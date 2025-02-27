Shinty kings Kingussie turn to former first-team star for help as new season gets under way

Grand Slammers Kingussie have set the shinty standard in recent seasons, but manager Iain Borthwick has had to call on a former first-team star ahead of their Mowi Premiership opener with newly-promoted Beauly.

As the new season gets under way, Kings have been hit by a mixture of injury and player unavailability.

Borthwick said: “We’ll be without Savio Genini and Zander Michie, whilst Liam Borthwick is 10 days away from getting the plaster off his hand – and he’ll need physio after that.

“With James Falconer taking a break, we’re a bit short.

“So I’m delighted Fraser Munro’s agreed to help us out for a few weeks. Fraser last played for the first team at the end of the 2023 season, but he was with the second team last year so is up to speed.

“Beauly have caused us problems in the past, so we’ll need to be up for it.”

Beauly pair Ryan MacKay and Finlay “Stork” MacLennan are suspended.

There’s an intriguing encounter at Castle Leod where Caberfeidh, runners-up last year, welcome Newtonmore.

Cabers boss Garry Reid said: “Kenzie Taylor picked up a knock, so he’ll miss out, but Ewen Campbell will make his debut.

“Connor McGregor returns to the squad, having missed most of last season, and Ben Macdonald should also be available.”

More are now managed by the astute Peter Ross, who said: “Steven Macdonald and Conor Jones both missed the Skye friendly, and I hope to have both back.

“It’s as difficult an opening fixture as we could have got – Caberfeidh will be looking to build on what they achieved last season, and in Blair Morrison, Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett, they have three of the top players in the game.”

Lovat’s new boss meets former side first

New Lovat manager Iain Nicolson leads his squad for the first time and, in a quirk of fate, they open against his former side Skye Camanachd at Balgate.

Having already lost Drew Howie, Daniel Grieve, Lorne MacKay and Calum MacAulay to retirement, Nicolson will also be without Scotland keeper Stuart MacDonald.

Skye manager Willie MacDonald will check on John Gillies, who picked up a groin strain last weekend, and Dan MacDonald and Iain MacInnes, who both have hamstring issues.

Meanwhile, Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan spoke ahead of Kinlochshiel’s visit.

He said: “Malcolm Clark and Daniel Madej are both back in the squad after missing the friendly against Kingussie, but Gregor Macdonald is unavailable, and Ross Macmillan is suspended.

“Jamie Anderson has trained really well and he’s looking fit, so deserves his place in the squad for Saturday.”

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “We’ll be without Jordan Fraser for a while as he has a lot of work on at the moment, whilst Zander MacRae is on a work course.

“That said, I still have 18-19 players looking for a game and youngsters Arron Jack, Rory Slaughter and Fraser Reid will all be included, and it’s great to have Mark MacDonald back involved again.”

Mowi National Division champions Fort William meet Kyles Athletic at An Aird. It will be a first competitive outing for new Kyles boss Grant Profit and the sides will also contest the Drew Ferguson memorial trophy, remembering the former Fort player.

National Division gets going; Women’s divisions revamped

In the Mowi National Division, both sides who dropped out of the topflight last season are in action as Lochaber visit Col Glen and Glasgow Mid Argyll welcome Strathglass.

The Women’s Camanachd Association have confirmed a revamp of their league structure with the introduction of the Mowi Premier League and a Mowi National League below it.

Champions Badenoch open their Premier League campaign at Inverness, while Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup winners Lochaber welcome Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Glenurquhart host Skye in the seven-team top-flight.

WCA President Karen Williamson said: “This season promises to be an exciting one, with increased participation and a high standard of competition across our new structure. We look forward to seeing the game continue to flourish.”