Shinty

Shinty: Beauly 15-year-old subbed off and then sent back on to score HAT-TRICK in star turn v Lochaber

Louie MacLellan started at wing forward, before returning to the field at half forward - and repaid his managers' faith with a treble.

By Alasdair Bruce
Beauly's Louie MacLellan celebrates the first of his hat-trick against Lochaber at Spean Bridge. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Youngster Louie MacLellan, only 15, was the shinty star turn with a hat-trick as Beauly came from a goal down to beat Lochaber 5-3 at Spean Bridge.

MacLellan started at wing forward but was replaced midway through the first half.

However, with the visitors trailing 1-0 at the break, he was reintroduced at half forward as a rolling substitute and repaid the faith placed in him by co-managers Gregor MacCormick and Niall Maclennan with a treble.

A good Jack MacDonald finish and Farquhar MacRae’s strike from a tight angle completed Beauly’s scoring.

Gregor MacCormick: “Louie was fantastic in the second half.

“With Angus Renwick, Colin MacDonald and Conor Ross all missing, we fielded a young side.

“We had chances in the first half and at the break, we asked the boys to be more competitive and work harder at closing Lochaber down and they did that.

“Torrin Cairns was very good in defence against Lochaber danger-man Ben Delaney.

“We have a few things to improve on, but that was a good start.”

Lochaber's Kevin Ferguson (left) with Ryan Mackay (Beauly). Image: Neil G Paterson.
Promoted Beauly have swapped places in the Mowi Premiership with relegated Lochaber – a fact not lost on both clubs, as MacCormick added: “We know there’s little between the sides, so the game made sense – so much so that we’ll meet again at our place the week before the new season starts.”

Having lost keepers Ali MacDonald and Calum MacDonald through work commitments and injury, Lochaber are seeking a replacement.

Defender Brennan MacDonald stepped in between the sticks against Beauly and made some good saves.

Their boss Ally Ferguson: “It was a good work-out with everyone getting a good bit of game-time to get their match fitness up to speed.”

Kevin Ferguson, Stuart Callison and Max Cambell scored Lochaber’s goals.

Shinty friendlies round-up

Elsewhere, Newtonmore won again, this time beating Kilmallie 3-2.

Iain Robinson’s clever through-ball found Drew MacDonald for the opener before Robinson’s backhand strike from a corner doubled the host’s lead.

Innes Blackhall was played in one-on-one with keeper Kenny Ross to pull a goal back, before Struan Ross set up Robinson for his second.

Kilmallie’s Jack Campbell made the final score 3-2.

‘More were minus Steven Macdonald, Craig Ritchie and Conor Jones, and manager Peter Ross said: “I thought Iain Robinson was man of the match, whilst Rory Kennedy was his usual classy self at the back.

Newtonmore's Iain Robinson. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson. Image: Neil G Paterson.

“It’s more time in the legs in what was a physical match and we’ve still plenty to work on.”

Kyles Athletic beat Kilmory 8-0 with doubles from Roan MacVicar and Cairn Limbert, and goals from James Pringle, Scott Macdonald, Ethan Kerr and Will Cowie.

New Kyles boss Grant Profit said: “It was a really professional performance from everyone against a club who finished second in South 1 last season.

“It was great to see both Kyles Athletic squads come together for this game and what a great experience for the younger players to work with the seniors in the squad.

“I wouldn’t want to pinpoint any individuals as it was a great team performance with lots of positives across the field.”

Calum McLay’s double helped Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Skye Camanachd 6-3.

Calum Morrison, Craig Anderson, Logan Adam and Caley MacLeod also netted.

GMA manager Alan MacRae: “It was a good run-out and I’m happy with the performance – especially coming back from two goals down.

“We showed a bit of grit and determination in what was a good competitive game.”

Archie Millar’s brace and Ross Gordon counted for a Skye side who travelled south without Sam Macphee, James Morrison, Kenny Cushnie, Ross Nicolson and Ruaraidh MacLeod. There were call-ups for second-team players Jack Latton, Charlie Latton and Cammy MacKay.

The friendlies between Lovat and Kinlochshiel, Caberfeidh and Glenurquhart and the Murdo MacKenzie Memorial Trophy clash between Strathglass and Inverness were all postponed as minus-six temperatures left frozen pitches.

