and they defended really well.

“I thought their keeper Iain MacFarlane had a superb game and kept the score to a reasonable level.”

Premiership new boys Glenurquhart get league warning with 8-0 loss to Kinlochshiel

Glenurquhart were given a taste of how tough life in the Mowi Premiership will be when they went down 8-0 to Kinlochshiel at Kirkton.

A failed pitch inspection led the venue switch to Shiel’s former pitch and the hosts, shooting down the hill, raced into a four-goal lead with Ali Nixon and Archie MacRae scoring either side of John MacRae’s brace.

Keith MacRae and Seumas Martin made it 6-0 at the break.

Glenurquhart, with John Barr at full centre, rallied in the second half – though Shiel scored twice more through Rory Slaughter and Archie MacRae again.

Both sides were missing their first-choice keepers – Josh Grant and Stuart MacKintosh – with Calum Macmillan virtually a spectator in the home goal.

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae spoke just after the final whistle, saying: “It was good to get back on the grass again and we scored some good goals.

“I thought young Archie MacRae was the man of the match and his second goal was the pick of the bunch, running through to score after unselfish play from John MacRae.”

Shinty friendlies round-up

Elsewhere, Oban Camanachd beat a youthful Kilmallie side 6-3 at Mossfield.

Ross Macmillan looked sharp for the Oban side, and he grabbed a hat-trick, with Matthew Sloss, Craig Macmillan and Daniel Cameron getting the others.

The win came at a cost, though, as Daniel Sloss suffered a suspected broken rib and Matthew Sloss a hand injury.

Seumas Macfarlane, Lewis Birrell and Calum Macdougall scored the Kilmallie goals, and their assistant manager Martin Stewart said: “I thought we did ourselves proud.

“Our average age was less than 22 years and we fielded eight teenagers and only five players aged over 25.

“Innes Blackhall at half-back and Aidan Love in full-centre were brilliant.”

Skye Camanachd scored twice late in the game to overcome Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2 at Peterson Park.

Skye led through Ross Gordon’s early penalty, but Craig Anderson and Calum MacLay had GMA 2-1 ahead at the interval.

It stayed that way until eight minutes from time when Ross Gordon levelled with another penalty and new Skye skipper John Gillies got the winner with a minute remaining.

The meeting between Newtonmore and Fort William was switched from the Eilan to An Aird on Saturday morning. It was a competitive encounter, which finished goalless.

Meanwhile, Will Cowie and Ross Macrae got the goals as Kyles Athletic won 2-0 against Inveraray. Ross Macrae also missed a penalty.