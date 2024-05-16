Shinty: James MacMillan set to make first start for Oban Camanachd since 2016

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: James MacMillan set to make first start for Oban Camanachd since 2016

MacMillan will be in the line-up to take on Inveraray in the sides' Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup semi-final.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban's James MacMillan, right, in 2016. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Oban's James MacMillan, right, in 2016. Image: Neil G Paterson.

He hasn’t started a shinty match for Oban Camanachd since 2016, but James MacMillan will line up against Inveraray in their Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup semi-final.

Ahead of the last-four clash at Mossfield, Oban manager Gareth Evans said: “James captained the side in the 2016 Camanachd Cup final against Newtonmore.

“He’s been travelling and living in Liverpool, but is now working with the fire service in Oban.

“James was excellent when he came off the bench against Newtonmore last week – he’s earned his start.

“We’ll have Daniel MacVicar back, but Gregor MacDonald is unavailable, Ross Campbell is out with a thigh injury, while Andy MacDonald also has a thigh problem.”

The Oban side have also learned Scottish international Blair MacFarlane’s return – after completing the rugby season with Oban Lorne – will be delayed after he suffered a dislocated ankle.

Kyles Athletic host Glasgow Mid Argyll, and player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We won’t see Andrew King back from his hamstring injury for another couple of weeks yet, which we could do without, while John Kennedy felt his groin on Saturday and came off as a precaution.

“Conor Kennedy returns, and we’ll check on Will Cowie’s hamstring but won’t rush him.

“Callum Millar played 90 minutes last week, which was a boost.

“We’ll change a couple of things position-wise to try and find a better balance, like we did last year.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “John McNulty and Garry Luke are still out with leg injuries, and we’ll give fitness tests Rory Macdiarmid and Calum McLay in the hope they can play.”

MacTavish Cup last-four clashes

Cottages.com MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie meet Skye Camanachd in the semi-finals at the Dell in a repeat of last year’s final.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “We’ll have Savio Genini back – and we missed him last week.

“Liam Borthwick’s had another week’s training, so is looking that wee bit fitter.

“James Falconer is still out, though, but he’s hoping to get back to training next week, so I imagine he’s only a couple of weeks away.”

Skye manager Willie MacDonald added: “William MacKinnon, Ryan Harrison and John Gillies all missed the Lovat game.

“William should be back, (and) we’ll see how Ryan’s hamstring is at training this week, but John’s only just had his cast removed from his hand, so is no more than 50-50.”

Fort William, the only side from outwith the top-flight in the last-four, welcome record winners Newtonmore.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “Lewis Clark misses out as he is on holiday – otherwise, we have a full squad available.

“Victor Smith’s been in full training since our last game, against Kilmallie three weeks ago.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur gave an injury update, saying: “Iain Robinson managed the last 10 minutes in Oban, but Conor Jones came off after 20 minutes, so he’s back to square one with his hamstring.

“Craig Ritchie fell on his injured shoulder, and we’ll judge Duncan MacPherson’s fitness at training.

“Evan Cheyne and I have talked about it, and we need 12 match-fit players, not just eight or nine who are fully fit, as Fort William will be up for this.”

Lovat look to keep up Mowi Premiership pressure

Second-placed Lovat can go level on points with Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie if they beat Kinlochshiel at Balgate.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “I don’t know if we have the squad to win the league, but we’re delighted to take 11 from our opening 14 points so far.

“Lorne MacKay is free of his suspension, and although Greg Matheson is getting there, we won’t take any chances on anyone with a Camanachd Cup tie against Caberfeidh next week.”

Caberfeidh welcome Glenurquhart and a win will take them into the top half of the table.

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly reach the midway point of their league campaign against Bute.

Beauly can increase their lead to six points – but they have played more games than their title challengers.

Kilmallie host Oban Celtic.

The top two sides in the WCA National Division meet at Spean Bridge on Sunday when Lochaber host leaders Badenoch.

