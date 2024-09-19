Camanachd Cup final preview: Kingussie and Lovat ready for showdown at An Aird

Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick would love to cap his shinty comeback with success in this weekend’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

There’s a favourable weather forecast ahead of Saturday’s final at An Aird, Fort William, giving relief to event organisers following the washout conditions that blighted the 2019 final at the same venue.

With temperatures on the field set to soar, there’s a coolness around the men tasked with getting the goals.

This will be a first Scottish final appearance for Kingussie hot-shot Borthwick.

He said: “I took a year out, so I’m really just back this season.

“When our friend and teammate Calum Mackintosh passed away last year, it made me realise that I wanted to spend more time with the boys and I’m loving it.

“Our manager has an unbelievably hard choice selecting which four forwards start but it’s going to be a warm day and with rolling substitutes, everyone has a part to play.

“Both sides have good forwards, but you can’t fault their defences either and it will probably come down to who takes their chances on what’s sure to be a special day.”

Matheson dares to dream

Lovat’s Greg Matheson has endured an injury-plagued season but is raring to go.

He said: “I’ve struggled since suffering a broken ankle in April, but I’ve prioritised the Camanachd Cup, so much so that I’ve pulled out of the Scotland training sessions ahead of the international.

“I’ve played in a few cup ties, but the Camanachd Cup semi-final is the only match I’ve started in months.

“We ran Kingussie close in both the MacTavish and Macaulay Cups and whilst they might get away with being 90% on the day, we know we all have to be 100% on it and play at our best to win but we have a confidence within ourselves to do that.”

Holders Kingussie seek a 26th success while Lovat look for a just their third triumph.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “The full squad completed a focused training session this week and they’re all looking sharp, which makes picking my starting line-up tougher than I originally anticipated.

“The lads know the line-up on Thursday night which lets them prepare.

“The previous 25 wins is some achievement for the club, and credit to everyone involved over the years.

“All our boys were involved in last year’s final but not all played. This is their chance to add another win to the tally.”

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson: “It seems like a long time ago since we won the trophy in 2015, and we’re all desperate to get this year’s final under way.

“Everybody’s fit and selecting my 17-player squad is a headache I’m happy to have.

“We’ve reached the most finals since 2015 (six) but that means nothing if you finish as runners-up. Winning would make all the hours that myself, Paul Mellis, our committee and all the lads put in every week worthwhile.

“We will leave everything out on the pitch and see where that gets us.”

The coveted Albert Smith medal will be presented to the man of the match.

Referee Willie MacDonald will pay tribute to his great uncle Hugh ‘Seedy’ Lawrie as he gets the final under way at 2.05pm.

He said: “My great uncle Hugh from Ballachulish refereed the 1955 final between Newtonmore and Kyles Athletic in Glasgow and passed on his Acme Thunderer whistle to me in his final days.

“The first blast of the final will come from this very whistle.”

The final will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel with post-match highlights available on BBC ALBA in the evening.

The MacMaster Cup final between the Newtonmore and Skye Camanachd under-14 sides starts at 11am.

Badenoch took the Mowi National Division title for the fourth successive year after beating Dunadd 11-0 in their final game of the season.

Rhona McIntyre scored four times while Zoe Reid, Eilidh Ross and Hope Borthwick added doubles.

Captain Jeanette McGregor got the other and she was presented with the league trophy by Highland Councillor Russell Jones.