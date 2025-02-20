Shinty: Caberfeidh bolster squad ahead of new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Caberfeidh bolster squad ahead of new season

Ewen Campbell has joined the club and another new recruit could be on his way.

By Alasdair Bruce
Ewen Campbell in action for Inverness against Lochaber. Image: Neil Paterson.
Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid is applying the finishing touches to his squad ahead of the new shinty season and he’s unveiled a new signing at Castle Leod with Ewen Campbell joining the club.

It’s a journey that’s taken the electrician, who turns 30 next week, from youth shinty with Uist Camanachd to last year’s Mowi Premiership runners-up Caberfeidh, via spells with Beauly and Inverness.

Ewen Campbell is looking forward to the step-up to top-flight shinty.

He said: “Training has been great. I didn’t get a pre-season last year due to work commitments, so I’ll benefit from that and there are good coaches at Cabers.

“I know Blair Morrison and Craig Morrison from the Scotland under-21s and with Kevin Bartlett here too, there are some great players. There are also many promising youngsters at the club.

“I started playing shinty in Uist at the Feis and we built a good team at under-14 level, slowly getting better and we reached the development finals one year.

“Some of the boys still play with Lee Thompson the force behind Uddingston and Graham Black at Aberdeen University.

“The lack of games made it difficult although Skye were good to us, playing their B team against us and I can remember playing against Will Cowie who is now at Kyles Athletic. We never really kicked on at under-17 level though.

“I had a spell with Beauly when I moved from home but then went self-employed so didn’t play for a couple of years.

Ewen Campbell in action for Inverness.

“I got back into it after lockdown and called Drew McNeil when I moved to Inverness. I enjoyed it there, but my wife and I are now living in Strathpeffer, so it makes sense to join the local team.

“I’ve never played Premiership shinty before. Cabers have constantly got better each year and have some of the game’s best players. I’ll just focus on trying to work myself into the team for now. I’ve played in a few different positions, but I’ll go wherever the manager puts me.”

Garry Reid said: “Ewen Campbell lives in Strathpeffer now and has been training with us since the start of the year. He’s a good player and will be with the first team squad for the new season.”

Ferguson could be another new recruit

Newtonmore youngster Charlie Ferguson could be next to sign but Cabers will be without one of their key players as towering full back Ryan Symonds has decided to take a break from the game.

Garry Reid added: “We are hopeful that Charlie Ferguson will also join up with the squad, but he has not been able to attend training yet due to work commitments.

“We’ll be without Ryan Symonds though as he has decided to take some time out, so hasn’t been involved pre-season.”

Liam Symonds will be the Caberfeidh team captain this year.

Daniel MacVicar will captain Oban Camanachd for the new shinty season.

MacVicar takes over from Malcolm Clark who led the side to Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup success last season, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Kyles Athletic in the final.

Last season Daniel MacVicar broke into Garry Reid’s Scotland squad for the shinty-hurling international against Ireland, scoring in the game.

Oban Camanachd manager Daniel Cameron said: “This is Daniel’s 10th season in the side and he’s had every experience and been in every shinty situation throughout that time.

“I thought Daniel took his game to another level last season, but he hasn’t yet reached his peak; there’s definitely more to come from him. I know the captaincy will mean a lot to Daniel and his family who are all steeped in Oban Camanachd.”

Among the weekend friendly matches, Kyles Athletic and Inveraray clash at Dunoon, and Strathglass and Glenurquhart contest the MacDonald Cup. Newtonmore have first and second team games against Skye whilst Fort William, Kingussie, Kinlochshiel and Oban Camanachd all hold in-house games.

