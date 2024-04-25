Injury doubt for Newtonmore ahead of Glenurquhart clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injury doubt for Newtonmore ahead of Glenurquhart clash

Talisman Rory Kennedy suffered a blow to the foot in last week’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup win over Kilmallie

By Alasdair Bruce
Newtonmore's Rory Kennedy (right) and David MacLean (Beauly) wait for a high ball. Image: Neil Paterson.
Newtonmore have spent seven days sweating over Rory Kennedy’s foot injury as they prepare for Saturday’s Mowi Premiership trip to Glenurquhart.

Talisman Kennedy suffered a blow to the foot in last week’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup win over Kilmallie and the Scotland full back said: “I’m still struggling a bit with the foot, but I don’t think it’s broken; just badly bruised and swollen.

“I’m still hopeful that I’ll be ok for Saturday though.”

More co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “Rory was hit on the foot just before half-time.

“He told me I’d need to keep an eye on him as the second half went on, but Rory is a different breed, and he played the full 90 minutes.

“He has been magnificent for us again this season and he’s someone we can ill-afford to lose.”

More’s Iain Robinson picked up a hamstring injury in the Kilmallie game while fellow forward Cameron McNiven is unavailable this weekend.

Norman MacArthur added: “Hopefully Iain Richardson and Ritchie Irvine will both return to help our defensive options.”

Glenurquhart’s Fergus Robertson is suspended following his red card against Lovat last week.

Crunch clash at the Dell

Kingussie and Oban Camanachd cleaned up all shinty’s major trophies last season and they clash at the Dell.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’re now getting players back after injury and everyone is fighting for their place. It’s going to be hard for me to drop anyone but that’s a good headache to have.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans added: “We’ll have Daniel MacVicar, Daniel Madej and Gregor MacDonald back after they missed Saturday’s Oban Celtic win as well as Daniel MacCuish who is finally free of his three-game ban.

“However, Daniel Cameron’s knee injury will keep him out for a few weeks yet and Ross Macmillan is unavailable. We always fancy our chances in these matches, and we’ll look to make a good start to the game.”

Ryan Harrison and Ross Gordon return to Skye’s starting side for Kyles Athletic’s visit to Portree, but John Gillies remains out with a broken thumb.

Fifteen-year-old Iain MacInnes keeps his place in the Skye squad following his scoring debut last weekend.

There’s mixed news for the two former Skye players in the Kyles camp as player/coach Roddy Macdonald confirmed James Pringle will travel north to his former hunting ground, but Will Cowie misses out with a hamstring tear.

Caberfeidh are minus Ben MacDonald and the injured Connor MacGregor for Kinlochshiel’s visit.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Finlay MacRae is winning his race to return from a knee injury, but Archie MacRae is missing as he attends his brother Oliver MacRae’s wedding.

“We’re grateful to Cabers for agreeing to a 12.45pm throw up, allowing our boys an earlier departure to the wedding.

“It was close between the sides a fortnight ago and we’re after revenge for that defeat.”

Lochaber and Lovat meet at Spean Bridge. Lochaber’s Gregor Cameron and Lovat’s Lorne MacKay are both suspended after being sent off last week.

The pick of the opening round Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup ties is the northern section derby between Kilmallie and Fort William at the Canal Parks. The Fort will check on Lewis Morrison and Victor Smith.

Strathglass face Beauly at Cannich while Ardnamurchan host Inverness.

In the southern section, Glasgow Mid Argyll play Kilmory at Peterson Park, Col Glen welcome Bute and Aberdour host Inveraray who have Lewis Montgomery free of suspension.

The top-flight clubs join shinty’s most prestigious competition in the second round.

It’s tight at the top of the WCA National Division. Jeanette McGregor’s hat-trick helped leaders Badenoch beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 6-2 following the latest round of fixtures, but they now only lead second placed Lochaber on goals scored following the Spean Bridge side’s 6-1 victory against Dunadd when Mairi Duncan and Leah Maxtone both scored twice.

Badenoch travel to Ardnamurchan this coming Sunday whilst Lochaber visit Glasgow Mid Argyll.

