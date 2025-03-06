Shinty: Kyles Athletic defence bolstered by returning stalwart after retirement U-turn

Andrew King returns to the Kyles Athletic side for Saturday’s all-south Mowi Premiership clash with Oban Camanachd at Tighnabruaich.

King had noted his intention to retire from senior shinty at the end of last season, and his delighted manager Grant Profit said: “Andy comes back into the defence. He’s a terrific player and we always hoped he’d get the bug to play again.

“Ross Macrae is back after missing last week’s game through illness, but we’ll be without Roddy Macdonald.

“Amateur sport is always tough – but we should have more than enough to get something, particularly at home.”

Oban Camanachd forward Ross Macmillan is free of his four-match suspension – but there are doubts over Louie MacFarlane and Andy MacDonald, who were both withdrawn during last week’s draw with Kinlochshiel.

“Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We won’t take any chances with Louie or Andy, especially at this early stage in the season, plus we know we can trust the young lads coming into the side if we have to make changes.”

Several matches under threat due to weather

The recent wet weather means Kinlochshiel’s meeting with Lovat at Rearaig is one of several games subject to a pitch inspection.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “I really want the game to go ahead, but the weather is a concern.

“Donald Nixon and Ali Nixon return as does Zander MacRae and we’ll put Finlay MacRae through a late fitness test, but he’s keen to play.

“We have no second team game, so I’ve a full squad to choose from.”

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson has been boosted by Lorne MacKay’s decision to play on. MacKay missed last week’s win over Skye with flu, and Nicolson said: “Lorne will be a big part player for me this year, whilst I’m also pleased to have Craig Mainland and Martin Mainland available again.”

Can Kingussie repeat Skye trick?

Kingussie travel to Skye as the only team to post a league win on the island last season.

Skye manager Willie MacDonald said: “We’re still without John Gillies, who has a groin injury, and I’ll make a late check on Jamie Gillies.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick added: “Savio Genini might be working again – but I won’t know for sure until the last minute.

“With Zander Michie and Liam Borthwick still out, I’ll likely have the same squad as last week.”

Elsewhere, Newtonmore and Fort William have both made winning starts to the season, so something has to give at The Eilan.

More manager Peter Ross said: “Fort William will be confident after beating Kyles last week and we’ll need to focus as they put us out of the MacTavish (Cup) last year.”

Caberfeidh captain Liam Symonds misses his side’s trip to Beauly as he starts a two-game ban following his red against Newtonmore last week.

Beauly’s Finlay “Stork” MacLennan is free of suspension, however.

It is only the second week of the Mowi National Division season, but it already feels as if Lochaber’s meeting with Glasgow Mid Argyll will carry significance to the title destination.

Lochaber’s goalkeeping concerns have eased after work and fitness issues ruled out both Ali MacDonald and Callum MacDonald.

The latter has given the club a lift by proving his fitness, and manager Ally Ferguson said: “Callum ‘Hot Dog’ MacDonald is fit and back in goal, and he showed good form when required with a couple of good stops against Kilmory last week.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae has added to his options by signing Ryan Boyle from Fort William.

Inveraray’s first appearance of the season is against Glenurquhart, whike Kilmallie welcome Col Glen. Strathglass host Bute.

Champions Badenoch beat Inverness 3-0 in their opening WCA Mowi Premier League fixture, with Megan Ralph, Rhona McIntyre and Zoe Reid scoring. Badenoch welcome Kinlochshiel on Sunday.

Caitlin Maclean’s late double gave Skye a 4-2 victory at Glenurquhart, while Leah Maxtone’s brace helped Lochaber edge Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2.

Skye travel to Inverness this weekend, as Glasgow Mid Argyll host Glenurquhart.