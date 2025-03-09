Shinty: Craig Morrison nets four times as Caberfeidh ease to victory against Beauly

Having spent recent seasons circling the summit of shinty’s scoring charts, Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison opened his Mowi Premiership account in style, netting four times in a 4-0 victory at Beauly.

Morrison’s opener took a deflection but his second, just before the break, was unstoppable. The Scotland full forward scored twice more near the end.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “I’m not sure how much Craig would be worth if shinty had a transfer market, but I do know he’s not for sale at any price.

“We had to change four players from last week, so took half-an-hour to get going. Our defence was strong, with young Kenzie Taylor coming in and playing well.”

Cabers also debuted former Newtonmore youngster Charlie Ferguson from the bench.

Reid added: “Charlie came on early in the second half and looked a really busy player.”

Kinlochshiel’s meeting with Lovat was switched from an unplayable Rèaraig to Balgate and while Shiel dominated possession, neither side could break the deadlock in a goalless draw.

It was a third point from four for Lovat boss Iain Nicolson who said: “I’m happy with the point and felt it was a fair result.

“Our defence, different from last week, stuck to their task and didn’t give much away. We had four players missing which makes it a good point.”

Shiel boss Willie MacRae: “We’d lots of pressure but could’ve been there all night without scoring. We rushed chances and didn’t work their keeper enough.”

Kingussie beat Skye 3-1 in a game reversed from Portree to The Dell. Iain Fraser, and Dylan Borthwick scored late in the first half with Ruaraidh MacLeod replying. Skye could have levelled from the penalty spot, but Ross Gordon shot wide. Thomas Borthwick added Kingussie’s third.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Skye had us on the back foot for 20 minutes at the start of the second half when we were all over the place until we hit our third goal.”

The Kings played the second half with utility player Lee Bain in goal as Borthwick added: “Rory McGregor came off injured at half-time.

“He came out of his box to clear the ball but slipped and went over his ankle. Lee, who’d played really well at half back, took over. Thankfully Skye missed their penalty as I’m not sure what would’ve happened if they’d scored.”

Oban Camanachd edge Kyles in thriller

Oban Camanachd twice came from two goals down to beat Kyles Athletic 5-4.

James Pringle and Scott Macdonald gave Kyles early cheer, but Lorne Dickie and Ross Macmillan levelled.

Kyles scored twice more through Scott Macdonald and Roan MacVicar, but Daniel MacVicar’s penalty made it 4-3 at half-time. Malcolm Clark then netted twice to give Oban Camanachd victory.

Fort William’s impressive start to the season continued, winning 5-3 at Newtonmore.

Lachie Shaw and Victor Smith twice had Fort William ahead, but Iain Robinson countered each time. Shaw put the visitors back in front before Matthew Sloss made it 3-3. Two emphatic Smith finishes in stoppage time completed his hat-trick and clinched victory.

Lochaber are early Mowi National Division pacesetters after defeating title rivals Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-1. Ben Delaney scored twice and Max Campbell and Stuart Callison the others whilst Finlay Ralston countered.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson said: “That was a very important win. We made a very good start with Max scoring after a couple of minutes and our forwards all linked up well to make it 3-1 half-time.

“We didn’t have it all our way though and our keeper Callum MacDonald made two great saves before half-time, and a penalty save.

“Full back Jack Dignan was also excellent, and our forwards worked hard to create good chances and could’ve scored more.

“GMA are a good side though and gave us a good game.”

Daniel MacLean’s hat-trick earned Glenurquhart’s 3-2 victory at Inveraray with Fraser Watt countering twice.

Four-goal Neily McNaughton helped Col Glen beat Kilmallie 5-3 while Bute won 2-1 at Strathglass.