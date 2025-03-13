Shinty: Oban Camanachd’s late winner comes at a cost as Malcolm Clark faces spell on the sidelines

Malcolm Clark’s late winner for Oban Camanachd in their Mowi Premiership match at Kyles Athletic last weekend came at a cost as he was hit on the hand in the act of scoring, suffering a broken thumb in two places.

Clark misses Skye’s visit and assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Malcolm’s stepped up in some big moments over the last few years, and this is the last thing we need as it leaves us a little light up front.

“It’s too early to tell how long he’ll be out for, and the best-case scenario is around the end of April, but we won’t rush him back.

“He’ll still attend training and do running so he’ll be as fit as possible when he’s ready to return.”

Teammates Andy MacDonald and Louie MacFarlane are winning their fitness battles to start.

Skye boss Willie MacDonald said: “John Gillies remains injured while Ryan Harrison will be cheering on the Scotland rugby team in France.”

Macmillan proving an able deputy

It’s been several seasons since Kingussie met Lovat without Rory McGregor and Stuart MacDonald in opposing goals, but with McGregor dogged by an ankle problem and MacDonald taking a break from the game, both miss out tomorrow.

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson’s faith in replacement Ronan Macmillan has been rewarded with the keeper only losing one goal this season while also saving a penalty.

He said: “I am delighted with Ronan.

“His inclusion was of no concern to me as I have seen what he can do at close quarters with the second team. I’m pleased for him and delighted he’s finally getting his chance to show what he’s capable of.” Lovat will check on Greg Matheson’s groin injury.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “Rory McGregor’s ankle is a problem so George Taylor Ramsay will play in goal.

“Roddy Young took a blow to the foot against Skye. The X-ray is clear, but he has heavy bruising, so we’ll make a late call. Liam Borthwick’s had his plaster removed and is receiving physio.”

Elsewhere in this weekend’s shinty, Kinlochshiel and Newtonmore will both give late fitness tests to key players.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We’ll do a late check on Finlay MacRae who hopes to play but Jonnie MacAskill’s out with a knee injury and Mark MacDonald might be working.”

More manager Peter Ross said: “We’re waiting on Rory Kennedy who had 25 stitches to a cut ear after the Caberfeidh game while Conor Jones has responded well to physio.”

Fort co-boss expecting stern test

Having taken maximum points from two tough opening fixtures, Fort William welcome Beauly who search for their first point. The sides met four times last season and Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “I’m not looking too much into Beauly’s league position.

“They’ll be up for it and trying very hard to add points and know how good they are. We’ve a full squad available with no injury concerns.”

Beauly’s Ryan MacKay remains suspended.

Ewen Campbell and Calum MacKinnon return for Caberfeidh against Kyles Athletic.

Manager Garry Reid said: “It’s good to have Ewen and Callum back but Russell MacKenzie is still out, and Liam Symonds completes his two-match suspension.”

As he prepares his side for the journey north, Kyles manager Grant Profit said: “We won’t have Roddy Macdonald nor Andrew King, but the other starting players are all available.”

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber’s reputation as high scorers continues having rattled up 11 goals in their opening two fixtures. Next up is a journey to Bute.

Glenurquhart welcome Col Glen and Glasgow Mid Argyll host Kilmallie.

Inveraray meet Strathglass, both in search of their first points.

Four-goal Zoe Reid helped WCA Mowi Premier League leaders Badenoch beat Kinlochshiel 6-0. Hope Borthwick and Grace Fraser got the others.

Inverness beat Skye 2-0 with Kamryn Hughes and Isla MacNeil scoring whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll won 3-0 against Glenurquhart. Christy Doherty netted twice and Beth MacLellan the other.

This weekend, Badenoch host Glenurquhart, Skye meet Lochaber and Kinlochshiel play Inverness.