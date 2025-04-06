Shinty: Skye Camanachd appoint new boss while Kingussie return to the top of the table

Skye Camanachd have moved quickly to appoint a new first team manager, with former boss Kenny MacLeod installed less than a week after Willie MacDonald’s shock resignation.

Kenny MacLeod said: “It all came as a complete shock. After hearing Willie had stepped down, I wondered who’d take on the job.”

Matters moved quickly though and at a meeting with chairman John Angus Gillies, the players made clear their support for MacLeod’s return.

MacLeod said: “I heard about the meeting and, with the players’ backing, I felt I had to move quickly.

“I spoke to John Angus, putting my name forward, and he handled things really well and his encouragement was massive, and I was appointed on Thursday night.

“The messages of support since then have been overwhelming really and I just can’t wait to get going.

“We have a healthier squad than when I left and that’s down to player development and the introduction of some younger players.”

MacLeod, who drove the team bus to Tighnabruaich for Saturday’s Mowi Premiership match with Kyles Athletic, has put together a strong management team which includes current assistant manager Davie Taylor.

MacLeod said: “Davie prepared the team for the Kyles, so it was only right that he led them. Ewen MacKinnon and Chris Rose will also assist and I’m also delighted that Iain Urquhart has agreed to continue with fitness training and I also want him more involved on match days.”

Ian ‘Dowel’ MacLeod stays on as goalkeeper coach with Kenny MacLeod adding: “After a great playing career of his own, ‘Dowel’ has been training our goalies for 10 years now and also saves the club a fortune mending sticks.

“To be appointed to any role at Skye Camanachd is a privilege and an honour and I’m proud to do another stint as first team manager.”

However, on the field, two former Skye players dealt the islanders a double body-blow as Will Cowie and James Pringle added to Conor Kenedy’s brace, his first a penalty, to give Kyles a 4-2 victory. Dan MacDonald and William MacKinnon countered.

Kyles boss Grant Profit said: “We grew into the game and although Skye made the second half difficult, our fourth goal made the closing stages less stressful.”

Borthwick helps Kings to the summit

Dylan Borthwick’s hat-trick helped champions Kingussie return to the top of the table on goal difference after beating Caberfeidh 7-1. Eoin Baikie, Ruaridh Anderson, Roddy Young and Toby Thain got the others with Ben MacDonald countering.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “That was our best performance this season and we could have scored more.

“Roddy Young played at centre forward and his running with the ball caused them so many problems. It was good to see Dylan Borthwick back scoring while Toby Thain came on to score his first senior goal.”

Oban Camanachd’s good start to the season continued and they only trail leaders Kingussie on goal difference as Ross Macmillan’s goal just after the hour earned a 1-0 win over Newtonmore.

With just seconds remaining, Lewis Tawse followed up at the back post to give Lovat a 1-0 derby win at Beauly. Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “I’m a bit frustrated we didn’t kill the game off in the first half as we missed a lot of opportunities.

“They made a game of it second half and it could have gone either way but I’m happy again with the win.”

Alfie MacLeod and Charlie MacLeod were on target as Glenurquhart beat Bute 2-1 in their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup preliminary round tie. Iain McDonald countered.

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber are three points clear after beating bottom side Strathglass 4-2. Shaun Nicolson scored two early goals with Ben Delaney and Ben MacDonald getting the others. Darren Reid and Penri Jones replied for the hosts.

Calum MacDougall struck a match-winning brace as Kilmallie won 3-2 at Inveraray. Lewis Birrell got the other with Fraser Watt and Allan MacDonald scoring for Inveraray.