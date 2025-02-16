Shinty: Scotland international makes Kinlochshiel return

After missing the 2024 shinty season, Scotland international defender Mark MacDonald made his return in Kinlochshiel’s 6-2 win over Glenurquhart at Kirkton.

Shiel led 4-0 at half-time before a more even second half. Archie MacRae grabbed a hat-trick whilst Keith MacRae, John MacRae and Zander MacRae got the others. Glen teenagers Charlie Macleod and Alfie Macleod countered.

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “It was a real boost to have Mark MacDonald back.

“He came off the bench to play a good hour, first at wing centre and then up front. He was a bit scratchy after so long out but he’s a class player who increases our options.

“Mark’s availability will be determined by his work shift patterns, but he’ll definitely be available for our season opener at Oban Camanachd.

“I would’ve liked a clean sheet, but the boys did very well.

“We were missing the Nixon brothers, but young Rory Slaughter was excellent at wing back. Archie MacRae was the best he’s been for a while up front whilst David Falconer had a great game at full centre.

“Finlay MacRae did a great job talking the younger players through the game.”

Glen boss David Stewart said: “It was a good game and more competitive than the scoreline suggest.”

Roddy Young scored twice as Kingussie beat Oban Camanachd 3-1 at Mossfield. Young’s brace gave the Kings a two-goal interval lead and Dylan Borthwick added a third with a smart finish before Daniel MacVicar replied.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “I’m really pleased with that. Not having Rory McGregor, Rory MacKeachan, Liam Borthwick, Ruaridh Anderson and Savio Genini left a huge gap in our side but the youngsters who came in did really well.

“Hayden Taylor Ramsay had a fine game in goal with some tidy clearances in the first half and some good saves after the restart.

“Roddy Young was superb, and he’s really getting back into the grove after his injury. If this game had been a few weeks further down the line, I’m sure he’d have scored even more goals.”

Oban Camanachd were missing Daniel Madej and Malcolm Clark and assistant manager Iain MacMillan added: “Lorne Dickie and Garry Lord both played the full 90 minutes whilst youngsters Alexander MacDonald, Calum MacMillan and Scott Campbell all played well against a strong side, so we took plenty from the game.”

GMA impress again

Glasgow Mid Argyll may have been relegated from the Mowi Premiership at the end of last season, but they’ve followed up their pre-season win over Skye with a 2-2 draw against another top-flight side, Kyles Athletic.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 interval lead with former Skye duo James Pringle and Will Cowie on target. However, when referee Des McNulty awarded a penalty, Calum McLay pulled a goal back for the Glasgow side, whose Zac Menzies was a stand-out. McLay’s second strike ensured a share of the spoils.

Kyles Athletic’s Will Cowie said: “I thought we played some nice shinty in the first half.

“We had to withdraw Scott Macdonald and Jamie Forgrieve following knocks and that killed us in the second half when it was all GMA until the final 10 minutes when we came back into it.

“A draw was probably fair over the piece but I’m not sure it was a good watch for the spectators.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Craig Anderson added: “That was another good result for us. The hard work we’re putting in is paying off as we’re getting stronger as the games go on which is encouraging to see. We have two more weeks to work hard before playing Strathglass in our first game of the season.”

New Lovat manager Iain Nicolson endured a second pre-season postponement as their match with Col Glen was called off due to an unplayable pitch whilst the meeting between Strathglass and Kilmallie fell to a frozen field.

Snow ruled out Fort William’s derby with Lochaber while Caberfeidh’s meeting with Inverness was also postponed.