Shinty: Ex-Skye manager Willie MacDonald opens up further on ‘complete negativity from half-a-dozen people’ which led to resignation

Departed Skye Camanachd boss MacDonald has spoken more on how 'behind-the-scenes nonsense' became 'too much' for his family.

Willie MacDonald, formerly of Skye Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
By Alasdair Bruce

Skye Camanachd travel to Kyles Athletic in the Mowi Premiership this weekend, having started their search for a new manager – with the shinty club’s frustrated former boss Willie MacDonald speaking further on his decision to step down.

MacDonald gave up his position last weekend, saying there was “only so much one individual can take”, amid off-the-park politics at Skye.

The islanders will be led during the interim period by assistant manager Davie Taylor, supported by player John Gillies.

Reflecting further on his tenure and exit, MacDonald was keen to emphasis several positives, and said: “I’ve had nothing but complete support from the Skye Camanachd Board, my assistant Davie Taylor, fitness trainer Iain Urquhart and all the players who were a joy to work with.

“Indeed, there are lots of others who play such important roles at the club, including a significant number of sponsors, and it’s important to think of these positives.”

When pressed on the reasons for his departure, however, MacDonald added: “Maybe all the positivity makes the criticism harder to take.

“We’re all volunteers and other people are entitled to their opinion, but there’s been complete negativity from around half-a-dozen people which hasn’t stopped since the day I got the job.

“My wife Marlene’s involved at the club, and I have three children who all play shinty, but there comes a point where the behind-the-scenes nonsense is too much.  We always take decisions as a family as these things affect us all, so it was time to call it a day.

I wish Skye Camanachd every success and I’ll continue to do my bit in other roles to support the club.”

Shinty can’t afford to lose people like MacDonald – Newtonmore boss

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross took time to offer support for his friend, saying: “Skye have lost a first-class manager and a good man in Willie. All his teams, whether at youth level, second team or first team, have always played shinty the right way and the game can’t afford to lose people like that.”

Sloss brothers meet old club Oban for first time

Newtonmore brothers Daniel Sloss and Matthew Sloss face former club Oban Camanachd for the first time since their pre-season switch.

However, gaffer Ross played down any significance, saying: “I don’t think it’s a big deal – My brother Neil Ross played for Oban Camanachd for a couple of seasons, and he was always welcomed back at Newtonmore.

High-profile players such as Fraser Inglis and Dougie MacIntyre have left Oban Camanachd to play elsewhere in the past, whilst Oban have benefited from players joining them from elsewhere, so it’s hardly anything new.”

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan agreed, and said: “The lads returning hasn’t even been talked about at training.  We’ll only focus on our squad.

“Daniel and Matthew are both excellent players, but Newtonmore have at least seven or eight top-class players and they’ll give us a very difficult game.”

New signings for Newtonmore, Matthew (left) and Daniel Sloss. Image: Neil G Paterson.
New signings for Newtonmore, Matthew (left) and Daniel Sloss. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Oban Camanachd’s injury list includes Malcolm Clark, Evan MacLellan, Daniel MacCuish, Scott Campbell and Garry Lord, while skipper Daniel MacVicar serves a one-game ban.

MacMillan added: “We won’t have Garry back until the end of April, whilst Evan requires an operation so misses at least another four weeks.

“Scott MacMillan’s unavailable, but Gregor Macdonald, who hasn’t featured this season, is keen to return in a few weeks, which boosts the squad.”

On Newtonmore’s squad, their boss Ross said: “Duncan MacPherson’s back for the first time this season, so other than Michael Russell and Brodie MacBean, who are still four-to-six weeks away, we have a clean bill of health.”

Beauly sinner Mccormick banned for FIVE games

Beauly’s Euan Mccormick misses the derby with Lovat after copping a five-match ban after receiving two red cards during last weekend’s WM Donald MacTavish Cup defeat to Kingussie.

Mccormick’s second booking for a challenge triggered a red card, and he collected a second red for something said to referee Jamie MacPherson.

Champions Kingussie and Caberfeidh, who occupied the top two places in shinty’s top-flight last season, clash at The Dell, while league-leaders Fort William’s meeting with Kinlochshiel is postponed at Shiel’s request due to a bereavement.

In the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup preliminary round, Glenurquhart welcome Bute.

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber are favourites at Strathglass, while Inveraray are at home to Kilmallie.

