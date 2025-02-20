Shinty: Caberfeidh bolster squad ahead of new season

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid is applying the finishing touches to his squad ahead of the new shinty season and he’s unveiled a new signing at Castle Leod with Ewen Campbell joining the club.

It’s a journey that’s taken the electrician, who turns 30 next week, from youth shinty with Uist Camanachd to last year’s Mowi Premiership runners-up Caberfeidh, via spells with Beauly and Inverness.

Ewen Campbell is looking forward to the step-up to top-flight shinty.

He said: “Training has been great. I didn’t get a pre-season last year due to work commitments, so I’ll benefit from that and there are good coaches at Cabers.

“I know Blair Morrison and Craig Morrison from the Scotland under-21s and with Kevin Bartlett here too, there are some great players. There are also many promising youngsters at the club.

“I started playing shinty in Uist at the Feis and we built a good team at under-14 level, slowly getting better and we reached the development finals one year.

“Some of the boys still play with Lee Thompson the force behind Uddingston and Graham Black at Aberdeen University.

“The lack of games made it difficult although Skye were good to us, playing their B team against us and I can remember playing against Will Cowie who is now at Kyles Athletic. We never really kicked on at under-17 level though.

“I had a spell with Beauly when I moved from home but then went self-employed so didn’t play for a couple of years.

“I got back into it after lockdown and called Drew McNeil when I moved to Inverness. I enjoyed it there, but my wife and I are now living in Strathpeffer, so it makes sense to join the local team.

“I’ve never played Premiership shinty before. Cabers have constantly got better each year and have some of the game’s best players. I’ll just focus on trying to work myself into the team for now. I’ve played in a few different positions, but I’ll go wherever the manager puts me.”

Garry Reid said: “Ewen Campbell lives in Strathpeffer now and has been training with us since the start of the year. He’s a good player and will be with the first team squad for the new season.”

Ferguson could be another new recruit

Newtonmore youngster Charlie Ferguson could be next to sign but Cabers will be without one of their key players as towering full back Ryan Symonds has decided to take a break from the game.

Garry Reid added: “We are hopeful that Charlie Ferguson will also join up with the squad, but he has not been able to attend training yet due to work commitments.

“We’ll be without Ryan Symonds though as he has decided to take some time out, so hasn’t been involved pre-season.”

Liam Symonds will be the Caberfeidh team captain this year.

Daniel MacVicar will captain Oban Camanachd for the new shinty season.

MacVicar takes over from Malcolm Clark who led the side to Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup success last season, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Kyles Athletic in the final.

Last season Daniel MacVicar broke into Garry Reid’s Scotland squad for the shinty-hurling international against Ireland, scoring in the game.

Oban Camanachd manager Daniel Cameron said: “This is Daniel’s 10th season in the side and he’s had every experience and been in every shinty situation throughout that time.

“I thought Daniel took his game to another level last season, but he hasn’t yet reached his peak; there’s definitely more to come from him. I know the captaincy will mean a lot to Daniel and his family who are all steeped in Oban Camanachd.”

Among the weekend friendly matches, Kyles Athletic and Inveraray clash at Dunoon, and Strathglass and Glenurquhart contest the MacDonald Cup. Newtonmore have first and second team games against Skye whilst Fort William, Kingussie, Kinlochshiel and Oban Camanachd all hold in-house games.

