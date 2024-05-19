Shinty: Fort William come through thriller with top-flight Newtonmore to reach MacTavish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Fort William come through thriller with top-flight Newtonmore to reach MacTavish Cup final

Fort were a man down and missed a penalty, but held on for a 4-3 semi-final triumph.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Ruaridh Anderson gets to the ball ahead of Sam MacPhee (Skye) in the other MacTavish Cup semi-final. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Fort William pulled off shinty’s shock scoreline of the weekend, winning 4-3 against Newtonmore in their cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final.

Early strikes from Cam Stephen, Lachie Shaw, and Graham Campbell had the National Division side 3-0 ahead, and although Craig Ritchie replied soon after, another from Lachie Shaw in first half stoppage time made it 4-1.

Just before then, Fort’s Graham Campbell was sent off by referee Robert Baxter for a swing which left Newtonmore full-back Rory Kennedy needing hospital treatment for an arm injury, while Fort’s Victor Smith sent a penalty over the bar in an action-packed encounter.

Jonny Forster deflected a strike from More’s Struan Ross past his own keeper and Martin Hall’s looping effort made it 4-3 with half-an-hour still to play.

But Fort William stayed in front to reach the final.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “We were very good in the first half, but, a man down, we were up against it for most of the second half –  but held out.”

Holders Kingussie also reached the final, beating Skye 3-0 with Ruaridh Anderson, Dylan Borthwick and Lee Bain all scoring.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys did really well, especially in the second half, but the heavy rain showers made it tough for both teams.

“I thought we dominated the midfield where Lee Bain was excellent, and he deserved his goal. Lee won everything, with Thomas Borthwick and George Taylor-Ramsay either side of him keeping us on the front foot.

Kingussie's Lee Bain puts the icing on the cake with the third goal against Skye during a second half downpour. Image: Neil G Paterson.
“Skye keeper Ryan Morrison made many good saves.

“We’ve not met Fort William in a final for a good few years and certainly won’t take them lightly.”

Skye boss Willie MacDonald was without injured pair John Gillies and Ryan Harrison, who failed fitness tests, and he said: “We’re very disappointed to be honest, even though we competed well enough.

“We just didn’t have enough in the centre line, but our forwards had chances.

“Over our last three games, we’ve conceded nine goals and scored just once, which doesn’t make good reading.

“To beat teams like Kingussie, all our players have to turn up and play.”

Celtic Society Cup: Oban and Kyles to contest showpiece

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup holders Oban Camanachd are through to the final again after defeating Inveraray 4-0.

Daniel MacCuish’s first-half opener was followed up by substitute Ross Macmillan’s second-half hat-trick.

Oban manager Gareth Evans said: “We were awful in the first half, extremely poor.

“We made a couple of changes at half-time, one being Ross Macmillan’s introduction – and he’s different class when focused.

“That said, we have to stop making a passive start to games.”

The Oban side will face Kyles Athletic, who overcame Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-1 after extra-time.

GMA led through Craig Anderson, but David Zavaroni levelled, before extra-time goals from Luke Thornton and Ross Macrae sent Kyles through.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “That was a difficult game in the heat and GMA were up for it and started well.

“We came more into it later on and I thought we deserved to win.

“It was good to see Will Cowie return after not playing since March. He made a difference when he came on and we are getting bodies back, so can hopefully kick on from here.

“It all makes for what is always a hard-fought final against Oban Camanachd and we’ll look forward to that.”

Mowi Premiership and National Division results

In the Mowi Premiership, Jordan Fraser’s deflected low shot from a free-hit midway through the first half gave Kinlochshiel a 1-0 win at Lovat, while Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett both bagged braces and Jamie Mackintosh the other as Caberfeidh beat Glenurquhart 5-0.

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly beat Bute 2-1 with Euan Maccormick and Angus Renwick’s late goal cancelling out Scott Harvey’s opener. Harvey was sent off just after the hour.

Calum MacDougall scored four times and Shane O’Rua twice in Kilmallie’s 6-2 victory over Oban Celtic. Ewen Campbell and Kyle MacFarlane countered.

