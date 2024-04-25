Injury doubt for Newtonmore ahead of Glenurquhart clash

Newtonmore have spent seven days sweating over Rory Kennedy’s foot injury as they prepare for Saturday’s Mowi Premiership trip to Glenurquhart.

Talisman Kennedy suffered a blow to the foot in last week’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup win over Kilmallie and the Scotland full back said: “I’m still struggling a bit with the foot, but I don’t think it’s broken; just badly bruised and swollen.

“I’m still hopeful that I’ll be ok for Saturday though.”

More co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “Rory was hit on the foot just before half-time.

“He told me I’d need to keep an eye on him as the second half went on, but Rory is a different breed, and he played the full 90 minutes.

“He has been magnificent for us again this season and he’s someone we can ill-afford to lose.”

More’s Iain Robinson picked up a hamstring injury in the Kilmallie game while fellow forward Cameron McNiven is unavailable this weekend.

Norman MacArthur added: “Hopefully Iain Richardson and Ritchie Irvine will both return to help our defensive options.”

Glenurquhart’s Fergus Robertson is suspended following his red card against Lovat last week.

Crunch clash at the Dell

Kingussie and Oban Camanachd cleaned up all shinty’s major trophies last season and they clash at the Dell.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’re now getting players back after injury and everyone is fighting for their place. It’s going to be hard for me to drop anyone but that’s a good headache to have.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans added: “We’ll have Daniel MacVicar, Daniel Madej and Gregor MacDonald back after they missed Saturday’s Oban Celtic win as well as Daniel MacCuish who is finally free of his three-game ban.

“However, Daniel Cameron’s knee injury will keep him out for a few weeks yet and Ross Macmillan is unavailable. We always fancy our chances in these matches, and we’ll look to make a good start to the game.”

Ryan Harrison and Ross Gordon return to Skye’s starting side for Kyles Athletic’s visit to Portree, but John Gillies remains out with a broken thumb.

Fifteen-year-old Iain MacInnes keeps his place in the Skye squad following his scoring debut last weekend.

There’s mixed news for the two former Skye players in the Kyles camp as player/coach Roddy Macdonald confirmed James Pringle will travel north to his former hunting ground, but Will Cowie misses out with a hamstring tear.

Caberfeidh are minus Ben MacDonald and the injured Connor MacGregor for Kinlochshiel’s visit.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Finlay MacRae is winning his race to return from a knee injury, but Archie MacRae is missing as he attends his brother Oliver MacRae’s wedding.

“We’re grateful to Cabers for agreeing to a 12.45pm throw up, allowing our boys an earlier departure to the wedding.

“It was close between the sides a fortnight ago and we’re after revenge for that defeat.”

Lochaber and Lovat meet at Spean Bridge. Lochaber’s Gregor Cameron and Lovat’s Lorne MacKay are both suspended after being sent off last week.

The pick of the opening round Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup ties is the northern section derby between Kilmallie and Fort William at the Canal Parks. The Fort will check on Lewis Morrison and Victor Smith.

Strathglass face Beauly at Cannich while Ardnamurchan host Inverness.

In the southern section, Glasgow Mid Argyll play Kilmory at Peterson Park, Col Glen welcome Bute and Aberdour host Inveraray who have Lewis Montgomery free of suspension.

The top-flight clubs join shinty’s most prestigious competition in the second round.

It’s tight at the top of the WCA National Division. Jeanette McGregor’s hat-trick helped leaders Badenoch beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 6-2 following the latest round of fixtures, but they now only lead second placed Lochaber on goals scored following the Spean Bridge side’s 6-1 victory against Dunadd when Mairi Duncan and Leah Maxtone both scored twice.

Badenoch travel to Ardnamurchan this coming Sunday whilst Lochaber visit Glasgow Mid Argyll.