Shinty: New Newtonmore boss makes winning start as preparations for new season ramp up

With just four weeks to go until the new shinty season, the pre-season friendlies are under way, and Newtonmore’s new era got off to a winning start as they beat Col Glen 3-0 at The Eilan.

With manager Peter Ross in the dugout for the first time and new signings from Oban Camanachd Daniel Sloss and Matthew Sloss both in the starting line-up, More built a 2-0 interval lead.

Cameron McNiven flicked home a long ball from Steven Macdonald before McNiven turned provider to find Iain Robinson and he doubled their lead. Drew MacDonald’s low 30-yard strike made it 3-0 just before the hour.

Peter Ross said: “It was a typical preseason game. We dominated the second half but some good goalkeeping and the woodwork prevented us from scoring more.

“We were able to give teenagers Jacob Bain and James Coyle debuts from the bench and both did very well.

“We got what we needed from the game as it was a good work-out and the Sloss boys turned in good performances considering they both haven’t played since last August.”

Kinlochshiel’s annual shinty-hurling match against Castletown GAA, which dates back to 1979, took place at Rèaraig.

John MacRae, Oliver MacRae, Archie MacRae and Rory Slaughter had Shiel 4-1 ahead at half-time but they eventually went down 7-4.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We used a full squad of 26-players and were missing Finlay MacRae and Conor Cormack.

“Everyone got a run-out and we made lots of changes in the second half when Castletown turned on the style, but it was still a great work-out.

“Donald Nixon played at half back and was man of the match with Arron Jack, WD MacRae and Duncan Matheson playing well too.”

Youngsters get chance

Charlie Macleod scored twice and Daniel Maclean the other as Glenurquhart won 3-2 at Beauly.

Louie MacLellan and Robbie Brindle countered.

Glen manager David Stewart said: “Overall, I’m quite pleased with the performance. Both ourselves and Beauly were missing a few players so a lot of youngsters were on show which is always great to see.”

Caberfeidh were too strong for Strathglass, winning 9-0 at Castle Leod. The 2024 Mowi Premiership player of the year Craig Morrison scored four times, Logan Beaton bagged a brace while Liam Symonds, Gavin McLaughlin and Nathan Stewart got the others.

Both Kingussie and Oban Camanachd played for in-club memorial trophies remembering Liz Young and Donald ‘Moonis’ MacVicar respectively.

At Kingussie, the Blues beat the Reds on penalties to win the Liz Young Rosebowl.

The Reds led through Zander Michie, but Rory Munro levelled from the penalty spot. The Reds regained the lead through Ruaridh Anderson only for Cameron Bremner to make it 2-2.

With no scoring during extra-time, and after a dramatic 19th penalty during the resultant shoot-out, Blues keeper Hayden Taylor Ramsay netted from the spot before saving an effort from his opposite number Elizabeth McGregor.

The Oban under-30s edged the over-30s 3-2 to take the inaugural Donald ‘Moonis’ MacVicar Quaich.

Malcolm Clark and Johnny Will were on target for the over-30s but Daniel MacVicar’s brace and a decisive third goal from Ross Campbell gave the young guns victory and their skipper Daniel MacVicar raised the Quaich.

Skye Camanachd were one of 32 teams to take part in the Jack Asher Sixes in Glasgow.

The new shinty fixture list has been revealed, and Mowi Premiership champions Kingussie open their campaign at home to newly promoted Beauly on March 1.

New Lovat boss Iain Nicolson, who has appointed former second team boss Raymond Rennie as his assistant manager, begins his tenure at home to his former club Skye. Fort William’s initial match on their return to the topflight is against Kyles Athletic.

Oban Camanachd’s Daniel Cameron’s first competitive game as boss is against Kinlochshiel at Mossfield whilst Caberfeidh welcome Newtonmore.

The first Badenoch derby of the season between Newtonmore and Kingussie takes place at The Eilan on March 22.