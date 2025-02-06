Shinty: Kingussie forward won’t play this season after injury nightmare sparked by floodlight collision

Skilful Kingussie forward James Falconer has decided to take a season out following an injury-hit spell dating back to 2022 when he slid into a lighting unit at the side of the pitch in the Camanachd Cup semi-finals.

Falconer – who captained Kings to a Camanachd, MacTavish and league treble in 2023 – said: “I’ve decided to take time out because of the run of injuries I’ve had over the past few years.

“It started with the floodlight incident in 2022, and my knee hasn’t been right since.

“There have also been so many other wee injuries since and it’s been physically and mentally draining, so I feel I need a break to heal up.

“It was a tough decision, and I thought about it for months, but, for now, it’s definitely the right thing to do.

“But I can’t rule out the possibility of coming back at some point for sure.”

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “James has suffered a lot of injuries over recent seasons and missed a big chunk of last year.

“There’s no doubt he will be a loss, but we have Roddy Young back, and we have a big squad with other options in attack such as Thomas Borthwick and Lee Bain.

“We’ll leave the door open for James, though, and if he finds he’s missing the game then he’s welcome back.”

Kingussie’s Laim Borthwick has had an operation on an injured hand and is likely to miss the first two months of the shinty season.

Kings don’t play this weekend, but will travel to Mossfield next Saturday for a friendly against Oban Camanachd.

Newtonmore’s Richardson out for season due to home extension

There are also changes at Newtonmore – with Martin Hall retiring, while Iain Richardson won’t be available this year.

Manager Peter Ross said: “Martin Hall was a terrific youth player, and he played for me when I was manager at Strathspey.

“I brought him back into the Newtonmore second-team when shinty returned after Covid and it wasn’t long before he forced himself into the first-team.

“Big Iain Richardson is building an extension at his house, so he’ll probably take the season out.

“He’s a good player and we’ll miss him, too.”

As the preseason friendlies continue ahead of the start of the new shinty season on Saturday, March 1, Newtonmore welcome Kilmallie to The Elian on Saturday.

Kinlochshiel and Kyles Athletic name captains for new season

Finlay MacRae will skipper Kinlochshiel this coming season.

It will be the veteran’s third time as captain, and he said: “My hopes for the new season are the same as usual, really – we’ll take each game as it comes and try to build up some momentum and confidence as the season goes on.”

‘Shiel manager Willie MacRae added: “Finlay will be 40 years old this year, but he’s one of the fittest guys out there. He’s a great role model for all our players and he’s Scotland’s most-capped player.

“Finlay is really up for it this season and has further shown his commitment by becoming a club director.”

Kinlochshiel travel to play Lovat in a friendly on Saturday in what will be a first game in charge for new Lovat boss Iain Nicolson.

Conor Kennedy will captain Kyles Athletic.

New Kyles boss Grant Profit said: “Conor is a confident lad and is always pushing himself, even at training, and he wants to win something.

“We want everyone pulling in the same direction and having no regrets starting with the preseason game against Kilmory on Saturday, followed by our friendlies this month against Glasgow Mid Argyll and Inveraray.”

In the other weekend friendly matches, Martin Pringle gives Skye a timely boost as he returns for their match against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park, while Fort William host Inveraray.

Holders Kingussie colts will meet their Beauly counterparts in the first round of the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup.