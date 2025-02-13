Shinty: Broken arm and shoulder fracture hit Oban Camanachd build-up – but key man ‘really fit’ after knee rebuild

Oban Camanachd manager Daniel Cameron will see his side take the field for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Grand Slam-winners Kingussie at Mossfield.

It will be a tough test for the Oban side, but the new boss has been preparing his squad.

He said: “It’s been a busy start to the year. All the boys obviously know me, but I’ve spoken to each of them individually and they know what I think of them.

“We’ve not had the chance to arrange much by the way of pre-season friendlies since my appointment – I tried seven clubs in total, but we have been able to organise a game against Kingussie.

“I had a good catch up with ‘Corky’ (Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick), who was looking for a game, too.

“Kingussie are the dominant side in shinty at the moment and have set the tone over recent years, so it will be a good test for us against the best. It will be a game played at the right tempo, and it will give us the chance to try out a couple of things before the new season starts.”

As with a number of clubs, there will be on-field changes for Oban, as Cameron explained: “It’s going to be a bit of a rebuild this year – an end of an era so to speak – as we’re five starters down from last year.

“‘Lama’ (Scott Mckillop) and I have retired as Father Time caught up with us both, the Sloss boys have moved on to Newtonmore, and injury is going to rule out my brother Lewis Cameron.

“Lewis was recovering from a treble fracture to his shoulder, but the bigger of the three fractures hasn’t healed as hoped.

“He’s had to have a plate and a dozen screws inserted and he’s six weeks off work at the moment.

“He’s made a massive impact since coming into the team and scored some big goals for us.

“So, five boys down isn’t ideal as I’d have liked to have everyone.

“Also, Joe MacVicar, who joined from Oban Celtic, is out with a broken arm – Joe’s family have been part of our club for years and years and I’m looking forward to seeing him play with his brother Daniel, and he’s looking forward to that, too.

“So, we’ll pause things for Joe until he recovers from injury, but I’m sure it won’t be long before he’ll be knocking on the door.

“Blair MacFarlane missed last season and is unlikely to be available this year either.”

However, the Red and Blacks have been boosted by the return of at least one influential player, Cameron saying: “On the plus side, Garry Lord has been working really hard to rebuild his knee and he looks really fit – he’s done lots of work himself, and some with the physio, and his return makes things a bit easier.

“Lorne Dickie is also showing an interest. He’s a great player, a former Scotland international, and although I’m not sure how often he’ll be available, just to have him on board, with his experience, would be a massive boost.

“There are obviously other spaces in the squad to fill and I’ve been having a look at the younger boys and three of them will come into the senior reckoning – it’s important that we don’t block their pathway.

“My door is always open for anyone who wants to play. It will be a transition year, but we’ll give it a good crack.”

Ski season scuppers Kingussie

Meanwhile, Kingussie boss Borthwick said: “Keeper Rory McGregor and Liam Borthwick both miss out through injury, Ruaridh Anderson, Zander Michie and Rory MacKeachan are on a skiing holiday, and Savio Genini is unavailable, so I’m missing some big players.

“A few youngers will get a taste of senior shinty including second-team keeper Hayden Taylor Ramsay.”

In the other weekend friendlies, Glenurquhart travel to Kinlochshiel, Glasgow Mid Argyll welcome Kyles Athletic and Fort William host Lochaber.