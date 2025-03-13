Shinty: Oban Camanachd’s late winner comes at a cost as Malcolm Clark faces spell on the sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd’s late winner comes at a cost as Malcolm Clark faces spell on the sidelines

A look ahead to this weekend's shinty fixtures, including Oban Camanachd v Skye.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban's Malcolm Clark scoring against Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald. Image: Neil Paterson.
Malcolm Clark’s late winner for Oban Camanachd in their Mowi Premiership match at Kyles Athletic last weekend came at a cost as he was hit on the hand in the act of scoring, suffering a broken thumb in two places.

Clark misses Skye’s visit and assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Malcolm’s stepped up in some big moments over the last few years, and this is the last thing we need as it leaves us a little light up front.

“It’s too early to tell how long he’ll be out for, and the best-case scenario is around the end of April, but we won’t rush him back.

“He’ll still attend training and do running so he’ll be as fit as possible when he’s ready to return.”

Teammates Andy MacDonald and Louie MacFarlane are winning their fitness battles to start.

Skye boss Willie MacDonald said: “John Gillies remains injured while Ryan Harrison will be cheering on the Scotland rugby team in France.”

Macmillan proving an able deputy

It’s been several seasons since Kingussie met Lovat without Rory McGregor and Stuart MacDonald in opposing goals, but with McGregor dogged by an ankle problem and MacDonald taking a break from the game, both miss out tomorrow.

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson’s faith in replacement Ronan Macmillan has been rewarded with the keeper only losing one goal this season while also saving a penalty.

He said: “I am delighted with Ronan.

“His inclusion was of no concern to me as I have seen what he can do at close quarters with the second team. I’m pleased for him and delighted he’s finally getting his chance to show what he’s capable of.” Lovat will check on Greg Matheson’s groin injury.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “Rory McGregor’s ankle is a problem so George Taylor Ramsay will play in goal.

“Roddy Young took a blow to the foot against Skye. The X-ray is clear, but he has heavy bruising, so we’ll make a late call. Liam Borthwick’s had his plaster removed and is receiving physio.”

Elsewhere in this weekend’s shinty, Kinlochshiel and Newtonmore will both give late fitness tests to key players.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We’ll do a late check on Finlay MacRae who hopes to play but Jonnie MacAskill’s out with a knee injury and Mark MacDonald might be working.”

More manager Peter Ross said: “We’re waiting on Rory Kennedy who had 25 stitches to a cut ear after the Caberfeidh game while Conor Jones has responded well to physio.”

Fort co-boss expecting stern test

Having taken maximum points from two tough opening fixtures, Fort William welcome Beauly who search for their first point. The sides met four times last season and Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “I’m not looking too much into Beauly’s league position.

“They’ll be up for it and trying very hard to add points and know how good they are. We’ve a full squad available with no injury concerns.”

Beauly’s Ryan MacKay remains suspended.

Ewen Campbell and Calum MacKinnon return for Caberfeidh against Kyles Athletic.

Manager Garry Reid said: “It’s good to have Ewen and Callum back but Russell MacKenzie is still out, and Liam Symonds completes his two-match suspension.”

As he prepares his side for the journey north, Kyles manager Grant Profit said: “We won’t have Roddy Macdonald nor Andrew King, but the other starting players are all available.”

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber’s reputation as high scorers continues having rattled up 11 goals in their opening two fixtures. Next up is a journey to Bute.

Glenurquhart welcome Col Glen and Glasgow Mid Argyll host Kilmallie.

Inveraray meet Strathglass, both in search of their first points.

Four-goal Zoe Reid helped WCA Mowi Premier League leaders Badenoch beat Kinlochshiel 6-0. Hope Borthwick and Grace Fraser got the others.

Inverness beat Skye 2-0 with Kamryn Hughes and Isla MacNeil scoring whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll won 3-0 against Glenurquhart. Christy Doherty netted twice and Beth MacLellan the other.

This weekend, Badenoch host Glenurquhart, Skye meet Lochaber and Kinlochshiel play Inverness.

