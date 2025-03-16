Shinty: All the reaction from this weekend’s games as Caberfeidh enjoy ‘scrappy’ win to leave Kyles Athletic feeling frustrated

It wasn’t as clear-cut as the scoreline suggests but that won’t concern Caberfeidh who beat Kyles Athletic 4-2 in their Mowi Premiership match at Castle Leod.

Logan Beaton flicked the opener over keeper Iain MacFarlane before scrambling home Kevin Bartlett’s pass. Craig Morrison patted home a rebound after the ball sprung high off the post before Kyles captain Conor Kennedy countered from the penalty spot.

Bartlett despatched a disputed penalty to make it 4-1 but Kyles finished strongly and a hit-in landed in the Caberfeidh net off keeper Iain McCall to cut the lead.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “It was a scrappy win against a stuffy Kyles team. We had early chances, but Kyles always looked dangerous.

“We should’ve been comfortable at half-time, but the final score probably wasn’t a fair reflection on Kyles.

“The penalty brought them right back into it, and even when Kevin Bartlett made it 4-1, it didn’t feel over.

“Iain McCall’s own goal made for a nervy final 20 minutes but he more than redeemed himself with a couple of good saves late on.”

Kyles boss Grant Profit said: “It was frustrating. We didn’t necessarily play badly in the first half, but lapses in concentration meant we were somehow behind.

“We came out fighting in the second half, but it was annoying that the penalty meant we lost momentum.

“I must make sure we are well coached, so we better manage games going forward, playing well for the full 90 minutes. The fight shown in the second half gives me cause for optimism.”

Kings remain in top spot

Kingussie stay top on goal difference after beating Lovat 5-2. Marc MacLachlan gave the visitors an early lead but Ruaridh Anderson’s hat-trick and goals from Thomas Borthwick and Roddy Young sealed the win despite Danny Kelly’s effort.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “Any win against Lovat is welcome as they always give us a hard battle.

“We took our goals well and I’m delighted for Ruaridh Anderson, getting his hat trick but I still don’t feel we’ve clicked as well as we can yet.”

With the derby against Newtonmore coming up, Borthwick added: “Savio Genini came off with a sore hamstring and Cameron Bremner hurt his groin which are concerns. There’s a lot of work to do this week ahead of Saturday’s game.”

Fort William only trail leaders Kingussie on goal difference after beating Beauly 1-0.

Victor Smith made the difference, scoring from the tightest of angles just 20 minutes from time.

Fort William’s James Tangney said: “It was a really tight game which could have gone either way.

“Beauly played really well, keeping us pinned back in our own half for long periods.

“Despite their pressure, we created some really good chances in the first half which we were unlucky not to convert.

“Our bench of Johnny Forster, Ewen Campbell and Cam Stephen made a big difference when they came on, helping us get a foothold in the game and leading to Victor’s winning goal.”

Oban Camanachd prove too strong

Ross Campbell scored twice as Oban Camanachd beat a depleted Skye side 4-0 at Mossfield. Ross Macmillan and Scott Campbell’s first senior goal made up their tally.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “That was our best performance of the season and everything we’ve worked on in training came to fruition. The attitude was spot on, and you need that in the Premiership.

“Skye have been a bit of a bogey team and that’s the first time we’ve beaten them since they returned to the top league.”

Kinlochshiel’s match with Newtonmore fell to an unplayable Rèaraig pitch.

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber dropped their first point of the season, drawing 1-1 at Bute.

Ben Delaney gave Lochaber an early lead, but Scott Harvey equalised a minute from time.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “It was very frustrating, especially to lose a goal so late on but credit Bute who rode the pressure, and their defence was strong and very determined.”

Calum McLay struck on the stroke of half-time as Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Kilmallie 1-0.

GMA boss Alan MacRae missed the game through work commitments but said: “I’m told we did well to grind out the result.

“We had keeper Jonathon Oates to thank for a good penalty save and I’m happy with the clean sheet.

“However, our wing back Sam Burnett had to go to hospital with a shoulder injury, so we hope he’s OK. It’s proving to be an exciting league already.”

Scott MacVicar’s brace helped Col Glen win 4-1 at Glenurquhart. Neily Mcnaughton and Sam Bulloch also netted with Daniel MacLean replying.

Two-goal hero Scott MacVicar said: “That was a convincing win against a good Glenurquhart side.

“After a poor opening game against Lochaber, the boys have played some brilliant shinty over the past fortnight and we’re starting to see some rewards for our efforts.

“This was one of those days where everything seemed to click, and we hope to take this momentum into the game against Glasgow Mid Argyll next week.

Ewan Donnan got the opener and Fraser Watt added two more as Inveraray beat Strathglass 3-1. Darren Reid countered.