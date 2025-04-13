Shinty: Lachie Shaw at the double as Fort William frustrate champions Kingussie

Fort William’s return to the Mowi Premiership passed another stern test as Lachie Shaw’s brace earned a 2-2 draw at champions Kingussie.

Shaw’s early opener was cancelled out by Roddy Young and Kingussie substitute Michael Slimon’s goal on 82 minutes looked to have won it.

However, Lachie Shaw’s second, four minutes into stoppage time, ensured a share of the points.

The Fort trail the Kings by a point but have a game in hand.

Co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’re pleased to remain unbeaten and there were celebrations when Lachie’s second goal went in.

“I thought we matched Kingussie in all departments, and we felt robbed a bit in the last minute when Lachie was pulled down when through on goal and the referee missed it, then chose to ignore the goal judge.

“We were unfortunate to lose Craig MacDonald early on with a pulled hamstring and Victor Smith, who’s had flu recently, also came off which forced a reshuffle.”

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “We did well enough considering the players we were missing.”

Craig Morrison, Charlie Ferguson and Blair Morrison scored as Caberfeidh beat Oban Camanachd 3-1.

Ross Campbell countered in what was the Oban side’s first defeat this season.

Referee Jamie MacPherson sent off Oban’s Andy MacDonald a minute from time following a second booking.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “I must credit our physio Alison Thomson for getting everyone on the pitch as there was a queue of players lined up to see her before the game.

“After a couple of difficult weeks, we started well and could have been a couple up but for saves from Cammy Sutherland.

“Oban scored a good goal and had their best spell of the game, but we put in a real team performance in the second half, with everyone battling for every ball.

“I was pleased Charlie Ferguson got off the scoring mark, and he played well.

“Cammy Sutherland pulled off at least another 3 terrific saves and we needed Blair’s goal for breathing space.”

Three in a row for Kyles

Kyles Athletic won for the third successive match, coming from behind to beat Lovat 4-2. Graeme Macmillan and Bailey MacKay saw efforts cancelled out by two-goal Conor Kennedy, James Pringle and Ross Macrae.

Kyles manager Grant Profit said: “We’re delighted to get off the mark away from home and continue our good run. We played really well and responded very quickly to going behind.

“Similar to the Skye game last week, we made it difficult for ourselves in the second half but showed a lot of fight and desire.”

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae challenged his side to score more goals, and they responded in style, hitting eight without reply against Beauly.

John MacRae grabbed a hat-trick, Ali Nixon and Keith MacRae hit doubles and Zander MacRae the other.

Willie MacRae said: “We could have scored more, but their keeper Lee Dunbar was outstanding. I don’t know yet how he kept out Keith MacRae’s volley.

“Zander MacRae scored the pick of our goals with a flick and volley.”

Skye secured the final place in the WM Donald MacTavish Cup quarter-finals after beating Newtonmore 3-1.

Keeper Kenny Ross kept ‘More in it, saving Ross Gordon’s penalty late in the first half before denying Gordon again minutes later, diverting his drive away from goal.

Skye’s Ruaraidh MacLeod spun by his marker before turning home Dan MacDonald’s ball from the left, but Joe Coyle ran onto Conor Jones’ defence splitting pass to beat onrushing goalie Ryan Morrison to level. Ruaraidh MacLeod put Skye back in front before Jamie Gillies’s corner from the left deflected into the net off Daniel Sloss’s stick.

In his first game back in charge, Skye’s Kenny MacLeod said: “It was a great shift from everyone.”

Ben Delaney’s 11-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win over Glenurquhart for Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber.

Col Glen edge Inveraray 4-3, Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Bute 3-1 and Kilmallie enjoyed a 6-3 win over Strathglass.