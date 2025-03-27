Shinty: Friendship put to one side as Skye and Newtonmore gear up for MacTavish Cup tie

Skye manager Willie MacDonald and Newtonmore boss Peter Ross will put their friendship to the side for 90 minutes as the islanders host More in the opening round of the W M Donald MacTavish Cup.

Skye have yet to play on their home pitch this season so are hoping for good weather ahead of the tie.

MacDonald said: “I’m pretty hopeful the game will be on. John Gillies remains out, and Ross MacKinnon’s had a recurrence of his knee injury so is doubtful.”

Peter Ross said: “Craig Ritchie is struggling with a shoulder injury while Euan Dingwall (calf) is no more than 50-50. I hope Conor Jones (calf) can be involved.

“We are starting to get a bigger squad now with Duncan MacPherson doing well with the second team. Michael Russell and Brodie MacBean are looking at a May return.

“I enjoy the visits to Portree. I like the people, the hospitality is terrific and I’m good friends with Willie but we’ll both want to win on Saturday.”

Injury worries for Kings

Holders Kingussie have concerns ahead of Beauly’s visit.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “Lee Bain misses out with a calf injury suffered against Newtonmore last week while Fraser Munro has a sore groin from the same game.

“We’ll give Cammie Bremner until late on to prove his fitness. James Falconer wants to stick with his decision to sit out this year because of injuries but we’ll stay in touch with him.”

The third all-Premiership tie in this weekend’s shinty is between Lovat and Caberfeidh.

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “We’ll have Danny Kelly back which will make a big difference. Greg Matheson’s still out. We’re looking to bounce back after a couple of disappointing results.”

Caberfeidh captain Liam Symonds plays his first game following a two-match suspension, but a double jaw fracture continues to rule out forward Logan Beaton.

Strathglass have Josh Fraser free of suspension for Kilmallie’s visit.

Inverness make the short journey to Glenurquhart having paid tribute last weekend to club stalwart George Campbell who passed away recently.

MacVicar misses clash with leaders

In the weekend’s only Mowi Premiership fixture, third-placed Oban Camanachd miss suspended skipper Daniel MacVicar against early league leaders Fort William.

Oban Camanachd’s changing room resembles a casualty ward as assistant manager Iain MacMillan explained: “We seem to have a mini-injury crisis on our hands.

“After last week’s game, Daniel MacCuish has a broken knuckle so will be sidelined for a while and Scott Campbell’s awaiting X-ray results, but his hand remains very painful and swollen.

“Added to that, Evan MacLellan’s very unlikely to recover in time from his fractured cheekbone, Malcolm Clark faces another 3-4 weeks out with his broken hand, but we’ll give Garry Lord until the last minute to recover from a knee injury.

“It seems we’re plugging holes every week but strangely, it’s also galvanising us and we keep digging out results.”

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “Victor Smith and Cam Stephen both came off injured last week, but both are OK.

“Calum Shepherd took a sore one to his ankle and has a bit of swelling so we will see how he is. Other than that, we’re at full-strength. Oban have made a good start to the season too so I imagine both teams will go at it.”

Meanwhile, Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic had to contend with more vandalism at their shared Mossfield pitch last weekend. Broken glass was found on the field at the stand side and the police have been contacted.

With Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber idle, Col Glen can top the table if they win at third-placed Bute.

Inveraray’s Allan MacDonald is free of his one-match ban as they welcome Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The match of the day in the Women’s Camanachd Association Mowi Premier League is Lochaber’s meeting with leaders Badenoch, a repeat of last year’s Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final which Lochaber won.

Glenurquhart host Kinlochshiel and Skye visit Glasgow Mid Argyll.