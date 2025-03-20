Shinty: Goalkeeping concerns ahead of this weekend’s Mowi Premiership fixtures

Kingussie, Fort William and Skye Camanachd all have goalkeeping concerns ahead of the weekend’s shinty.

The first Badenoch Derby of the season takes place at The Eilan where Newtonmore and Kingussie clash in the Mowi Premiership.

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross said: “We’ve a clean bill of health. Rory Kennedy is keen to play with protection on his cut ear whilst Conor Jones is fit too.

“We’re new in the job so all the pressure’s on Iain Borthwick and Kingussie. They’re Grand Slam winners and league leaders so their fans will expect to win.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be the first time this season we’ve played a team who want to play shinty and hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Our keeper Rory McGregor has declared himself fit after missing out last week whilst Savio Genini is winning his race to play.

“Cameron Bremner won’t make it though while Dylan Borthwick collided with Roddy Young during last week’s game against Lovat and hurt himself. We’ll make a late decision on him. We can’t wait for the game.”

Fort aiming for four in a row

Fort William go in search of a fourth successive win at Lovat.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “Our keeper Paul Mackay cut his hand at work last Thursday and needed stitches so missed the Beauly game, but Stuart Disher came in from the reserves and kept a clean sheet.”

In Disher, the Fort have one of shinty’s best goalkeeping understudies and Knox added: “We’ll assess the goalie situation but we’re lucky to have Stuart as he’s a cracking keeper.

“Paul’s performances keep him in the side, but we’ll give Stuart more chances to step up this season. It’s only fair he gets opportunities at first team level. We should be fine otherwise.”

Lovat’s Greg Matheson remains out with a groin injury.

Manager Iain Nicolson said: “We’ll have the same squad as last weekend. We’re still waiting on Greg and although he’s improving every day, we don’t want to rush him.

“Fort William have got off to a great start and no doubt their confidence will be high, so we are mindful of that. That said, we’re looking to bounce back from a disappointing result against Kingussie, so it’s set up to be an interesting game.”

Morrison misses out for Skye

Skye meet Caberfeidh in their first home match of the season. Skye boss Willie MacDonald said: “Ryan Harrison, James Morrison, William MacKinnon and Ross Gordon all return but keeper Ryan Morrison is unavailable.”

Caberfeidh welcome captain Liam Symonds back following suspension.

Manager Garry Reid said: “As well as Liam, I’m hoping Russell MacKenzie will be fit enough to re-join the squad. Ben Macdonald is working though whilst Logan Beaton, who scored twice last week, suffered a double jaw fracture. Callum MacKinnon is also unavailable for a period of time.”

Oban Camanachd’s Evan MacLellan misses the trip to Beauly after suffering an accidental knock to the face against Skye last week.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Evan’s had two stitches and has a small break in his cheekbone. He’s waiting to see a specialist in Glasgow to assess whether he requires surgery. How long he’s out for totally depends on the specialist.”

Beauly’s Ryan MacKay remains suspended.

Kyles Athletic’s Roddy Macdonald and Kinlochshiel Finlay MacRae both return for the clash at Tighnabruaich.

MacDonald and Burnett sidelined

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber host Inveraray who miss the suspended Allan MacDonald.

Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Sam Burnett is ruled out against Col Glen after it was confirmed the ex-Glenurquhart player suffered a broken collarbone against Kilmallie last weekend.

Kilmallie’s Innes Blackhall is free from a four-match ban against Bute whilst Strathglass host neighbours Glenurquhart.

Two-goal Zoe Reid helped Mowi WCA Premier League leaders Badenoch beat Glenurquhart 5-2 with Megan Ralph, Grace Fraser and Rhona McIntyre also netting. Hazel Hunter replied twice for The Glen.

Kinlochshiel beat Inverness 3-2 with Lexie MacKenzie scoring twice and Katie MacRae the other. Amber MacKay and Kamryn Hughes countered.