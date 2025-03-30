Shinty: Skye Camanachd boss in shock exit, with ‘only so much any one individual can take’ parting shot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Skye Camanachd boss in shock exit, with ‘only so much any one individual can take’ parting shot

Manager Willie MacDonald announced his shock - and somewhat acrimonious - departure after the late postponement of Skye's MacTavish Cup clash with Newtonmore.

Willie MacDonald, former Skye Camanachd manager. Image: David G Paterson.
By Alasdair Bruce

It was a difficult day for shinty club Skye Camanachd on Saturday – with a late call-off followed by an explosive managerial resignation.

It started with an early morning pitch inspection ahead of Skye’s W M Donald MacTavish Cup first round tie against Newtonmore.

The field was declared playable, however, steady rain throughout the morning led to a second inspection when the tie was called off.

Skye will now forfeit home advantage for the rescheduled tie on Saturday 12 April as Newtonmore were en route when the match was called off.

Then, at lunchtime, Skye manager Willie MacDonald intimated he was resigning with immediate effect.

MacDonald – who last season led the side to their highest finish since shinty’s Premier League was introduced in 1996 – has become increasingly frustrated with off-the-pitch politics surrounding the club and his decision was not related to the postponement earlier in the day.

Willie MacDonald said: “It’s been my absolute pleasure to coach Skye Camanachd and I couldn’t have asked any more of the players.

“With any position of responsibility comes a degree of criticism and opinion, and despite having broad shoulders, there’s only so much any one individual can take.

“Hopefully all Skye supporters and members can now get behind the new management and provide them with their unequivocal and full support.”

Assistant manager David Taylor is believed to be willing to help out in the short term – but is not interested in taking on the Skye manager’s role on a permanent basis.

Kingussie and Lovat through to MacTavish Cup quarters after shoot-outs

It took penalty shoot-outs before both holders Kingussie and Lovat reached the MacTavish Cup quarter-final draw, scheduled for Monday.

Gavin McLauchlan put Cabers ahead, but James MacPherson levelled a couple of minutes after. Cabers regained the lead through Craig Morrison, but Marc MacLachlan’s late penalty forced extra-time.

Callum Cruden fired Lovat back in front – only for Kevin Bartlett’s penalty to level things once more.

Marc MacLachlan, Graeme Macmillan and Callum Cruden all converted from the spot as Lovat won 3-2 on penalties, but they also had keeper Ronan Macmillan to thank for three superb saves.

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “I’m absolutely delighted for the boys, especially after a couple of difficult results.

“I thought we were in control after going 3-2 up in extra-time, but Cabers were awarded a very contentious penalty, so had we not won, it would have been a sore one to take.

“Callum Cruden was great all game, rounding things off with the winning penalty, whilst Ronan Macmillan made some fantastic saves. He has a couple of areas to work on but has produced some fine moments.”

Beauly led Kingussie through Louie MacLellan’s early effort, but Savio Genini equalised three minutes into the second half.

Dylan Borthwick put the Kings ahead in extra-time, before Beauly battled back and Colin MacDonald made it 2-2.

Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor makes a save. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor makes a save. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Kingussie won 2-0 on penalties, with keeper Rory McGregor scoring before saving three penalties, and Dylan Borthwick converting the other.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We were pretty awful and had a lot of possession without really threatening their keeper.

“I’ve said before that Beauly have been a bit of a bogey team and that was nerve-shredding again.”

Glenurquhart defeated Inverness 3-0 with John Cameron scoring twice, either side of Charlie Macleod’s goal.

Glen boss David Stewart said: “We took a while to get on top of a stuffy Inverness side, but our centre line took control in the second half and we could have scored a few more goals.”

Calum MacDougall scored five times as Kilmallie won 9-2 at Strathglass. Lewis Birrell added two more, while Innes Blackhall and Jay MacLeod got the others. Veteran Donald Fraser countered twice.

The weekend’s only Mowi Premiership fixture between third-placed Oban Camanachd and early league leaders Fort William was postponed.

In the Mowi National Division, the games between Bute and Col Glen and Inveraray and Glasgow Mid Argyll were both postponed due to the number of players being badly affected by a virus which spread following the previous weekend’s fixture between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Col Glen.

