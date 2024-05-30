Shinty: Kingussie bolster attack ahead of Lochaber test

After scoring eight goals against Bute last weekend, Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick has added firepower available for the Mowi Premiership’s leaders match at Lochaber.

Borthwick said: “We’d always pencilled this game in for James Falconer’s return, so we’ll try and give him some game time.

“It’s been a stop-start season for James as he picked up an injury near the end of our opening game against Kinlochshiel.

“He returned for the last 15 minutes at Caberfeidh eight weeks later but was injured again against Oban Camanachd the following week so hasn’t played much this season.

“His return is a boost with the MacTavish final a week away.

“Ruaridh Anderson felt his hamstring tight last week, so we rested him whilst Savio Genini was working. Their return certainly increases my options.

“Lochaber are going well. I watched their game last week and their forwards moved the ball really well and they have a good goalie in Ali MacDonald and full back Jack Dignan impressed.”

Lochaber full centre Martin Johnstone is a doubt after being accidently struck on the head during last week’s win over Kyles Athletic.

Boss Ally Ferguson said: “The only downside from last week was the knock Martin took. He had to come off to get a cut to his forehead stitched up and we’ll see how he is as the week goes on.”

Chance for Shiel

Kinlochshiel can go second in the table if they take something from Oban Camanachd’s visit.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Duncan Matheson missed the game at Beauly last week and he’s back.

“Archie MacRae and Zander MacRae are also available again, which all increases my options. John MacRae has a problem with his heel, so he’ll undergo a late fitness test. David Falconer has returned to training but he’s still a few weeks away.”

Gareth Evans added: “Louie MacFarlane suffered a knock last week and Lewis Cameron was on the end of a heavy challenge, but both should be fine. Daniel MacCuish has developed a groin issue though, but we’ll give him every chance.”

Glenurquhart welcome Kyles Athletic. Glen’s Ally MacKintosh broke his foot against Caberfeidh a fortnight ago and with Sam Burnett also injured, there was concern when the influential Lachie Smith suffered a blow to the foot against Skye last week.

Manager Davie Stewart said: “Lachie’s much better and trained this week. Fergus Robertson twisted his knee early on against Skye though, and he’ll give training a go later in the week.”

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald is unavailable for the game. He described last week’s heavy defeat to Lochaber as “unacceptable” and said: “We need a reaction after a really poor performance, and I think everyone understands what’s required.

“We have a big month ahead and need two points on Saturday.”

Andrew King has a chance of returning following a hamstring injury.

John Gillies and Ryan Harrison will have late fitness tests ahead of Skye’s trip to Caberfeidh. However, Ross Gordon is unlikely to return before the end of the summer after breaking his finger at work and requires an operation.

There’s a top of the table clash in the Mowi National Division as leaders Beauly play Fort William. Both teams have a 100% record in the league, so something has to give. Fort’s Graham Campbell completes his two-match ban.

Elsewhere, Inveraray welcome Kilmallie and Oban Celtic host Col Glen.

Bute face Glasgow Mid Argyll in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup first round.

Badenoch reached the midway point in their WCA National Division campaign with a perfect nine wins from nine games after Zoe Reid and Rhona McIntyre both struck doubles in their 8-0 victory at Dunadd.

Lochaber remain four points behind as four-goal Natalie MacDonald and Claire Delaney’s brace contributed to a 6-0 triumph at Aberdour. Skye beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-0 with Caitlin Maclean getting a hat-trick and they are also four points adrift but with a game in hand.