Shinty: New Newtonmore manager makes winning start to season as Liam Symonds sees red for Caberfeidh

As the new shinty season got under way, the Mowi Premiership clash between Caberfeidh and Newtonmore lived up to its ‘match of the day’ billing as a determined More side took the points with a 2-0 victory.

Iain Robinson’s opener came when he killed the ball with his first touch following a Conor Jones free-hit before firing home a backhand rocket. Then, following a quick break up-field, Ian Robinson won possession and found Joe Coyle who finished well.

Caberfeidh’s Liam Symonds was sent off for a second yellow card after chopping down Iain Robinson deep into 14 minutes of stoppage time.

Following his debut competitive win, new Newtonmore manager Peter Ross said: “We dominated the first half and could have been further ahead.

“Cabers came back into it for a while, but we played the last half-hour without Rory Kennedy, forced off following an accidental head cut, and we lost Craig Ritchie too.

“Kenny Ross made a fantastic save from Craig Morrison in the second half, but their keeper Iain McCall could have been man of the match.

“This was a really difficult opening fixture, so it’s already a massive result for us.”

Lovat’s Iain Nicolson was another new manager who made a winning start as his charges beat an understrength Skye 2-1.

Lewis Tawse and Marc MacLachlan had Lovat 2-0 up at the interval. Lovat keeper Ronan Macmillan made a superb stop down to his left to deny Ross Gordon from the penalty spot and although Ruaraidh MacLeod pulled a goal back on 77 minutes, it wasn’t enough.

Iain Nicolson said: “I’m absolutely delighted with all the boys considering we hadn’t even played a pre-season game. They gave it their all and everyone stepped up to the occasion, especially as we had a few boys missing.”

Newly-promoted Fort William beat Kyles Athletic 3-1. With Jack Fraser outstanding, Lachie Shaw scored twice for the Fort and Archie MacKinnon the other while Scott Macdonald countered.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “The first half was a battle against a strong wind and low sun and despite creating lots of chances, we couldn’t find the net.

“It was crucial to score early in the second half and a real boost to have Arran MacPhee and Alexander MacMillan back in the squad.”

The sides also contested the Drew Ferguson memorial trophy.

Shiel boss happy with point

Ross Campbell’s early effort spun by Kinlochshiel keeper Josh Grant to put Oban Camanachd ahead at Mossfield, but Archie MacRae tapped home a ball over the top to secure a share of the points.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We were without the Nixon brothers and Finlay MacRae pulled up in the warm-up with the recurrence of an ankle problem. I’m happy with a point and it was probably a fair result.”

Some things don’t change as champions Kingussie began their quest for a fifth successive league title by beating Beauly 3-0. Roddy Young swept home Lee Bain’s pass before substitute Eoin Baikie added a late double, first finishing after good work from Lee Bain and Cameron Bremner and then turning home a rebound after Thomas Borthwick’s shot was saved.

In the Mowi National Division, Lochaber’s Max Campbell scored the first goal of the new season just four minutes into the noon throw up with Col Glen.

Campbell completed his hat-trick before Shaun Nicolson added to Lochaber’s tally either side of half-time.

Scott MacVicar countered but Shaun Nicolson competed his hat-trick to make it 7-1.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “It was very important to get off to good start and we played some good shinty, particularly in the first half.”

Kilmallie’s Calum MacDougall and Ben MacKinnon wiped out Alfie MacLeod’s opener to put their side ahead against Glenurquhart but Alfie MacLeod’s second earned the Glen a 2-2 draw.

All the goals came in the first half as Calum McLay’s hat-trick and Logan Adams earned Glasgow Mid Argyll a 4-0 win over Strathglass.

Bute’s match with Inveraray was postponed.