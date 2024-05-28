Camanachd Cup quarter-final draw: Beauly to take on holders Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Camanachd Cup quarter-final draw: Beauly to take on holders Kingussie

Gregor MacCormick admits his side face "a massive test" to reach the last four of the competition.

By Alasdair Bruce
The moment the Beauly team realise they have won the penalty shoot-out against Kinlochshiel in the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
The moment the Beauly team realise they have won the penalty shoot-out against Kinlochshiel in the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

Beauly’s reward for Saturday’s win over Kinlochshiel is a Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final tie against holders Kingussie at Braeview Park.

Beauly co-manager Gregor MacCormick said: “It’s going to be a massive test but it’s great for the boys to have a tie like this to look forward to.

“The main thing is that we’re at home and they’ll be a huge crowd at Braeview for that one.

“We know what to expect, we’ve run Kingussie close a couple of times over the few seasons, and we’ve nothing to lose as we’ll be complete underdogs.”

Kingussie are going for three-in-a-row in the Scottish and it’s not an encounter manager Iain Borthwick will take lightly.

He said: “That’s a difficult tie. Beauly are a young, fit team and look how well they did against Kinlochshiel in the last round.

“We all remember how close the Camanachd Cup tie against them at the Dell was a couple of years ago and it took Savio Genini’s goal late in extra-time to force penalties before we won through.

“We have a number of big games coming up though and are getting near to having a full squad available again which is going to give me a few selection headaches, but in a good way.”

Shinty’s blue riband event is down to the last-eight teams and record winners Newtonmore, Kyles Athletic, Kinlochshiel, Caberfeidh and Glenurquhart, all from shinty’s top-flight, are all already out.

GMA test for Fort

Fort William’s pairing with Glasgow Mid Argyll at An Aird ensures that at least one side from outwith the Mowi Premiership will make the semi-final stage.

Fort William will host this year’s final, and they already have a Mowi National Division top of the table clash with league leaders Beauly to look forward to on Saturday before they meet Kingussie in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup final at the Eilan the week after.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “We are happy with the draw and delighted to get a home tie.

“GMA will obviously be up for it as both teams know what is at stake. Whilst it’s a massive tie took forward to, we have to keep our focus on our next few games as they are also so important for the club.”

Lovat and Skye Camanachd clash at Balgate. The sides met at the same venue three weeks ago when Lovat edged it 2-1 in the league.

Skye manager Willie MacDonald said: “That’s a difficult one to get. Lovat will have a good squad ready for this tie and I notice second team captain Fraser Heath played for them in the last round of the Camanachd Cup and he’s a good player to be able to call on. I’m sure it will be close.”

Oban Camanachd have home advantage against free-scoring Lochaber who ruthlessly saw off Kyles Athletic 8-1 in the last round at Spean Bridge.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Lochaber more than deserve their place in the quarter-finals for their performance against Kyles.

“They are a dangerous side who score lots of goals. We played them at Mossfield in the second league game of the season and although we led 3-1, they pegged us back to an eventual 3-3 draw.

“They never give up and we’re happy that the tie is at Mossfield as it will be tough.”

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final draw:

Beauly v Kingussie

Fort William v Glasgow Mid Argyll

Oban Camanachd v Lochaber

Lovat v Skye Camanachd

The ties are scheduled for Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The 2024 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final takes place at An Aird, Fort William on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

