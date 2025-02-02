Shinty: New Newtonmore boss makes winning start as preparations for new season ramp up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: New Newtonmore boss makes winning start as preparations for new season ramp up

More defeated Col Glen 3-0 at The Eilan with Peter Ross in the dugout for the first time.

By Alasdair Bruce
Col Glen's Auryn Kerr gets on top of Daniel Sloss (Newtonmore) in a pre-season game played at The Eilan, Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.
Col Glen's Auryn Kerr gets on top of Daniel Sloss (Newtonmore) in a pre-season game played at The Eilan, Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.

With just four weeks to go until the new shinty season, the pre-season friendlies are under way, and Newtonmore’s new era got off to a winning start as they beat Col Glen 3-0 at The Eilan.

With manager Peter Ross in the dugout for the first time and new signings from Oban Camanachd Daniel Sloss and Matthew Sloss both in the starting line-up, More built a 2-0 interval lead.

Cameron McNiven flicked home a long ball from Steven Macdonald before McNiven turned provider to find Iain Robinson and he doubled their lead. Drew MacDonald’s low 30-yard strike made it 3-0 just before the hour.

Peter Ross said: “It was a typical preseason game. We dominated the second half but some good goalkeeping and the woodwork prevented us from scoring more.

“We were able to give teenagers Jacob Bain and James Coyle debuts from the bench and both did very well.

“We got what we needed from the game as it was a good work-out and the Sloss boys turned in good performances considering they both haven’t played since last August.”

Newtonmore’s Steven Macdonald with Liam Robertson (Col Glen). Image: Neil Paterson.

Kinlochshiel’s annual shinty-hurling match against Castletown GAA, which dates back to 1979, took place at Rèaraig.

John MacRae, Oliver MacRae, Archie MacRae and Rory Slaughter had Shiel 4-1 ahead at half-time but they eventually went down 7-4.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We used a full squad of 26-players and were missing Finlay MacRae and Conor Cormack.

“Everyone got a run-out and we made lots of changes in the second half when Castletown turned on the style, but it was still a great work-out.

“Donald Nixon played at half back and was man of the match with Arron Jack, WD MacRae and Duncan Matheson playing well too.”

Youngsters get chance

Charlie Macleod scored twice and Daniel Maclean the other as Glenurquhart won 3-2 at Beauly.

Louie MacLellan and Robbie Brindle countered.

Glen manager David Stewart said: “Overall, I’m quite pleased with the performance. Both ourselves and Beauly were missing a few players so a lot of youngsters were on show which is always great to see.”

Caberfeidh were too strong for Strathglass, winning 9-0 at Castle Leod. The 2024 Mowi Premiership player of the year Craig Morrison scored four times, Logan Beaton bagged a brace while Liam Symonds, Gavin McLaughlin and Nathan Stewart got the others.

Both Kingussie and Oban Camanachd played for in-club memorial trophies remembering Liz Young and Donald ‘Moonis’ MacVicar respectively.

At Kingussie, the Blues beat the Reds on penalties to win the Liz Young Rosebowl.

The Reds led through Zander Michie, but Rory Munro levelled from the penalty spot. The Reds regained the lead through Ruaridh Anderson only for Cameron Bremner to make it 2-2.

With no scoring during extra-time, and after a dramatic 19th penalty during the resultant shoot-out, Blues keeper Hayden Taylor Ramsay netted from the spot before saving an effort from his opposite number Elizabeth McGregor.

The Oban under-30s edged the over-30s 3-2 to take the inaugural Donald ‘Moonis’ MacVicar Quaich.

Malcolm Clark and Johnny Will were on target for the over-30s but Daniel MacVicar’s brace and a decisive third goal from Ross Campbell gave the young guns victory and their skipper Daniel MacVicar raised the Quaich.

Skye Camanachd were one of 32 teams to take part in the Jack Asher Sixes in Glasgow.

The new shinty fixture list has been revealed, and Mowi Premiership champions Kingussie open their campaign at home to newly promoted Beauly on March 1.

New Lovat boss Iain Nicolson, who has appointed former second team boss Raymond Rennie as his assistant manager, begins his tenure at home to his former club Skye. Fort William’s initial match on their return to the topflight is against Kyles Athletic.

Oban Camanachd’s Daniel Cameron’s first competitive game as boss is against Kinlochshiel at Mossfield whilst Caberfeidh welcome Newtonmore.

The first Badenoch derby of the season between Newtonmore and Kingussie takes place at The Eilan on March 22.

Conversation