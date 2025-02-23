Shinty: Captain leads by example as Strathglass claim MacDonald Cup

Captain Penri Jones led from the front as Strathglass edged neighbours Glenurquhart 1-0 to reclaim the MacDonald Cup.

The Strath led following an even first half through an early Penri Jones strike when the Glen defence didn’t deal with a Seth Jones hit-in from the right.

An equalising goal would have seen Glenurquhart retain the trophy as holders, but they spurned several chances, especially late in the game, lacking the necessary composure in front of goal. The Strathglass defence deserve credit denying their opponents time and space.

Match winner Penri Jones said: “It was very close and came down to who took their chances.

“After we scored, the Glen came right back at us and hit the crossbar.

“We held on though and went on to create chances of our own.

“They had all the pressure in the second half, but we defended well to see the game out for a good win.

“We’re absolutely delighted to win after getting promoted back to the National Division, and hopefully this gives us the confidence to kick on in the league and start to pick up points.”

Penri’s brother Seth Jones was involved in the winning goal and the skipper added: “The goal was a move Seth and I have practiced over the years so it was nice to see it pay off.

“We last won the MacDonald Cup in 2021 during the Covid season when it was played in the summer, when the pitches are better, so this is the first time I’ve won it at the traditional time of year.”

Josh Fraser and Seth Jones played well for Strathglass with the man of the match award going to teenager Alfie MacLeod who starred for the Glen.

Newtonmore and Skye played out a 4-4 thriller at The Eilan. Joe Coyle scored twice for More with Drew MacDonald and Iain Robinson getting the others. Jamie Gillies, Ross Gordon’s penalty and Ruaraidh MacLeod’s brace counted for Skye.

More manager Peter Ross said: “It was very competitive, but a good clean game against a Skye side that is continuing to improve.

“They look fit, sharp and physical. Skye pair Ross Gordon and Ryan Harrison impressed me, and our wing centres Euan Dingwall and Arron MacBean did well. Both sides had good spells in the game, and I think both teams took something from it.”

Skye manager Willie MacDonald said: “William MacKinnon was very good in the middle of the field for us while forwards Ross Gordon, Ruaraidh MacLeod and Archie Millar looked dangerous all day.

“We were a bit sloppy at times and I would say Iain Robinson was good for Newtonmore, scoring against us again, Euan Dingwall did well too, sending deep balls into our goal area and they scored from two of them.”

The clubs also played a reserve match which Skye won 2-0 thanks to goals from John Archie Tuncay and Iain MacLellan.

The friendlies between Kyles Athletic and Inveraray and Inverness and Kilmallie were both postponed due to unplayable pitches.

Show of faith for Oban pair

Oban Camanachd are putting faith in two of their squad players from last year ahead of the new season.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Evan MacLellan and Ross Campbell have been back-and-fore between Lochside Rovers and Oban Camanachd over the last few seasons, and they’ve not really had a settled run in either team. However, this year the manager Daniel Cameron has shown great confidence in them and included both in our ‘named 10 players’ so they will be with Oban Camanachd all season.

“They are both good players and will get a good run of games. I’m sure they’ll be big players for us and will bring a lot to the team.”

Inveraray have confirmed that John Smylie and Scott Robertson will be first team co-managers for the coming season, taking over from previous boss Andy Watt. Garry MacPherson continues as first team coach and Ruaraidh Graham is the new first team captain.