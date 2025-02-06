Shinty: Kingussie forward won’t play this season after injury nightmare sparked by floodlight collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie forward won’t play this season after injury nightmare sparked by floodlight collision

Read all the shinty latest - including Kingussie's James Falconer saying his 'knee hasn't been right since' the 2022 floodlight incident.

Kingussie captain James Falconer lifts the Camanachd Cup after victory against Oban Camanachd in the 2023 final. Image: Neil G Paterson.
By Alasdair Bruce

Skilful Kingussie forward James Falconer has decided to take a season out following an injury-hit spell dating back to 2022 when he slid into a lighting unit at the side of the pitch in the Camanachd Cup semi-finals.

Falconer – who captained Kings to a Camanachd, MacTavish and league treble in 2023 – said: “I’ve decided to take time out because of the run of injuries I’ve had over the past few years.

“It started with the floodlight incident in 2022, and my knee hasn’t been right since.

“There have also been so many other wee injuries since and it’s been physically and mentally draining, so I feel I need a break to heal up.

“It was a tough decision, and I thought about it for months, but, for now, it’s definitely the right thing to do.

“But I can’t rule out the possibility of coming back at some point for sure.”

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “James has suffered a lot of injuries over recent seasons and missed a big chunk of last year.

“There’s no doubt he will be a loss, but we have Roddy Young back, and we have a big squad with other options in attack such as Thomas Borthwick and Lee Bain.

“We’ll leave the door open for James, though, and if he finds he’s missing the game then he’s welcome back.”

Kingussie’s Laim Borthwick has had an operation on an injured hand and is likely to miss the first two months of the shinty season.

Kings don’t play this weekend, but will travel to Mossfield next Saturday for a friendly against Oban Camanachd.

Newtonmore’s Richardson out for season due to home extension

There are also changes at Newtonmore – with Martin Hall retiring, while Iain Richardson won’t be available this year.

Manager Peter Ross said: “Martin Hall was a terrific youth player, and he played for me when I was manager at Strathspey.

“I brought him back into the Newtonmore second-team when shinty returned after Covid and it wasn’t long before he forced himself into the first-team.

Keith MacRae (Kinlochshiel) with Iain Richardson (Newtonmore), right. Image: Neil G Paterson.

“Big Iain Richardson is building an extension at his house, so he’ll probably take the season out.

“He’s a good player and we’ll miss him, too.”

As the preseason friendlies continue ahead of the start of the new shinty season on Saturday, March 1, Newtonmore welcome Kilmallie to The Elian on Saturday.

Kinlochshiel and Kyles Athletic name captains for new season

Finlay MacRae will skipper Kinlochshiel this coming season.

It will be the veteran’s third time as captain, and he said: “My hopes for the new season are the same as usual, really – we’ll take each game as it comes and try to build up some momentum and confidence as the season goes on.”

‘Shiel manager Willie MacRae added: “Finlay will be 40 years old this year, but he’s one of the fittest guys out there. He’s a great role model for all our players and he’s Scotland’s most-capped player.

“Finlay is really up for it this season and has further shown his commitment by becoming a club director.”

Kinlochshiel travel to play Lovat in a friendly on Saturday in what will be a first game in charge for new Lovat boss Iain Nicolson.

Conor Kennedy will captain Kyles Athletic.

New Kyles boss Grant Profit said: “Conor is a confident lad and is always pushing himself, even at training, and he wants to win something.

“We want everyone pulling in the same direction and having no regrets starting with the preseason game against Kilmory on Saturday, followed by our friendlies this month against Glasgow Mid Argyll and Inveraray.”

In the other weekend friendly matches, Martin Pringle gives Skye a timely boost as he returns for their match against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park, while Fort William host Inveraray.

Holders Kingussie colts will meet their Beauly counterparts in the first round of the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup.

