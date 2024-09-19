Camanachd Cup final preview: Kingussie and Lovat ready for showdown at An Aird

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Camanachd Cup final preview: Kingussie and Lovat ready for showdown at An Aird

Dylan Borthwick hopes to win shinty's biggest event on comeback following time away from the game.

Kingussie and Lovat go head to head in this weekend's showpiece final. Image: Neil Paterson.

By Alasdair Bruce

Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick would love to cap his shinty comeback with success in this weekend’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

There’s a favourable weather forecast ahead of Saturday’s final at An Aird, Fort William, giving relief to event organisers following the washout conditions that blighted the 2019 final at the same venue.

With temperatures on the field set to soar, there’s a coolness around the men tasked with getting the goals.

This will be a first Scottish final appearance for Kingussie hot-shot Borthwick.

He said: “I took a year out, so I’m really just back this season.

“When our friend and teammate Calum Mackintosh passed away last year, it made me realise that I wanted to spend more time with the boys and I’m loving it.

“Our manager has an unbelievably hard choice selecting which four forwards start but it’s going to be a warm day and with rolling substitutes, everyone has a part to play.

“Both sides have good forwards, but you can’t fault their defences either and it will probably come down to who takes their chances on what’s sure to be a special day.”

Greg Matheson of Lovat celebrates. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Matheson dares to dream

Lovat’s Greg Matheson has endured an injury-plagued season but is raring to go.

He said: “I’ve struggled since suffering a broken ankle in April, but I’ve prioritised the Camanachd Cup, so much so that I’ve pulled out of the Scotland training sessions ahead of the international.

“I’ve played in a few cup ties, but the Camanachd Cup semi-final is the only match I’ve started in months.

“We ran Kingussie close in both the MacTavish and Macaulay Cups and whilst they might get away with being 90% on the day, we know we all have to be 100% on it and play at our best to win but we have a confidence within ourselves to do that.”

Holders Kingussie seek a 26th success while Lovat look for a just their third triumph.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “The full squad completed a focused training session this week and they’re all looking sharp, which makes picking my starting line-up tougher than I originally anticipated.

“The lads know the line-up on Thursday night which lets them prepare.

“The previous 25 wins is some achievement for the club, and credit to everyone involved over the years.

“All our boys were involved in last year’s final but not all played. This is their chance to add another win to the tally.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson: “It seems like a long time ago since we won the trophy in 2015, and we’re all desperate to get this year’s final under way.

“Everybody’s fit and selecting my 17-player squad is a headache I’m happy to have.

“We’ve reached the most finals since 2015 (six) but that means nothing if you finish as runners-up. Winning would make all the hours that myself, Paul Mellis, our committee and all the lads put in every week worthwhile.

“We will leave everything out on the pitch and see where that gets us.”

The coveted Albert Smith medal will be presented to the man of the match.

Referee Willie MacDonald will pay tribute to his great uncle Hugh ‘Seedy’ Lawrie as he gets the final under way at 2.05pm.

He said: “My great uncle Hugh from Ballachulish refereed the 1955 final between Newtonmore and Kyles Athletic in Glasgow and passed on his Acme Thunderer whistle to me in his final days.

“The first blast of the final will come from this very whistle.”

The final will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel with post-match highlights available on BBC ALBA in the evening.

The MacMaster Cup final between the Newtonmore and Skye Camanachd under-14 sides starts at 11am.

Badenoch took the Mowi National Division title for the fourth successive year after beating Dunadd 11-0 in their final game of the season.

Rhona McIntyre scored four times while Zoe Reid, Eilidh Ross and Hope Borthwick added doubles.

Captain Jeanette McGregor got the other and she was presented with the league trophy by Highland Councillor Russell Jones.

