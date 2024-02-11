Shinty pre-season friendlies round-up: Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald to miss first month of new campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty pre-season friendlies round-up: Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald to miss first month of new campaign

Scotland goalie MacDonald is out due to an unspecified issue. 

By Alasdair Bruce
Lovat Shinty Club keeper Stuart MacDonald. Image: Neil Paterson.
Lovat Shinty Club keeper Stuart MacDonald. Image: Neil Paterson.

Lovat ran out 5-0 winners against Oban Celtic at Balgate amid shinty’s pre-season friendly action.

Marc MacLachlan scored twice with Greg Matheson, Sam Stubbs and Danny Kelly getting the others.

But the big news emerging from Kiltarlity is Lovat (and Scotland) keeper Stuart MacDonald will be missing for at least the first month of the new season due to an unspecified issue.

Manager Jamie Matheson played in goal for Lovat against Celtic and will continue to deputise.

Matheson said: “Unfortunately Stuart won’t be available for the next few weeks, so I’ll play next Saturday, and we’ll take it week by week.

“We won’t risk Stuart until he’s definitely ready as he’s a massive player for us and we need him for the season.

“He’s certainly a guy we can’t afford to be without for very long.

“We were also without our captain Graeme MacMillan, Lorne MacKay, Callum Cruden, Duncan Davidson, Craig Mainland and Chris Johnston, but still fielded a strong side, with Daniel Grieve and Drew Howie returning from injury.

“We played really well in the first half and created a lot of chances and probably should have been further ahead.

Oban Celtic’s Innes Jackson (left) with Lovat manager and stand-in keeper Jamie Matheson. Image: Neil Paterson.

“I made a few changes at half-time and tried a few players in different positions, but in the second half, we kind of went through the motions.

“Oban Celtic have a young side and they defended really well.

“I thought their keeper Iain MacFarlane had a superb game and kept the score to a reasonable level.”

Premiership new boys Glenurquhart get league warning with 8-0 loss to Kinlochshiel

Glenurquhart were given a taste of how tough life in the Mowi Premiership will be when they went down 8-0 to Kinlochshiel at Kirkton.

A failed pitch inspection led the venue switch to Shiel’s former pitch and the hosts, shooting down the hill, raced into a four-goal lead with Ali Nixon and Archie MacRae scoring either side of John MacRae’s brace.

Keith MacRae and Seumas Martin made it 6-0 at the break.

Glenurquhart, with John Barr at full centre, rallied in the second half – though Shiel scored twice more through Rory Slaughter and Archie MacRae again.

Both sides were missing their first-choice keepers – Josh Grant and Stuart MacKintosh – with Calum Macmillan virtually a spectator in the home goal.

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae spoke just after the final whistle, saying: “It was good to get back on the grass again and we scored some good goals.

“I thought young Archie MacRae was the man of the match and his second goal was the pick of the bunch, running through to score after unselfish play from John MacRae.”

Shinty friendlies round-up

Elsewhere, Oban Camanachd beat a youthful Kilmallie side 6-3 at Mossfield.

Ross Macmillan looked sharp for the Oban side, and he grabbed a hat-trick, with Matthew Sloss, Craig Macmillan and Daniel Cameron getting the others.

The win came at a cost, though, as Daniel Sloss suffered a suspected broken rib and Matthew Sloss a hand injury.

Seumas Macfarlane, Lewis Birrell and Calum Macdougall scored the Kilmallie goals, and their assistant manager Martin Stewart said: “I thought we did ourselves proud.

“Our average age was less than 22 years and we fielded eight teenagers and only five players aged over 25.

“Innes Blackhall at half-back and Aidan Love in full-centre were brilliant.”

Skye Camanachd scored twice late in the game to overcome Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2 at Peterson Park.

Skye led through Ross Gordon’s early penalty, but Craig Anderson and Calum MacLay had GMA 2-1 ahead at the interval.

It stayed that way until eight minutes from time when Ross Gordon levelled with another penalty and new Skye skipper John Gillies got the winner with a minute remaining.

The meeting between Newtonmore and Fort William was switched from the Eilan to An Aird on Saturday morning. It was a competitive encounter, which finished goalless.

Meanwhile, Will Cowie and Ross Macrae got the goals as Kyles Athletic won 2-0 against Inveraray. Ross Macrae also missed a penalty.

More from Shinty

The Glenurquhart team after clinching promotion back to the Premiership. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Mowi Premiership new boys Glenurquhart ramp up friendly fixtures as part of campaign…
Kinlochshiel's Mark Macdonald (right) with Marc Maclachlan (Lovat).
Shinty: Kinlochshiel defender to miss 2024 season; Kingussie strips to include Calum Mackintosh tribute
Ryan Harrison (GMA) against Calum MacAulay (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye Camanachd bolster defence ahead of new season
The fire damage and graffiti at Mossfield Stadium. Image: Alasdair Bruce.
Oban clubs condemn Mossfield vandalism
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Mixed news for Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick ahead of new season
Bill's widow Bet McAllister (centre) with son Ker and daughter Gemma and the new trophy Image Ewen Weatherspoon.
Highland sports award to be presented in memory of Bill McAllister
Beauly's Calum Morrison flies past Allan Cameron (Inveraray). Inveraray v Beauly in the Ferguson Transport Group Balliemore Cup Final, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Morrison brothers make move from Beauly to Glasgow Mid Argyll
Mark Macpherson during his first spell as Kilmallie manager. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Mark MacPherson on why he's returned as Kilmallie manager after five years away
Lovat retained the Lovat Cup in the annual New Year challenge match at Balgate, Kiltarlity. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat and Lochaber bring in the new year with cup wins
Kingussie captain James Falconer lifts the Camanachd Cup after victory against Oban Camanachd in the 2023 final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty 2023 season review: A year in quotes

Conversation