Shinty: Mowi National Division and Premiership form sides meet in Celtic Society Challenge Cup

Col Glen may be second in the Mowi National Division – but they will be tested in their Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup quarter-final at record-winners Kyles Athletic.

A 7-1 reverse against league leaders Lochaber on the opening day of the season is Col Glen’s only blemish, and long-serving manager Ronnie MacVicar said: “We didn’t play well against Lochaber and everything they hit seemed to go in.

“It’s testament to the boys that they’ve gone on a winning run since then and they’re doing very well.”

Somhairle Fraser has signed from Kingussie, joining brother Cluanie Fraser in the Col Glen squad, and MacVicar added: “Somhairle has a knock, but will hopefully take a place on the bench.

“Jamie MacVicar was hit on the knee last Saturday, but should play, whilst we’ve hardly been able to use Andrew MacVicar due to a muscle problem.

“Neily McNaughton’s return from Australia has been a major plus – he’s a unit and has got back in the gropve straight away.”

Kyles manager Grant Profit has seen his side win their last three games to sit fourth in the Mowi Premiership, but he said: “I’m very much of the view that form and league position go out the window for a derby game.

“We’ve a fully fit squad, and we can’t wait for the tie.”

GMA rematch with Bute

Last weekend, Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Ross Brown played in the Mowi National Division for the first time since 2002, scoring the opener in a 3-1 win over Bute.

The sides meet again this weekend in the cup, and GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “Ross deserved his run out, having worked hard on his fitness over the close season and at training.

“I’m hoping to name the same squad and it’s good to have Ruairidh Ralston back from injury, whilst Andrew Morrison was in squad last week for first time since August, although he didn’t play.”

Mowi South Division leaders Oban Celtic have a 100% record, and while opponents Inveraray play in a league above, they have recorded just one win.

Inveraray co-manager Scott Robertson said: “There needs to be a change in mentality if we’re to turn things around. We’ve played well for periods in games, but really need a 90-minute performance this week.”

Holders Oban Camanachd received a bye into the Celtic Society Challenge Cup semi-finals.

MacTavish Cup and Mowi Premiership action

Having beaten Newtonmore in last week’s first round tie, Skye Camanachd return to Badenoch to take on WM Donald MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie in the quarter-finals.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “We’ll be along the same lines as last week.

“James Morrison is still struggling with his ankle, but I hope he can play.”

Kingussie’s Ruaridh Anderson flies back from holiday to play, and his manager Iain Borthwick said: “We so badly missed Ruars last week and I just wouldn’t know what I’d do if he didn’t make it.

“Rory MacKeachan is still struggling, and George Taylor Ramsay is out with broken metatarsal and ligament damage from last Saturday. He might need an operation and could be sidelined for months.

“I’m gutted for George as he’s been playing so well.”

Kinlochshiel boss Willie MacRae spoke ahead of Fort William’s visit, saying: “Archie MacRae returns, and hopefully David Falconer will be able to play at least 45-minutes.”

Fort William defender Craig MacDonald is a major concern, having been forced off during last weekend’s league draw with Kingussie with a hamstring injury.

Both other MacTavish ties are derbies, and Kilmallie’s Jay MacLeod is suspended for the trip to Lochaber, while Glenurquhart and Lovat clash at noon at Blairbeg.

In the Mowi Premiership’s only match, Newtonmore – who sit just above the relegation zone – host bottom side Beauly.

More boss Peter Ross stressed the importance of the game, saying: “This is now massive, and although it comes into the ‘must-win’ category, there’s no panic on our part.

We’ll have Iain Robinson back from a family holiday.”

Beauly’s Euan Mccormick remains out through suspension.