Shinty: Newtonmore and Kingussie share the spoils in first Badenoch derby of the season

It’s tight at the Mowi Premiership summit with only one point separating the top three sides.

Newtonmore and Kingussie drew 2-2 in the season’s first Badenoch derby.

More raced into 2-0 interval lead when Struan Ross, whose running always threatened the Kings, turned home Joe Coyle’s ball from wide on the right before Coyle then took a touch to take the ball away from his marker and finished low into the goal.

Kingussie’s pre-match coup was James Falconer’s inclusion after his decision to take a season out and he came off the bench at the break.

The visitors responded and Roddy Young gathered Dylan Borthwick’s pass from the right before making space to score. Ruaridh Anderson then finished across the keeper after controlling Roddy Young’s ball from the left, to make it 2-2.

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross said: “I’m not disappointed with the draw but I’m not happy either and that’s just because I believe in my players.

“Kingussie have the best forwards in shinty but our keeper Kenny Ross and defenders Rory Kennedy, Daniel Sloss, Ritchie Irvine and Steven Macdonald were brilliant as were Craig Ritchie, Tristan Ross and Joe Coyle.

“We lost Craig Ritchie midway through the second half through injury and that was a huge blow.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys were brilliant in the second half, and I thought we’d snatched a late winner when Dylan Borthwick’s effort hit the post and Savio Genini just couldn’t get to it with the final whistle sounding just after.

“We weren’t great in the first half.

“We didn’t move the ball about the way I wanted but I still thought we were the better team, and their goals were against run of play.

“Fair play to Newtonmore as they took their chances when given the opportunity and came back into it late on when the game could have gone either way.”

Newly-promoted Fort William capitalised on Kingussie’s dropped point to rise proudly to the top of the Mowi Premiership after winning 3-1 at Lovat.

Lewis Tawse put the hosts ahead a couple of minutes before the interval, but Hamish Shaw levelled on the hour before the prolific Victor Smith and Lachie Shaw’s late penalty sealed the 3-1 win.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the win. We struggled to get going in the first half and had to make a few changes at half-time. After that, I thought we were in control.

“Keeper Paul Mackay gave us a late boost by saying he could play, and he kept us in it with a good save just before half-time, keeping it at 1-0.

“We’re obviously happy with the score in Newtonmore but we’ll just take it one game at a time.”

Oban chalk up win against Beauly

Oban Camanachd only trail Kingussie on goal difference after seeing off Beauly’s late fightback to win 3-2.

With Alexander MacDonald terrific on the wing, Ross Macmillan’s early brace, the second a superb half-volley into the roof of the net, was added to by Scott MacMillan. However, Farquhar MacRae countered twice late on.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We started off brilliantly with Ross Macmillan and Scott MacMillan linking up really well up top. Beauly pulled a goal back at the right time for them and they finished strongly.

“Our injury jinx struck again though, losing both Scott Campbell and Daniel MacCuish following blows to the hand which is a worry.”

Kyles Athletic notched their first points of the season as James Pringle’s goal 12 minutes from time earned a 1-0 win over Kinlochshiel.

The defining moment came following a goalmouth scramble. The ball broke to Pringle who spread it wide to Scott Macdonald. Macdonald’s reverse pass sent James Pringle one-on-one with Josh Grant and the former Skye player slipped the ball by the keeper to win the game.

Kyles manager Grant Profit said: “That was a really hard-fought game. Shiel made it difficult in the first half, but we got a grip of things and took control in the second half.

“Everyone played their role, and we just needed that goal and James obliged.

“It’s great to get off the mark but I’m gutted we now have a free week, but we’ll work hard over the next fortnight to make sure we get a run of form going.”

Skye’s match with Caberfeidh failed a pitch inspection.

Lochaber lead the way

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber safely negotiated their latest test, beating Inveraray 3-2 at Spean Bridge.

Inveraray led through Alexander McKinlay before Stuart Callison and Conor Sweeney turned the game Lochaber’s way.

Fraser Watt made it 2-2 before Lochaber veteran Shaun Nicolson grabbed the winner a minute after the hour.

Col Glen go second in the table after winning 2-0 at Glasgow Mid Argyll. Auryn Kerr and Sam Bulloch both scored in the first half.

Josh Cowan put Bute ahead in the opening minute at Kilmallie but Shane O’Rua levelled from the restart. Bute’s Dean Robertson struck the winner 10 minutes from time.

Two of shinty’s brightest teenagers, Daniel MacLean and Alfie Macleod, were first half scorers as Glenurquhart beat neighbours Strathglass 2-0.