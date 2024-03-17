Shinty: Champions Kingussie maintain perfect start to Mowi Premiership

It’s only the third week of the Mowi Premiership campaign but reigning champions Kingussie are already the only side with a 100% record following their 3-1 victory over Lovat.

Greg Matheson’s strike from distance gave Lovat an early lead but Savio Genni levelled five minutes into first half stoppage time.

Ruaridh Anderson and Dylan Borthwick sealed victory, sending the Kings two points clear at the summit.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys were brilliant in the second half and didn’t give Lovat an inch.

“We put Lee Bain on at full centre after 30 minutes and straight away, he started to win the tackles and we got to grips with the midfield.

“The forwards were superb, and the only downside was that we didn’t score more goals.”

An opportunist Dan MacDonald finish on the stroke of half-time earned Skye a 1-0 win over Oban Camanachd.

A stiff wind influenced the game with Skye, whose Ross Gordon saw a penalty saved by Cameron Sutherland, best in the first half but the Oban side, who had Daniel MacCuish sent off, dominated the second period.

The closest to a leveller was Malcolm Clark’s effort which was turned away under the bar by Skye goalie Ryan Morrison.

Skye go third and match-winner Dan MacDonald, who played for Col Glen in the Mowi National Division last season, said: “It’s tough in the Premiership and it won’t get any easier but that’s two good wins at home. We want to make Portree a fortress, so nobody gets it easy here.

“When the chances come your way, you have to take them. That’s my job and I’ve managed it in two of our three games so far.”

Thornton denies Shiel victory

It looked as if John MacRae’s early goal would be enough to give Kinlochshiel victory at Kyles Athletic, but Luke Thornton levelled at the death.

Home player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “That was really tough.

“Conditions were difficult with a soft pitch and constant rain.

“Shiel dominated the first half, and our keeper John Whyte was excellent.

“We came more into it with the wind in the second half and never gave up which was pleasing as that’s something we constantly drum into the boys. It’s a good point.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae added: “It was a physical game, but we had plenty chances in the first half and should have been further ahead at that stage.

“Mistake after mistake on our part led to their equaliser although our defence was solid until that lapse.”

Delight for Delaney

Ben Delaney took his tally to four goals in three games with a brace as Lochaber overcame Glenurquhart 5-0 in the clash between the division’s newly promoted sides.

Pat Toal opened for the hosts with Stuart Callison also scoring twice.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “I’m really pleased with a clean sheet, five goals and a squad all working hard for each other.

“It’s early days, with lots to do, and every game is a learning curve.

“We are getting up to speed with the pace and physicality of the Premiership, that’s a priority.”

Newtonmore recorded their first league win of the season as Struan Ross, Cameron McNiven and Steven Macdonald amassed an early 3-0 lead at Caberfeidh. Craig Morrison and Liam Symonds countered during the final 20 minutes to make it 3-2.

Beauly and Fort William lead the way in the Mowi National Division. Leaders Beauly won 3-1 at Inveraray as Jack MacDonald, Finlay ‘Stork’ MacLennan, and Euan McCormick cancelled out Fraser Watt’s effort while Cam Stephen and Lewis Morrison scored either side of Craig Anderson’s counter in Fort William’s 2-1 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Oban Celtic went the whole of the 2023 league season without winning a game, but they put that run to bed as Kyle MacFarlane and David Hill’s penalty sealed a 2-1 win over Bute.

New signing Sam Bulloch scored twice as Col Glen beat Kilmallie 4-2.