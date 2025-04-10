Shinty: Battle of the young guns as Lovat host Kyles Athletic

Iain Nicolson and Grant Profit, the Mowi Premiership’s two youngest managers, pit their wits against each other when Lovat host Kyles Athletic.

Despite a significant player turnover, Lovat sit fifth with five points from five games and Iain Nicolson said: “We’ve made a decent start to the league and we’re in the MacTavish quarter finals so I can’t have too many complaints.

“There are still a couple of areas we need to work on, which the boys are doing, so when that comes together, we can build momentum into the middle part of the season.

“Saturday will be the first time this year I have a full squad to pick from.”

Two successive home victories leave Kyles a point behind, and Grant Profit said: “We want to continue our recent form and get our first result away from home.

“We’re only missing Luke Thornton, although Somhairle Thomson’s doubtful after hurting his knee against Skye. Other than that, we’re fully fit and ready to go.”

It’s first plays third as Kingussie welcome Fort William.

Calum Grant, Lee Bain, Zander Michie and Liam Borthwick all missed Kingussie’s win over Caberfeidh, and manager Iain Borthwick said: “Hopefully Calum Grant can play after physio, but it’s too soon for the others.

“To add to that, Rory MacKeachan is struggling with a tight hamstring, and Ruaridh Anderson is on holiday.”

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “It’s very frustrating not to have played over the last fortnight, but that’s the way shinty is these days. We had a great chance to start against Kingussie as league leaders but now sit in third place.

“On the plus side, a few players with small niggles or who would have missed last week’s game, are now fit. There’s obviously a lot at stake, and we need to get our preparation right.”

Selection headache for Reid

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid has plenty to ponder ahead of Oban Camanachd’s 1pm visit.

He said: “We’re missing Ben Macdonald (holiday), Kevin Bartlett (attending a wedding), Logan Beaton (broken jaw) and Callum MacKinnon (work) while Craig Morrison suffered a strain against Kingussie and is doubtful.

“Oban have good movement up front and are difficult to break down but we need to bounce back after last week’s defeat.”

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Louie MacFarlane came off after just four minutes against Newtonmore last week as he felt his hamstring and our other injured players remain out longer-term. Daniel MacVicar is free of suspension though and Scott MacMillan’s available.”

Kinlochshiel and Beauly have a rearranged game at Rèaraig. Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “David Falconer’s a doubt with a recurrence of a hamstring injury but Donald Nixon returns.”

Having only scored once in their first three games, Willie MacRae knows where Shiel’s problems lie, adding: “Our defence and centre line are solid, but we need to take more of our chances.”

Beauly’s Ryan MacKay is finally free of his 10-match ban following his sending off against Kingussie on July 6 last year.

Newtonmore and Skye Camanachd’s rescheduled WM Donald MacTavish Cup first round tie takes place at The Eilan.

Skye’s Archie Millar is out for the next two months, although he hopes to return sooner, after suffering a broken arm against Oban Camanachd in mid-March.

Millar played on in the game, but a recent X-ray revealed a break near the elbow. Archie Millar said: “It’s annoying but I can use an exercise bike and will hopefully get running next week. I’ve not to swing a stick for three weeks which is gutting, especially with the big games coming up.”

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber welcome Glenurquhart. Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson said: “We’ve been playing without a few players through work commitments and injury, but they’ll give us further options when they return.”

Second top Col Glen welcome second bottom Inveraray whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll host Bute.

Kilmallie entertain Strathglass on the back of two successive away wins.