Shinty: Fort William’s strong start continues in MacTavish Cup while holders Kingussie also advance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Fort William’s strong start continues in MacTavish Cup while holders Kingussie also advance

Substitute Alexander MacMillan netted the decisive goal for Fort against Kinlochshiel.

By Alasdair Bruce
Fort William's Alexander MacMillan celebrates his goal behind Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.
Fort William's Alexander MacMillan celebrates his goal behind Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.

Fort William’s wonderful start to the season continued but it took a tenacious team effort to win 1-0 at Kinlochshiel in their WM Donald MacTavish Cup quarter-final tie.

Shiel dominated the early pressure but fell behind three minutes before the break when Victor Smith’s perfectly weighted pass teed up substitute Alexander MacMillan who smashed the ball home.

The second half was more even with Shiel finishing strongly.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said his side owed much to their defence.

He said: “We were up against it at times and defenders Alexander Cameron, Ali MacRae, Johnny Forster and Arran Stephen deserve credit.

“Jack Fraser’s a steady influence in midfield and his hitting gets us up-field.”

Kinlochshiel’s Conor Cormack (left) with Hamish Shaw (Fort William). Image: Neil Paterson.

Co-manager Neil Robertson agreed, saying: “We’ve trained hard to make the step up. We weren’t great today, and it was scrappy at times.

“Jack Fraser fought hard while Alexander Cameron has been outstanding in defence this year.

“Whether against Kingussie, Newtonmore or whoever, he’s a clever player and he doesn’t get enough credit but he’s one of the first names on our team sheet.”

Impressive full centre Jack Fraser added: “’Shiel are a strong, physical side and that probably doesn’t suit us. When you look at their side, you might think they’d bulldoze us but we’re strong, young and fast and we held our own.”

Young hits hat-trick for Kings

Holders Kingussie beat Skye 5-1 to reach Tuesday’s semi-final draw. Roddy Young and Dan MacDonald exchanged goals within the opening three minutes before Young completed a first half hat-trick.

Ryan Borthwick and the excellent Thomas Borthwick also scored before half-time.

Liam Borthwick returned from the bench following injury and manager Iain Borthwick said: “We played really well in the first half and maybe could have scored more but we seemed to go through the motions after that.”

Lochaber led Kilmallie 2-0 through Findlay MacDonald and Shaun Nicolson late in the first half but Innes Blackhall and Seumas Macfarlane tied this derby with 11 minutes remaining. Stuart Callison scored the winner a minute from time.

Marc MacLachlan’s first half double helped Lovat win 3-1 at Glenurquhart.

Charlie MacLeod countered before Lewis Tawse added a third on the hour.

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “Despite all the rain, I was really impressed with the condition of the pitch, and groundsman Billy MacLeod and his team did a great job, allowing for a decent game in wet conditions.

“I was pleased with our forward play but we were a bit disjointed at times and defensively, we gave Glen too many opportunities so there’s still work to be done.

“I was impressed with the young Glen team who made it difficult and caused us problems.”

Kyles Athletic scored four times within the first 17 minutes as they beat Col Glen 5-0 in their Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup quarter-final tie.

Roan MacVicar’s brace came either side of James Pringle’s double with Luke Thornton adding a fifth late in the first half.

Pringle’s second was the pick of the bunch, a full volley into the top corner of the goal past a helpless keeper.

It was a sixth strike in seven games for the former Skye player, who said: “We wanted to hit them hard early on and it went exactly as planned.

“We scored some really good goals making what could’ve been a long slog on a soft pitch a bit easier.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Bute 4-1. Calum McLay netted twice, either side of Cailean MacLeod’s goal, all within the opening eight minutes. Ryan Craig pulled one back 20 minutes from time before Logan Adam made it 4-1 a couple of minutes after.

Ewan Donnan struck the opener on the stroke of half-time as Inveraray won 5-0 at Oban Celtic. Fraser Watt added a brace and Neil Campbell and Ruaraidh Graham the others.

In Mowi Premiership’s only match, goals in the last half-hour from Cameron McNiven and Iain Robinson earned Newtonmore’s 2-0 win against Beauly.

Conversation